News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Sport

Draw from last year's Herts county T20 cricket competition to be used in 2021

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:22 PM February 3, 2021   
Radlett Cricket Club celebrate against North Mymms

Radlett will host group D of the Herts T20 cricket tournament with North Mymms one of the other sides in it. - Credit: DANNY LOO

The draw for the 2020 Hertfordshire T20 county competition will not go to waste following a meeting of the Herts Cricket League. 

Last year’s scheduled event was cancelled as COVID-19 hit almost all sporting action but it has now been decided that the 2020 competition will just be played this year. 

It means Radlett will host the group D games at their Cobden Hill ground on Saturday, May 1, although they will be up against Herts Cricket League Premier Division champions Potters Bar. 

The winners will play either North Mymms or Championship side Langleybury. 

Harpenden meanwhile have an arduous journey to Reed in group C where they will play Old Owens in that semi-final. The winner gets either the hosts or Hoddesdon. 

Championship side Shenley Village are in group A against Hemel Hempstead. Hosts Hertford and West Herts are the two other sides there. 

The winners of the four groups will then go on to the finals day at a venue to be announced on Sunday, June 27. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes pour in for well-loved ice cream man
  2. 2 Wicked Lady's former home for sale for £9.5m
  3. 3 Man arrested after allegedly indecently exposing himself on major St Albans road
  1. 4 Walk-through COVID testing centre opens in St Albans
  2. 5 St Albans man releases new interactive computer game
  3. 6 St Albans company to build brand new Sky Studios
  4. 7 St Albans is a top runner in national poll
  5. 8 Property Spotlight: A unique listed home on one of St Albans' most historic streets
  6. 9 High street banks targeted yet again as part of XR protests
  7. 10 St Albans district's COVID cases continue to fall as testing becomes more widely available
Cricket

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Victim speaks out after St Albans Costa Coffee assault

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon

The latest court results for the St Albans area

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon

Market depot site could be redeveloped for housing

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Hospitals see 10 per cent drop in COVID-19 patients - but severe cases...

Charles Thomson

person
Comments powered by Disqus