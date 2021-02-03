Draw from last year's Herts county T20 cricket competition to be used in 2021
- Credit: DANNY LOO
The draw for the 2020 Hertfordshire T20 county competition will not go to waste following a meeting of the Herts Cricket League.
Last year’s scheduled event was cancelled as COVID-19 hit almost all sporting action but it has now been decided that the 2020 competition will just be played this year.
It means Radlett will host the group D games at their Cobden Hill ground on Saturday, May 1, although they will be up against Herts Cricket League Premier Division champions Potters Bar.
The winners will play either North Mymms or Championship side Langleybury.
Harpenden meanwhile have an arduous journey to Reed in group C where they will play Old Owens in that semi-final. The winner gets either the hosts or Hoddesdon.
Championship side Shenley Village are in group A against Hemel Hempstead. Hosts Hertford and West Herts are the two other sides there.
The winners of the four groups will then go on to the finals day at a venue to be announced on Sunday, June 27.
