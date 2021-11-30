Oh Wheato! Unbeaten Beehive stung by superb Wanderers

James Todd hit a hat-trick and was named man of the match for Player Packs in their 7-0 win against Wheatsheaf. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Wheathampstead Wanderers served up a superb performance to end Herts Ad Sunday League Division Three leaders Beehive's unbeaten start to the season.

Goals from brothers Frankie and Stephen Buckler helped them to a 2-1 win against a side who had won all eight of their previous league fixtures.

Sam Harris got the Beehive consolation.

The defeat allowed Oceans XI to close the gap at the top to six after their 1-0 win over AFC Mymms, Ryan Hamilton getting the only goal.

Hatfield Seniors are third after a fourth successive win, this one 3-1 against Alban Dynamo courtesy of goals from Lloyd Peters, Jack Salza and Joseph Swadling.

Scott Melville scored one of the goals in a 3-2 win for Phoenix against Brookmans Park. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Phoenix came back from 2-0 down to Brookmans Park to win 3-2 in the Premier Division, scoring the winner in the 90th minute. Sam Bozier, Matt Holloway and Scott Melville got their goals with Bachir Loussahi and Steve Newton on target for Park.

Six Bells roared to a 4-0 win over Paxton Rovers with a double from Harry Seeby and one each for skipper Mickey Shuttlewood and Rhys Monaghan.

Player Packs got back to winning ways in Division One, moving top of the table with a 7-0 win over Wheatsheaf. James Todd got a hat-trick with an own goal plus one each from Alfie Carberry, Jay Champkins-Drien and Steve O’Reilly the others.

Hilltop’s leading scorer Ryan Nelson also scored three in their 5-1 win over AFC London Road Res, Levi Gunn getting the other two goals.

In Division Five, Brookmans Park Res returned to the top of the table with a 7-0 defeat of Royston Rangers Res. Ronan Nevin led the way with a hat-trick while there were singles from Ben Lopes, Sam Kingsley, Tom Brasier and Brad Carter.

Billy Dean was at the double as Hatfield Comets beat Radlett Town 4-2, Harry Tozer also on target. Dean Benzaken and Ben Fallon scored for Radlett.

Forever Young People progressed to the next round of the Herts Ad Charity Cup with a 4-0 win against Phoenix Res. Lewis Johnson, Charlie Rees, Brendon Katurura and Nathan Singh got the goals.

Despite goals from Thomas Blake, Steven Dorer and Robert Handleigh St George’s fell to a 5-3 defeat in the Herts Ad Intermediate Cup against Royston Rangers.

It was a bad day for the Premier Division sides playing in the third round of the Herts Sunday Senior Cup.

Five-time winners Skew Bridge lost 1-0 to Bishops Stortford Wanderers while Queens Head lost 3-1 against Cassiobury Rangers.





Results (November 28)

Premier Division: AFC London Road 3 Plough & Harrow 0; Brookmans Park 2 Phoenix 3; Paxton Rovers 0 Six Bells 4.

Division One: Hilltop 5 AFC London Road Res 1; Wheatsheaf 0 Player Packs 7.

Division Three: Oceans XI 1 AFC Mymms 0; Two Willows v Oaks (home win); Alban Dynamo 1 Hatfield Seniors 3; Wheathampstead Wanderers 2 Beehive 1.

Division Five: Radlett Town 2 Hatfield Comets 4; London Colney United v St Albans Lions (away win); Royston Rangers Res 0 Brookmans Park Res 7.

Herts Ad Charity Cup first round: Phoenix Res 0 Forever Young People 4.

Herts Ad Intermediate Cup second round: St George's 3 Royston Rangers 5.

Herts Sunday Senior Cup third round: Queens Head 1 Cassiobury Rangers 3; Bishop Stortford Wanderers 1 Skew Bridge 0.





Fixtures (December 5)

Premier Division: Paxton Rovers v Queens Head; Boreham Wood Rovers v Brookmans Park; Phoenix v AFC London Road; Six Bells v Plough & Harrow.

Division One: Wheatsheaf v Hilltop; AFC London Road Res v Pinewood; Player Packs v Blackberry Jacks; Strafford Arms v Harpenden Colts OB; Forever Young People v Little Heath.

Division Two: Harpenden Colts OB Res v Wheathampstead '89; Mermaid v Six Bells Res; Welwyn Warriors v BWSC.

Division Three: AFC Mymms v Hatfield Seniors; Beehive v Boreham Wood Raiders; Oaks v Oceans XI; Wheathampstead Wanderers v Alban Dynamo.

Division Four: Hanburys v Phoenix Res; Royston Rangers v Mermaid Res.

Division Five: Brookmans Park Res v Phoenix A; Radlett Town v London Colney United; St Albans Warriors v Royston Rangers Res; Welwyn Warriors Res v Hatfield Comets.

Herts Ad Intermediate Cup second round: St Albans Athletic v TNF; St Albans Lions v Marshalswick Rovers.

Herts Ad Junior Cup first round: Rose & Crown Mosquito v Hertfordshire Vets.