Arnott's treble gives Welwyn the spoils in the Warriors derby

Published: 3:15 PM October 19, 2021

Kyle McLeish scored in the first half for Power Packs against Strafford Arms. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

A hat-trick from Marc Arnott kept Welwyn Warriors Res nibbling on the heels of the Division Five leaders in the Herts Ad Sunday League.

He scored all three in a 3-2 win over St Albans Warriors to put them second in the table.

St Albans's scorers were Taylor Jeggo and Haydn Connell.

Charlie Gould of Power Packs is surrounded by Strafford Arms players. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Brookmans Park Res remain top following a 5-4 win over Hatfield Comets.

Ronan Nevin got two with one each for Bachir Loussahi, Tom Brasier and an own goal. Billy Dean and Hayden Evanson shared the four Comets goals.

St Albans Lions beat London Colney United 4-1, with goals from Mario Concialdi (two), Nathan Young and Angel Nieves, while an Archie Ferguson strike earned Royston Rangers Res a 1-1 draw with Phoenix ‘A’.

Brookmans Park first team enjoyed a 6-3 win over a depleted FC Welwyn in the Premier Division.

Andy Stevenson led the attack with four goals while there was one for Callum Baylis alongside an own goal. Jordan Thurgood, Sean Brettell and Lucas Thurgood got the Welwyn goals.

The top of the table clash between Six Bells and Skew Bridge went the way of Skew 5-4. Harry Hunt (two), Ryan Plowright, Charlie Smith and Ben Warren were on target for the leaders while the Bell replies came from Yasin Boodhoo, Ryan Houghton, Rhys Monaghan and Harry Seeby.

Strikes from Ade Goodenson and Harvey Scott were cancelled out by a Jack Sinner brace as Queens Head drew 2-2 with Borehamwood Rovers.

Ally Hill got the only goal in a 1-0 win for Phoenix over Plough & Harrow.

Strafford Arms' goalkeeper Nathan Nelson saves under pressure. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Players Pack drew 1-1 with Strafford Arms in Division One, Kyle McLeish having put the Packs ahead.

Top scorers of the day were AFC London Road Res who outplayed Wheatsheaf 13-0. Leading the rout was Jon Clements with five with Jimmy Talbot (four), Joseph Rolls (three) and Matt Balser.

Blackberry Jacks beat Pinewood 3-1 with goals from Luke Pidgeon, Akram Choudhury and Pedram Samadi while Hilltop won 2-0 against Harpenden Colts OB courtesy of Ashley Dray and Derryn Thompson.

Welwyn Warriors drew 2-2 with Forever Young People in Division Two. Gabriel Asare-Bekoe scored either side of strikes from Brendon Katurura and James Harding.

Wheathampstead ‘89 had five players on their scoresheet in 7-1 win over BWSC. Ethan Grant and Aaron Davis got two each with the others from Conor Bromwich, Bradley Dimmock and Andrew Bacon.

Harpenden Colts OB Res lost 5-1 to Mermaid, Oliver Galea scoring their only goal.

Daniel Campfield bagged four as Oceans XI defeated AFC Mymms 7-3 in Division Three. James Carter (two) and Elliot Ashby got the others with Simon Skeggs (two) and Ashley Fongho the Mymms marksmen.

Wheathampstead Wanderers lost 5-4 to Borehamwood Raisers, their first defeat of the season. Mali Dunisha (2), Thomas Carter and Stephen Buckler were their scorers.

Hatfield Seniors Mosquito won a 13-goal thriller 8-5 against Oaks with Curtis Warner hitting a hat-trick. Michael Curtis and James Upson also scored.

The Beehive beat Two Willows 4-0 with doubles from Lewis Cocomazzi and Craig Clark.

Liam Addlesee (two), Matthew Berry and Jason Byrant scored for Phoenix Res in a 4-3 win over Royston Rangers in Division Four. Luke Fountain (two) and Ryan Lawler scored for Royston.

St Georges drew 2-2 with St Albans Athletic, Christos Alexandrou and Robert Handleigh the scorers, as did Mermaid Res and Strafford Arms Res.

Oliver Franks and Chuks Oparah netted for Mermaid while Joe Cullum and Zack Neiman replied for the Arms side.

In the Herts Junior Cup Radlett Town beat Moretown 4-2 with Dean Benzaken (two), Benjamin Reuben Buffong and Charlie Skinner on target.

Euan Higgins and Harrison Judge scored for Moretown.

Results

Premier Division: Borehamwood Rovers 2 Queens Head 2; Brookmans Park 6 FC Welwyn 3; Phoenix 1 Plough & Harrow 0; Six Bells 4 Skew Bridge 5.

Division One: Harpenden Colts OB 0 Hilltop 2; Pinewood 1 Blackberry Jacks 3; Player Packs 1 Strafford Arms 1; Wheatsheaf 0 AFC London Road Res 13.

Division Two: Mermaid 5 Harpenden ColtsOB Res 1; AFC London Road A v Little Heath (home win); Forever Young People 2 Welwyn Warriors 2; Wheathampstead '89 7 BWSC 1.

Division Three: AFC Mymms 3 Oceans XI 7; Borehamwood Raiders 5 Wheathampstead Wanderers 4; Oaks 5 Hatfield Seniors 8; Two Willows 0 Beehive 4.

Division Four: Royston Rangers 3 Phoenix Res 4; St George's 2 St Albans Athletic 2; Strafford Arms Res 2 Mermaid Res 2.

Division Five: Hatfield Comets 4 Brookmans Park Res 5; Phoenix A 1 Royston Rangers Res 1; St Albans Lions 4 London Colney United 1; St Albans Warriors 2 Welwyn Warriors Res 3.

Herts Junior Cup: Radlett Town 4 Moretown 2.