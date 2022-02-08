Perfect 10 for Welwyn Warriors Res as they keep up their title challenge

Welwyn Warriors Res were comfortably the top scorers with a crushing double-digit win in the Herts Ad Sunday League.

They ran out to a 10-0 win over bottom of the table St Albans Lions and keeping them on the coat tails of leaders Brookmans Park Res.

Frank Butler scored four goals for Welwyn Warriors Res in their win over St Albans Lions. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Frank Butler was in unstoppable form with four goals while Marc Arnott, Oliver Winston and Chris Draddy all chipped in with two each.

Fraser Palmer got the only goal as Royston Rangers Res beat Radlett Town 1-0.

A late penalty consigned Brookmans Park to a 2-1 defeat to Six Bells in the Premier Division. Carl Webb scored for them while the Bells scorers were Mickey Shuttlewood and Jamie Telford.

Paxton Rovers defeated Plough & Harrow 6-4 thanks to a hat-trick from Jason Emanuel and singles for Mani Ndukwu, Theophluis Asomah Ofori and Gideon Boateng. Plough scorers were Tommy Biswell, George Elledge and George Guest (two).

Strafford Arms (claret) remain unbeaten in Division One of the Herts Ad Sunday League. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Strafford Arms remain unbeaten in Division One after a 2-1 win over Pinewood. Jack Davis and Steven Weldon scored for them while Paul Reilly replied for Pinewood.

Gabriel Asare-Bekoe now has 16 for the season after a four-goal haul in Welwyn Warriors 5-2 win over Harpenden Colts OB Res in Division Two. Tyler Douglas got their other goal while Stephen Harris scored twice for Colts.

In Division Three Albans Dynamo beat AFC Mymms 4-2 with goals from Louis Batstone, Cain Joseph, Aaron Morrissey and Kieran Wall while Division Four leaders Phoenix Res had Joe Curran and Jack Nevin on target in a 2-1 win over Herts Vets.

Cup action dominated the focus of many teams.

Queens Head enjoyed a dominant 5-1 win over Player Packs in the Herts Ad Knockout Cup, Ade Goodenson and Jack Woods each scoring two and Hamza Benalio.

Tom Upton and Jack Ypey gave Phoenix ‘A’ a 2-1 passage into the nest round of the Herts Ad Charity Cup, Adam Sanders replying for Hatfield Comets, while penalties were needed to separate Wheatsheaf and Wheathampstead ‘89 after a 2-2 draw, Paul Gambrill and Ethan Grant on target for 89.

The Sheaf were the ones to advance 3-2 in the shoot-out.

Brookmans Park Res also had to rely on spot-kicks to beat London Colney United in the Herts Ad Junior Cup, goalkeeper Henry Chapman proving to be the hero with two saves in a 4-3 win.

The sides had also drawn 2-2 after 90 minutes, Sam Kingsley and Brad Carter scoring for Park and Bailey Calas and Luke Samarasinghe for United.

George Skrdlik scored all three for Marshalswick Rovers in a 3-1 win over Royston Rangers in the Herts Ad Intermediate Cup.

St Albans Warriors also scored three courtesy of Aaron Crawford, Ryan Laffoley and Michael Sinnott but they lost 4-3 to Oaks.





Results

Premier Division: Borehamwood Rovers v Skew Bridge (away win); Paxton Rovers 6 Plough & Harrow 4; Six Bells 2 Brookmans Park 1.

Division One: Pinewood 1 Strafford Arms 2.

Division Two: Welwyn Warriors 5 Harpenden Colts OB Res 2.

Division Three: AFC Mymms 2 Alban Dynamo 4.

Division Four: Phoenix Res 2 Herts Vets 1.

Division Five: Royston Rangers Res 1 Radlett Town 0; St Albans Lions 0 Welwyn Warriors Res 10.

Herts Ad Charity Cup: Hatfield Comets 1 Phoenix A 2; Wheatsheaf 2 Wheathampstead '89 2 (Wheatsheaf win 3-2 on penalties).

Herts Ad Intermediate Cup: Marshalswick Rovers 4 Royston Rangers 2; St Albans Warriors 3 Oaks 4.

Herts Ad Knockout Cup: Player Packs 1 Queens Head 5.

Herts Ad Junior Cup: London Colney United 2 Brookmans Park Res 2 (Park win 4-3 on penalties)





Fixtures

Premier Division: Borehamwood Rovers v Six Bells; Brookmans Park v Skew Bridge.

Division One: Blackberry Jacks v Wheatsheaf; Harpenden Colts OB v AFC London Road Res.

Division Two: BWSC v Harpenden Colts OB Res; Forever Young People v Mermaid; Six Bells Res v Little Heath.

Division Three: Hatfield Seniors v AFC Mymms; Oaks v Alban Dynamo; Wheathampstead Wanderers v Oceans XI.

Division Four: Mermaid Res v Strafford Arms Res; St Albans Athletic v Hanburys.

Division Five: London Colney United v Phoenix A; Royston Rangers Res v St Albans Warriors; St Albans Lions v Radlett Town.

Herts Ad Challenge Cup: AFC London Road v Pinewood.

Herts Ad Charity Cup: Rose & Crown Mosquito v Beehive.

Herts Ad Intermediate Cup: Welwyn Warriors v Hertfordshire Vets.

Herts Ad Junior Cup: Marshalswick Rovers v Phoenix Res; Welwyn Warriors Res v TNF.

Herts Ad Knockout Cup: Phoenix v Paxton Rovers; Strafford Arms v Plough & Harrow.