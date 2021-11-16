England not the only ones to hit double figures as Welwyn Warriors Reserves go top of the table

Moretown come under pressure from St Albans Athletic in the Herts Ad Sunday League. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Welwyn Warriors Res took charge at the top of Herts Ad Sunday League Division Five with a thumping double-digit win over Radlett Town.

Marc Arnott led the way with four goals in the 10-1 success, although he was ably assisted by Chris Draddy and Germaine Spence, who got two each, and Frank Butler and Luchiano Ricketts were bagged one.

George David scored the Radlett consolation.

They took over at the division's summit after Brookmans Park Res threw away a 3-1 lead against Phoenix A to draw 3-3. Sam Kingsley got two and Ben Lopes one for them while Dean Bartley, Dan Kitchener and Jon Sebry scoring for Phoenix.

A stoppage time penalty earned Hatfield Comets a 2-2 draw against Marshalswick Rovers. Hayden Evanson was one of the Comets' marksmen while George Skrdrlik and Jed Glendinning were on target for Rovers.

Royston Rangers Res beat St Albans Lions 2-0 with goals from Michael Miller and Kieran Thorne while two from Byron Robinson-Meiklejohn and one for Sean Prior helped London Colney United to a 3-1 win over St Albans Warriors.

In the Premier Division, Plough & Harrow had a big 8-1 win over a depleted Brookmans Park side. Callum Baylis got the only Park goal but four from Josh Pantherand three for Tommy Biswell eased Plough to the win. Aidan Houten goth the other.

Skew Bridge hit six for the second week running, beating Phoenix 6-3. David Parkinson, Stuart Brown, Ed Frost, Harry Hunt and Charlie Smith all scored while the Phoenix replies came from a Scott Melville (two) and Sam Bozier.

Niall Lysaght scored twice as Queens Head stayed unbeaten with a 4-2 win over AFC London Road. Jacob Noonan and Jack Woods got the others while Jack Faulder replied for the Road.

Two goals from Matthew Taiwo gave Blackberry Jacks a 2-0 win over Harpenden Colts OB in Division One but the Colts reserves won 5-2 in Division Two against BWSC. Ollie Galea hit a hat-trick and there was one each for Edi Bokqiu and George Calderara while Robert Bennett and Alex Garvey scored for BWSC.

Wheathampstead ‘89 beat Mermaid 3-1 with goals from Ethan Grant (two) and Lee Goldsmith. Mermaid’s reply came from Stephen Maitland.

The Beehive's perfect record in Division Three remains intact after a 3-0 win over TNF, Lewis Cocomazzi getting two and Ashley Defries one.

Alban Dynamo recorded their first win of the season with a superb 6-2 defeat of AFC Mymms. Star of the show was Cain Joseph with a hat-trick while Jake Miller and Harry Peter were also on target.

Two Willows won 5-1 against Oceans XI 5-1, Rayvan Bridgett (two), James Bailey, Tony Dean and Tom Gajjar their scorers, Daniel Campfield replying for Oceans, but a Mali Dunisha hat-trick was not enough as Wheathampstead Wanderers lost 4-3 to Hatfield Seniors.

Tom Coates and Steven Dorer were among the St George's scorers in their 3-2 win against Oaks Utd in Division Four while Matthew Berry, Wilson Mendes and Roberto Rosero got the Phoenix Res goals in a 3-1 success over Strafford Arms Res.

Little Heath progressed into the next round of the Herts Ad Knockout Cup with a 4-1 win against Wheatsheaf. Their goals came from Oliver Purton (two), Jon Rutnam and Harry Lockwood.

Forever Young People are also through after a 3-2 win against Welwyn Warriors. Charlie Rees (two) and Brendon Kutura scored for them while Gabriel Asare-Bekoe and Calum Paine scored for Warriors.





Results

Premier Division: Brookmans Park 1 Plough & Harrow 8; Skew Bridge 6 Phoenix 3; Queens Head 4 AFC London Road 2.

Division One: Blackberry Jacks 2 Harpenden Colts OB 0; Hilltop 0 Strafford Arms 2.

Division Two: Harpenden Colts OB Res 5 BWSC 2; Wheathampstead '89 3 Mermaid 1.

Division Three: Two Willows 5 Oceans XI 1; Alban Dynamo 6 AFC Mymms 2; Hatfield Seniors 4 Wheathampstead Wanderers 3; Oaks v Borehamwood Raiders (away win); TNF 0 Beehive 3.

Division Four: Mermaid Res 1 Hanburys 0; Moretown 1 St Albans Athletic 4; Oak United 2 St George's 3; Strafford Arms Res 1 Phoenix Res 3.

Division Five: Marshalswick Rovers 2 Hatfield Comets 2; Welwyn Warriors Res 10 Radlett Town 1; Phoenix A 3 Brookmans Park Res 3; Royston Rangers Res 2 St Albans Lions 0; St Albans Warriors 1 London Colney United 3.

Herts Ad Challenge Cup: Paxton Rovers 0 Borehamwood Rovers 1.

Herts Ad Intermediate Cup: Six Bells Res v Rose & Crown Mosquitos (home win).

Herts Ad Knockout Cup: Forever Young People 3 Welwyn Warriors 2; Wheatsheaf 1 Little Heath 4.