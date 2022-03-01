London Road enjoy super Sunday but Skew Bridge shocked as cups take centre stage

St Albans Athletic score in their 6-4 win over Moretown in Division Four of the Herts Ad Sunday League. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Cup action dominated the Herts Ad Sunday League with some superb games and one big shock.

AFC London Road enjoyed a fabulous day in round two of the Herts Ad Knockout Cup as both their first-team and reerves won.

The firsts defeated Forever Young People 3-1 in what was an excellent cup tie.

Skipper Matt Standen set-up Tom Li for the first and after Danny Lewis had produced a superb penalty stop before half-time, Josh Rolls got on the end of a pass from brother Zeph to make it two.

Another penalty for FYP was converted to halve the deficit but Road completed the victory when Standen set up Josh Rolls for his second.

They are through to their third quarter-final this season.

Road Res needed penalties to beat Hilltop, winning 4-2 in the shoot-out after a 2-2 draw.

Phoenix meanwhile have reached the semi-final after a comfortable 4-0 win against Plough & Harrow, Sam Bozier getting two of the goals with Dan Johnson and Jack Gage one each.

Herts Ad Res Cup Phoenix Res are also in the last four of the Herts Ad Reserve Cup after a 2-1 win over Brookmans Park Res. Carl Ramsey and Ben Marshall scored for Phoenix and Ronan Nevin for the Park.

The big shock of the day came in the Herts Ad Challenge Cup as Skew Bridge, winners for the last four seasons, were beaten 5-4 on penalties by Borehamwood Rovers, the teams have drawn 1-1.

Goals from Oliver Lacey and Josh Smith eased Harpenden Colts into the semi-final of the Herts Ad Charity Cup with a 2-1 win over Alban Dynamo. Sean Oliver scored for the consolation.

In the Herts Ad Intermediate Cup, Beehive beat BWSC 3-2 with goals from Craig Clark, Jordan Cocomazzi and Lewis Cocomazzi, Chris Caruano and Alex Garvey replying for BWSC, while two goals from Oliver Galea and singles by Ben Hutton and Max Mackenzie gave Harpenden Colts OB Res a 4-0 win against Oaks.

Jordan Cornes, Henry Penhaligan and Mali Dunisha all scored in the Herts Ad Junior Cup as Wheathampstead Wanderers beat Strafford Arms Res 3-1.

In the Premier Division, a Niall Lysaght goal earned Queens Head a 1-1 draw with Six Bells for whom Elliot Myrants-Wilson scored.

A 4-3 victory in Division One gave Player Packs the double over Pinewood. Zion Selassie-yoseph, Alfie Carberry, Charlie Gould and James Todd scored for them while Robert Smith and Daniel Stockman got two of Pinewood’s goals.

Two goals from Luke Pidgeon earned Blackberry Jacks a point with a 2-2 draw against Strafford Arms.

Steve Orchard scored his 10th of the season for TNF but they went down 5-1 to Hatfield Seniors in Division Three. Charlie Jay (two), Michael Curtis, Gregor Mackintosh and Jack Salza were on target for the Seniors.

Moretown's keeper makes a save against St Albans Athletic in Division Four of the Herts Ad Sunday League. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

A second-half comeback from Moretown in Division Four ran out of time as they lost 6-4 to St Albans Athletic. They had trailed by five at the break but John Mitas, Jake Whitear and Euan Higgins got them close.

Tom Dean, Blake Manning and Sam Waller shared the six Athletic goals between themselves.

Second-placed Welwyn Warriors Res kept their Division Five title challenge alive with a 5-1 win against Phoenix A. Chris Draddy got two with Marc Arnott, Luchiano Ricketts and Germaine Spence one each.

Radlett Town and Rose & Crown Mosquito drew 2-2. Twice Mosquito had the lead, the second with 11 minutes to go, but twice Radlett equalised, the first through George David and the second for Michael Fiorentino, his first for the club.

Royston Rangers Res and Hatfield Comets drew 0-0 while Marshalswick Rovers lost for the third time with a 4-2 defeat to St Albans Warriors.





Results, February 27

Premier Division: Queens Head 1 Six Bells 1.

Division One: Player Packs 4 Pinewood 3; Strafford Arms 2 Blackberry Jacks 2.

Division Two: Wheathampstead ‘89 1 Little Heath 3.

Division Three: Hatfield Seniors 5 TNF 1.

Division Four: Hertfordshire Vets 5 Mermaid Res 1; St Albans Athletic 6 Moretown 4; St George’s 3 Royston Rangers 3.

Division Five: Marshalswick Rovers 2 St Albans Warriors 4; Phoenix A 1 Welwyn Warriors Res 5; Rose & Crown Mosquito 2 Radlett Town 2; Royston Rangers Res 0 Hatfield Comets 0.

Herts Ad Challenge Cup quarter-final: Borehamwood Rovers 1 Skew Bridge 1 (Rovers won 5-4 on penalties).

Herts Ad Charity Cup quarter-final: Harpenden Colts Old Boys 2 Alban Dynamo 1.

Herts Ad Intermediate Cup third round: BWSC 2 Beehive 3; Harpenden Colts OB Res 4 Oaks 0.

Herts Ad Junior Cup second round: Strafford Arms Res 1 Wheathampstead Wanderers 3.

Herts Ad Knockout Cup second round: AFC London Road 3 Forever Young People 1; AFC London Road Res 2 Hilltop 2 (Road won 4-2 on penalties);

Herts Ad Knockout Cup quarter-final: Plough & Harrow 0 Phoenix 4.

Herts Ad Reserve Cup quarter-final: Phoenix Res 2 Brookmans Park Res 1.

Fixtures, March 6

Premier Division: Brookmans Park v AFC London Road.

Division One: Pinewood v Hilltop.

Division Two: BWSC v Welwyn Warriors; Mermaid v Harpenden Colts OB Res; Six Bells Res v Little Heath.

Division Three: Alban Dynamo v TNF.

Division Four: Hanburys v Mermaid Res; Moretown v Hertfordshire Vets; Phoenix Res v Royston Rangers.

Division Five: Hatfield Comets v London Colney United; Radlett Town v Marshalswick Rovers; Royston Rangers Res v Phoenix A; St Albans Warriors v St Albans Lions.

Herts Ad Intermediate Cup third round: St Albans Athletic v Wheathampstead ‘89.

Herts Ad Junior Cup second round: Beehive v St George’s; Oaks v Two Willows.

Herts Ad Knockout Cup second round: Blackberry Jacks v Harpenden Colts OB; Skew Bridge v Queens Head.

Herts Ad Knockout Cup quarter-final: Borehamwood Rovers v Six Bells.

Herts Sunday Senior Cup semi-final: Strafford Arms v Cassiobury Rangers.