Brookmans Park Res and Welwyn Warriors Res set up Division Five title showdown

The Division Five title race in the Herts Ad Sunday League is all set for a super Sunday after more wins for the main protagonists.

Brookmans Park Res hold the advantage by one point from Welwyn Warriors Res with the pair set to meet this week in the penultimate round of fixtures.

Park's latest success was an excellent 5-1 win over Marshalswick Rovers, with Nathan Card, Andy Peet, Bradley Carter, Ronan Nevin and Sam Kingsley all on target, Jed Glendinning replying for Rovers.

Warriors though also picked up three points with a 2-1 win over St Albans Warriors. Allan Johnston and a Mason Bambridge winner set up the big showdown.

Rose & Crown Mosquito meanwhile extended their unbeaten league run to seven with a 3-1 win against London Colney United. Their goals came from Liam Nichol, Michael Harrison and Joe Brunt while Tom Lander scored for United.





Brookmans Park's first team twice came from behind to claim a 3-3 draw with AFC London Road in the Premier Division. Tudor Mindrusca scored twice and James Smith one with Nathan Lock at the double for Road, Jimmy Talbot getting the other.

Charlie Smith of Skew Bridge. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Skew Bridge put one hand on an eighth title after a 3-0 win over nearest rivals Queens Head, Charlie Smith getting two and Harry Hunt one.

The Division Two remains open after leaders Forever Young People were held to a 2-2 draw with Little Heath. Tino Madziya scored both for Heath.

Second-placed Wheathampstead 89 missed the chance to close the four-point gap after they also drew 2-2. Andrew Bacon and Paul Gambrill scored against Harpenden Colts OB Res for whom Stephen Harris and Matt Shaw scored.

Welwyn Warriors are now five points behind in third after a 3-2 win against Six Bells Res. Rowan Wallis, Gabs Asare-Bekoe and Alex Howard got their goals.

The third 2-2 draw in the division came between BWSC and Mermaid. The BWSC goals came from Mark Starnes and Sam Brooks with Chris Wilding scoring for Mermaid.

Wheathampstead Wanderers stayed clear in Division Three by beating Two Willows 4-1 with two goals from Mali Dunisha. Nicholas Casadei and Jack Cooper got the others with Willows' consolation from Nadji Benhacene.

Hatfield Seniors moved third slot with a 7-3 win against Beehive. Matt Noot got a hat-trick, Charlie Jay two and Charlie Lloyd and Joseph Swadling one each. Daryl Atkins (two) and Lewis Cocomazzi scored for the Hive.

Alban Dynamo beat TNF 3-1 with goals from Cain Joseph, Harry Peter and Kieran Wall. TNF’s reply was via Jake Deacon.

In Division Four, Mermaid Res beat Hanburys 5-2 with goals from Chuks Oparah (thee) and Ken Lee (two), Jack Blair and Charlie Tilbrook replying for Hanburys, while St Georges' had Andrew Dawson, Rory Golder and Alexander Manoli on target in a 3-1 win over St Albans Athletic. Jack Evans scored for them.

Herts Vets won 4-1 over Royston Rangers 4-1 with a Robert Gradwell double and singles from Diego Dafonte and Dale Jenkins.

Phoenix ‘A’ caused an upset in the semi-final of the Herts Ad Reserve Cup with a 3-2 win over their own reserves, Dean Bartley, Daniel Kitchener and Regan Williams the scorers.

AFC London Road Res set up a similar all-club semi-final in the Herts Ad Challenge Cup by beating Wheatsheaf 3-0 with goals from Noah Costin, Matthew Taylor and Connor Pearl.

Blackberry Jacks reached the quarter-final of the Herts Ad Knockout Cup with a 3-0 win over Harpenden Colts OB, Matthew Taiwo (two) and Naseem Sahbab Ali on target, while goals from Chris Griffin and Harry Seeby put Six Bells safely into the semi-final with a 2-0 victory against Borehamwood Rovers.





Results (March 20)

Premier Division: Brookmans Park 3 AFC London Road 3; Skew Bridge 3 Queens Head 0.

Division One: Hilltop 2 Strafford Arms 2.

Division Two: Harpenden Colts OB Res 2 Wheathampstead ‘89 2; Little Heath 2 Forever Young People 2; Mermaid 2 BWSC 2; Six Bells Res 2 Welwyn Warriors 3.

Division Three: Alban Dynamo 3 TNF 1; Hatfield Seniors 7 Beehive 3; Wheathampstead Wanderers 4 Two Willows 1.

Division Four: Hanburys 2 Mermaid Res 5; Hertfordshire Vets 4 Royston Rangers 1; St Albans Athletic 1 St George’s 3.

Division Five: Marshalswick Rovers 1 Brookmans Park Res 5; Rose & Crown Mosquito 3 London Colney United 1; Welwyn Warriors Res 2 St Albans Warriors 1.

Herts Ad Challenge Cup quarter-final: AFC London Road Res 3 Wheatsheaf 0.

Herts Ad Knockout Cup second round: Blackberry Jacks 3 Harpenden Colts OB 0.

Herts Ad Knockout Cup quarter-final: Borehamwood Rovers 1 Six Bells 2.

Herts Ad Reserve Cup semi-final: Phoenix Res 2 Phoenix A 3.

Fixtures (March 27)

Premier Division: Skew Bridge v Borehamwood Rovers; Queens Head v Plough & Harrow.

Division One: AFC London Road Res v Hilltop; AFC London Road Res v Blackberry Jacks; Player Packs v Wheatsheaf; Strafford Arms v Pinewood.

Division Two: Forever Young People v Six Bells Res.

Division Three: TNF v Wheathampstead Wanderers; Two Willows v TNF.

Division Four: Hertfordshire Vets v Hanburys; Moretown v Strafford Arms Res; Phoenix Res v St Albans Athletic; Royston Rangers v St George’s.

Division Five: London Colney United v Marshalswick Rovers; Phoenix A v Hatfield Comets; Rose & Crown Mosquito v St Albans Warriors; Welwyn Warriors Res v Brookmans Park Res.

Herts Ad Charity Cup quarter-final: AFC London Road v Wheatsheaf.

Herts Ad Junior Cup second round: Beehive v St George’s.