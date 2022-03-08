Strafford Arms through to Herts Sunday Senior Cup final after dramatic shoot-out win

Strafford Arms are through to the Herts Sunday Senior Cup after a dramatic and mammoth penalty shoot-out win.

The Herts Ad Sunday League Division One side defeated Cassiobury Rangers of the Watford Sunday League 8-7 after the pair had drawn 1-1, Bradley Swaile getting the Arms goal.

They will now play St Joseph's South Oxhey, another Watford team, in the final. That will be played at the County Ground in Letchworth on May 8.

The game itself was a cagey affair with both goals coming courtesy of set-pieces.

Swaile put the Potters Bar team in front from the penalty spot before Cassiobury equalised just before the break, a free-kick not pushed out far enough with the rebound bundled in.

Neither side wanted to over commit in the second period and penalties became the expected solution to decide a winner from a long way out.

Strafford were the first ones to blink, Swaile having their first attempt saved but the Cassiobury advantage disappeared immediately as their second penalty smashed off the crossbar.

Their third was saved by Andy Donohue too and with Stephen Dodd converting, Arms led 2-1 after three penalties each.

Cassiobury levelled with their fourth and it stayed that way when Luke Griffin's effort was saved.

The next five for both teams were all scored but it was Cassiobury who felt the pressure more as Donohue comfortably pushed the next one away.

That left Alex Flack to send the keeper the wrong way and put Strafford Arms into the final.

In league action, there was a first win of the Premier Division season for Brookmans Park at the 13th time of asking.

They beat AFC London Road 4-3 with goals from Sammy Kinsley, Steve Newton, Andrew Stevenson and Scott De La Fuente with Aidan Golds, Joshua Rolls and Jimmy Talbot replied for the Road.

Pinewood beat Hilltop 3-1 in Division One with a brace from James Ferguson and a Aaron O’Connor single while Welwyn Warriors had a 4-1 victory over BWSC in Division Two.

John Cross-Hackett got two of them with Adriano Gill and Calum Paine the others and Martin Garvey was the lone scorer for BWSC.

Wheathampstead Wanderers picked up the biggest win of their Division Three season by beating Alban Dynamo 7-0. Mali Dunisha led the way with his fourth hat-trick of the season with Sam Wallis (two), Sam Evans and Nick Casadei the other scorers.

A lone strike from Jack Lovatt midway through the first half gave Division Four leaders Phoenix Res a 1-0 win against Royston Royston Rangers.

The biggest win of the day came in Division Five as a brilliant individual performance from George Skrdlik helped Marshalswick to a 9-1 victory over Radlett Town.

He scored five, taking his tally for the season to 32, two behind team-mate Jack Messam thanks to his brace.

Brandon Thew and Matt Lacey got the others while Jack Loraine scored for Radlett.

An Alex Besgrove goal earned London Colney United a 1-1 draw with Hatfield Comets and that was the same score between Royston Rangers Res and Phoenix A, Dan Morris scoring for Royston and Roman Williams for Phoenix.

St Albans Warriors won their fourth game in a row with Taylor Jeggo (two) and Craig Toms on target in their 3-1 win over St Albans Lions, Angel Nieves scoring for them.





Results (March 6)

Premier Division: Brookmans Park 4 AFC London Road 3.

Division One: Pinewood 3 Hilltop 1.

Division Two: BWSC 1 Welwyn Warriors 4.

Division Three: Alban Dynamo 0 Wheathampstead Wanderers 7.

Division Four: Phoenix Res 1 Royston Rangers 0.

Division Five: Hatfield Comets 1 London Colney United 1; Radlett Town 1 Marshalswick Rovers 9; Royston Rangers Res 1 Phoenix A 1; St Albans Warriors 3 St Albans Lions 1.

Herts Sunday Senior Cup semi-final: Strafford Arms 1 Cassiobury Rangers 1 (Strafford Arms win 8-7 on penalties).

Fixtures (March 13)

Premier Division: AFC London Road v Six Bells (double header); Phoenix v Brookmans Park.

Division One: Blackberry Jacks v AFC London Road Res; Harpenden Colts OB v Hilltop.

Division Two: BWSC v Harpenden Colts OB Res.

Division Three: Beehive v Wheathampstead Wanderers.

Division Four: Hanburys v Strafford Arms Res; Mermaid Res v Royston Rangers.

Division Five: London Colney United v Radlett Town; Rose & Crown Mosquito v Hatfield Comets; Royston Rangers Res v Welwyn Warriors Res; St Albans Lions v Marshalswick Rovers; St Albans Warriors v Phoenix A.

Herts Ad Challenge Cup: Plough & Harrow v Strafford Arms.

Herts Ad Charity Cup: Oceans XI v Forever Young People; St George’s v TNF.

Herts Ad Intermediate Cup: Moretown v Six Bells Res; St Albans Athletic v Wheathampstead 89.

Herts Ad Junior Cup: Brookmans Park Res v Hatfield Seniors; Oaks v Two Willows.

Herts Ad Knockout Cup: Skew Bridge v Queens Head.