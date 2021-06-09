Herts Ad Sunday League: Skew Bridge lift Challenge Cup after hitting London Road for six
- Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL
Skew Bridge made it a hat-trick of trophies with a superb victory over London Road in the Herts Ad Sunday League Challenge Cup final.
They had already claimed the Knockout Cup and the Premier Division title before the simply blew their opponents away at Toulmin Drive, winning 6-1.
It took 20 mins to get going but once Harry Hunt scored from the spot, Stuart Brown's run having been ended, it was always Skew's to lose.
Hunt made it two with a sharp volley and Ryan Plowright added a third before half-time from a free-kick.
Another surging run from Brown and another penalty converted by Hunt made it four and although Road pulled one back, Mark Hitchcock and then Hunt again, his fourth of the day, sealed a comprehensive triumph.
In the league FC Welwyn confirmed their unbeaten League One season with a 2-2 draw against Hilltop Res.
Dan Harper and Matt Standen scored for Welwyn, the latter scoring in every appearance this season, while Myles Shandi and Ben Ginn, in his last game, were the Hilltop scorers.
And there was another milestone in Division Four where Brookmans Park Res' Dan Clifton scored for the 27th season. They beat Hatfield Mosquito 9-4 with other goals from leading scorer Ronan Nevin, Mike Donkin and Tom Brasier.
Elsewhere, Pinewood beat Harpenden Colts OB Res 3-1 in Division Two, George Milsted (two) and Andrew Alsop cancelling out an Archie Finch strike, while in Division Three two goals from Charlie Paul Frost and a Joshua Stachini single saw Borehamwood Raiders win 3-0 over Royston Rangers.