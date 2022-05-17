Six Bells shock Skew Bridge to lift Herts Ad Knockout Cup

Six Bells' skipper Chris Griffin leads the celebrations after their Herts Ad Knockout Cup victory. - Credit: JAMES HILLER

Six Bells produced one of the most famous moments in Herts Ad Sunday League Knockout Cup history as they beat holders Skew Bridge.

Six Bells are the winners of the 2022 Herts Ad Knockout Cup. - Credit: JAMES HILLER

The five-time winners, and champions of the Premier Division, were stung by Harry Hunt's dismissal in the first half of the final and Bells went on to punish them with a 3-0 success.

Skew Bridge were beaten in the final of the Herts Ad Knockout Cup. - Credit: JAMES HILLER

Harry Seeby bagged two of the goals with Yasin Boodhoo getting the other.

Yasin Boodhoo (five) scores for Six Bells in the Herts Ad Knockout Cup final. - Credit: JAMES HILLER

The game was part of a double header at the Recreation Ground, home of Colney Heath, the second of them seeing the final of the Junior Cup.

Six Bells celebrate Yasin Boodhoo's goal (second from left) in the Herts Ad Knockout Cup final. - Credit: JAMES HILLER

And it was Wheathampstead Wanderers who were celebrating after a 4-3 win over Hatfield Seniors, courtesy of goals from Tom Carter, Nick Casadel, Jordan Cornes and Michael Cheesman.

Action as Six Bells (red) beat Skew Bridge in the final of the Herts Ad Knockout Cup. - Credit: JAMES HILLER

AFC London Road moved up to fourth in the Premier Division with a 3-1 win over Phoenix, Noah Costin bagging a brace while Matt Standen got a single. Ed Carman replied for Phoenix.

A double from Jack Davis gave Strafford Arms a 2-2 draw against Harpenden Colts OB and moved them to within a point of the Division One title while Forever Young People remain top of Division Two with a 3-0 win over Six Bells Res.

Nathan Singh moved on to 22 for the season with Max Rees and Luke Foster also on target.

Phoenix Res won the Division Four title after Herts Vets lost 2-0 to St George's, Lenos Apostolou and Rory Golder getting the goals.

William Gravette and Zack Neiman scored as Strafford Arms Res moved third with a 2-1 win over St Albans Athletic and there was a 0-0 draw between Moretown and Royston Rangers.

Jack Messam bagged a hat-trick as Marshalswick Rovers beat Phoenix A 6-0 in Division Five. George Skrdlik (two) and Kelvin Chilndure got the others.

TNF lost 7-2 to Mermaid in the Golding Junior Cup despite goals from Steve Orchard and George Hoar. Chris Wilding got three for Mermaid and there was also one for Ken Lee.

Hanburys won 2-1 against Welwyn Warriors Res, Charlie Tilbrook and Duncan Gray scoring for them after Richard Marvell had put Welwyn in front.





Results (May 15)

Herts Ad Knockout Cup final: Skew Bridge 0 Six Bells 3.

Herts Ad Junior Cup final: Hatfield Seniors 3 Wheathampstead Wanderers 4.

Golding Junior Cup: Hanburys 2 Welwyn Warriors Res 1; Rose & Crown Mosquito 2 Hatfield Comets 3; TNF 2 Mermaid Res 7.

Premier Division: AFC London Road 3 Phoenix 1.

Division One: Harpenden Colts OB 2 Strafford Arms 2.

Division Two: Forever Young People 3 Six Bells Res 0; Little Heath 3 BWSC 0.

Division Four: Herts Vets 0 St George’s 2; Moretown 0 Royston Rangers 0; Strafford Arms Res 2 St Albans Athletic 1.

Division Five: Phoenix A 0 Marshalswick Rovers 6.

Fixtures (May 22)

Herts Ad Charity Cup semi-final: AFC London Road v St George’s.

Herts Ad Reserve Cup final: Strafford Arms FC Res v Phoenix A.

Golding Senior Cup: Pinewood v Plough & Harrow.

Golding Junior Cup: Mermaid FC Res v Rose & Crown Mosquito; Welwyn Warriors Res v Moretown.

Premier Division: AFC London Road v Skew Bridge; Borehamwood Rovers v Six Bells.

Division One: Harpenden Colts OB v Pinewood; Strafford Arms v AFC London Road Res.

Division Two: Mermaid v Little Heath; Six Bells Res v Mermaid; Six Bells Res v Harpenden Colts OB Res; Welwyn Warriors v BWSC.

Division Three: Beehive v Hatfield Seniors.

Division Five: Marshalswick Rovers v London Colney United.