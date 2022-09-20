A rocket of a strike from Stephen Buckler helped Wheathampstead Wanderers claim all three points in the Herts Ad Sunday League after a seven-goal thriller.

Division One

Wheathampstead Wanderers defeated The Bull in a superb game for the neutral at Napsbury.

Despite a good start for the home side, it was the visiting Wanderers who took the lead, Kwame Ofori’s pass wasn’t dealt with and Jordan Cornes made The Bull pay.

The lead was short-lived though, Jack Faulder’s cross met by the head of Elliot Archer, and then parity disappeared quickly too as the hosts took the lead, Faulder with a corner this time finding Jamie Sharp.

Wanderers went back in front courtesy of a Harvey Armstrong double but there was still one more goal to come before half-time, Nathan Lock making it 3-3.

Defences were much tighter after the break but with 15 minutes to go Ofori found Buckler well outside the box, and he smacked it into the top corner to make it 4-3 to Wheathampstead.

Welwyn Garden United maintained their perfect record with a 2-1 win at Harpenden Colts OB, Josh Jordan at the double for WGU and Josh Smith on target for the Colts, and Carl Pickstock and Carl Fadhel were on the scoresheet for Mermaid in a 3-1 win at Saints.

Jordan Cocomazzi got the hosts' consolation.

FYP played out their second 2-2 draw in as many games, this time at Little Heath, Robert Pinto and Niall Gurhey scoring for the latter.

The Bull 3 Wheathampstead Wanderers 4

HCOB 1 Welwyn Garden United 2

Little Heath 2 FYP 2

Saints 1 Mermaid 3

Premier Division

Strafford Arms made it two wins and two clean sheets from two games with a 1-0 success at Borehamwood Rovers, Jaden Newman with the goal.

Skew Bridge took the spoils in the Rothamsted derby, winning 6-2 against Player Packs. Alfie Plumb, Tom Smith, Patrick Sheehy, Philip Lythgoe all scored for Skew while David Keenleyside (two), Bradley Kelly-Keener and Reece Wiltshire notched for Packs.

A Josh Panther double got Plough & Harrow off the mark for the season against Hilltop while Six Bells and Phoenix played out a 0-0 draw.

Borehamwood Rovers 0 Strafford Arms 1

Player Packs 2 Skew Bridge 6

Plough & Harrow 2 Hilltop 0

Six Bells 0 Phoenix 0

Division Two

Hatfield Seniors were big scorers yet again, this time putting six past Wheathampstead '89. Curtis Warner got three, Joe Swadling two and Charlie Lloyd one while Simon Cerri was 89's scorer.

A solo effort from Stephen Harris gave Harpenden Colts OB Res all three points away at Garden City while Pinewood were 3-2 winners over Excel.

George Milstead, Rob Smith and Tom Beasley scored for Pinewood and Morgan Trotman and Thomas Mullord for Excel.

Oceans XI bounced back superbly from a heavy opening day defeat to win 4-0 at home to Six Bells Res. Daniel Campfield led the way with a hat-trick with James Carter getting the other.

Wheathampstead '89 1 Hatfield Seniors 6

Oceans XI 4 Six Bells Res 0

Garden City 0 Harpenden Colts OB Res 1

Pinewood 3 Excel 2

Division Three

BWSC came from behind to beat Phoenix Res 2-1 with Keith Archibold and Craig Ashurst on target. Liam Addlesee had put Phoenix ahead.

Welwyn Warriors Res won 2-1 against St George's. Germain Spence set up Tim Chesworth for the opener and Luke Gumble fired an effort into the top corner early in the second half and although George's pulled on back, the Warriors hung on for the win.

TNF lost 2-1 to The Wrestlers, Jonny Tanton's goal beaten by a double for Daniel Hedges.

BWSC 2 Phoenix Res 1

St.George's 1 Welwyn Warriors Res 2

The Wrestlers 2 TNF 1

Division Four

Goals from Kai Neill and Louis Marsh got Hatfield Seniors Res off the mark for the season against Alban Dynamo Reserves while a single goal by Harrison Wasnock was all Mermaid Res needed to beat MNFC.

Harrison Garner's hat-trick led Hadham Rovers Yellows to a 7-0 win over Cub FC, Robbie Billson, Scott Power and Adam Styczynski also on the scoresheet, and Brookmans Park Res beat The Wrestlers Res 4-3 to make it two wins from two.

Bradley Carter, Nathan Gibbins, Sammy Kinsley and Skrdlik Jiri scored for Park with Wrestlers' goals from Brandon Bates (two) and Ian Hewitt.

Welwyn Rangers also made it two from two with a 3-2 win against Royston Rangers. Luke Stuckey got two and Adam Sanders one for Welwyn with both of Royston's goals via Kelvin Chirandure.

Alban Dynamo Res 0 Hatfield Seniors Res 2

Cub 0 Hadham Rovers Yellows 7

Mermaid Res 1 MNFC 0

The Wrestlers Res 3 Brookmans Park Res 4

Welwyn Rangers 3 Royston Rangers 2

Division Five

Christopher Ellinas, Daniel Pugh and Sam Shew were all on target as Moretown beat London Colney United 3-1 and Cameron Ferguson's goal wasn't enough as Royston Rangers Res lost 4-1 to St Albans Warriors.

Phoenix A lost 4-3 to Rose & Crown Mosquitoes with Thomas Sargeant and Donal Corcoran (two) their scorers.

London Colney United 1 Moretown 3

Phoenix A 3 Rose & Crown Mosquitoes 4

Royston Rangers Res 1 St. Albans Warriors 4