TNF off and running after a solid squad effort in Herts Ad Sunday League

Published: 12:25 PM October 12, 2021

Goalmouth action from the Borehamwood Raiders and Two Willows in Division Three of the Herts Ad Sunday League. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

A strong team performance from TNF saw them claim their first success of the Herts Ad Sunday League Division Three season.

The 4-2 win against Alban Dynamo came courtesy of a hat-trick from Steve Orchard and one for Max Bull, Kieran Wall scoring both of the Dynamo goals.

Josh Wiseman became the first Two Willows player to score a hat-trick in a 3-0 win against Borehamwood Raiders while Oceans XI recorded their biggest win of the season, defeating Oaks 8-3.

James Carter was the hat-trick hero here while Sam Kindores added a brace and Cian Alexander and Dan Campfield the others.

A sluggish start cost Brookmans Park in the Premier Division as they lost 4-1 to Skew Bridge. Andy Stevenson got their only goal after Skew had raced into a 3-0 lead, Ben Warren and Ed Frost their scorers.

A double from Ollie Seeby helped Six Bells to a 3-1 win over Phoenix, Max O'Shea getting the other.

Plough & Harrow and FC Welwyn drew 1-1, Shaun Brettell on target for Welwyn, while Paxton Rovers lost 6-3 to Borehamwood Rovers despite goals from Joel Duncan, Gideon Boateng and Kevin Duncan-Williams.

Hilltop roared to a 7-3 win over Wheatsheaf in Division One with Ryan Nelson hitting four and Archie Oates two. Tommy Howard got the last goal.

Player Packs moved top with a 9-1 win over Blackberry Jacks. Adam Mead and Duncan Culley got two each while Kyle McLeish and Zion Selassie-Yoseph got one.

Star of the show though was Charlie Gould who hit a second-half hat-trick. Nathan Shaw netted for Jacks.

Martin Woodbridge got AFC London Road Res' only goal in a 5-1 defeat to Pinewood.

Division Two

Forever Young made it six from six in Division Two by beating BWSC 5-1. Liam Henderson, Charlie Rees Jack Reynolds and Nathan Singh were all on target while Alex Garvey scored for BWSC.

Wheathampstead ‘89 beat Little Heath 3-0 with goals from Ross Evans, Lee Goldsmith and Ethan Grant, their first win of the season, while AFC London Road ‘A’ drew 2-2 with Mermaid.

Matthew Breeze and Matt Taylor scored for the Road, Alexandru Surleac and Ben Taylor for Mermaid.

Moretown head a Mermaid Res effort off the line. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Herts Vets won 3-0 over St George's in Division Four, Rob Gradwell (two) and Tom McGuinness their scorers, while Mermaid Res beat Moretown 6-1 with Marco Manfredini, Stephen Heather, Zac Moore and Euan Wattley among their scorers. Joe Church scored for Moretown.

Action from Moretown and Mermaid Res in Herts Ad Sunday League Division Four. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

St Albans Athletic and Royston Rangers drew 2-2, Tom Kerr and Tom Perry for Rangers and Sidney Jordan and Alfie Rushton for Athletic.

In Division Five Brookmans Park Res lost 2-1 to Marshalswick Rovers despite taking the lead through Ronan Nevin. Late goals from Jack Messam and Matt Lacey sealed the Rovers win.

Royston Rangers Res beat London Colney United 3-1 with two from Jack Hutchinson and one for Dan Moss. Linden Gabriel replied for United.

St Albans Warriors beat Radlett Town 3-2, with a double for Jason Nicolaou and one for Jay Want, and the same score saw Welwyn Warriors Res beat Rose and Crown Mosquitoes.

Marc Arnott got all three for Welwyn but he was overshadowed by a 35-yard free-kick into the top corner from Tom Bundy and an overhead kick from the edge of the area from Dovydas Kavaliauskas for Mosquitoes.

Harpenden Colts OB's first team beat their reserves 2-1 in the Knockout Cup, Jamie Jones (two) and Stephen Harris the scorers while Queens Head beat Allenburys 5-3 in the Herts Sunday Cup, Jack Woods getting two and Harvey Scott, Ade Goodenson and Akim Akinbinu one each.





Results

Premier Division: Paxton Rovers 3 Borehamwood Rovers 6; Phoenix 1 Six Bells 3; Skew Bridge 4 Brookmans Park 1; Plough & Harrow 1 FC Welwyn 1.

Division One: Hilltop 7 Wheatsheaf 3; Pinewood 5 AFC London Road Res 1; Blackbury Jacks 1 Player Packs 9.

Division Two: BWSC 1 Forever Young People 5; Mermaid 2 AFC London Road A 2; Little Heath 0 Wheathampstead '89 3.

Division Three: Borehamwood Raiders 0 Two Willows 3; Oceans XI 8 Oaks 3; TNF 4 Alban Dynamo 2.

Division Four: Moretown 1 Mermaid Res 6; Oak United 2 Phoenix Res 0; St Albans Athletic 2 Royston Rangers 2, St George's 0 Hertfordshire Vets 3.

Division Five: Brookmans Park Res 1 Marshalswick Rovers 2; St Albans Lions 1 Hatfield Comets 5; Royston Rangers Res 3 London Colney United 1; St Albans Warriors 3 Radlett Town 2, Welwyn Warriors Res 3 Rose & Crown Mosquito 2.

Knockout Cup: Harpenden Colts OB 2 Harpenden Colts OB Res 1.

County Cup: Hatfield Seniors 9 Hanburys 1; Queens Head 5 Allenburys 3; Wheathampstead Wanderers 9 Hertford Lions 0.