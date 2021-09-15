Herts Ad Sunday League: Some day at the office for Six Bells' Harry Seeby

Published: 3:15 PM September 15, 2021

The Phoenix A keeper goes down to save at the feet of a Rose & Crown Mosquito forward. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

It was definitely a day to remember for Six Bells striker Harry Seeby in the Herts Ad Sunday League although not always for the right reasons.

He bagged a fabulous five goals as Bells beat Brookmans Park 8-3 in the Premier Division but he could have had even more, after spurning two chances from the penalty spot.

Steve Newton did score twice from 12 yards and a volley from James Smith late on made it three for the Park but a double from Chris Griffin and one for Calum Yeates sealed the Six Bells win.

FC Welwyn got their first win in the top flight by beating Paxton Rovers 5-1, Levi Gunn and Jordan Thurgood scoring in the first half before Matt Standen added a hat-trick after the break.

Stuart Brown and Ed Frost helped Skew Bridge to a 2-0 win over Phoenix while Josh Panther got Plough & Harrow's only goal in a 4-1 loss to Queens Head.

Hilltop went top in Division One with an 8-0 win over AFC London Road Res. Lewis Achara-Pett got three with one each for Myles Shahidi, Ryan Nelson, Alfie Gibbs, Grant Macaree and Calvin Edwards.

Tom Stagg got two for Wheatsheaf in a 5-2 loss at Strafford Arms and a double from Duncan Culley took Player Packs to a 4-2 win over Pinewood.

James Lauder and Kyle McLeish got the others while Jordan Borrie and Aaron O’Connor scored for Pinewood.

Welwyn Warriors had a solid 3-1 win over Wheathampstead 89 in Division Two thanks to goals from Gabriel Asare-Bekoe, Rowan Wallis and Tyler Douglas. Lee Goldsmith had pulled one back for Wheato.

It was the same score for Mermaid at AFC London Road Thirds with Stephen Maitland (two) and Joseph Amponsah their scorers. Road’s reply came from Matthew Taylor.

Forever Young People had the best win in the division, beating Little Heath 6-1 with goals from two each for Gianluca Cioffi and Luke Foster and singles from Lewis Johnson and Nathan Sing, Ross Gilbert scored for Heath.

Harpenden Colts Res beat Six Bells Res 2-1. Lawrence Waldram and Will Chisholm put them ahead before a late consolation from Bells.

A hat-trick for Mali Dunisha and an own-goal gave Wheathampstead Wanderers a 4-2 win in Division Three over Oaks, for whom Haydn Williams and John Woodward scored.

It was 4-1 for Oceans XI over Alban Dynamo 4-1 with Josh Bell, Daniel Campfield, Ryan Hamilton and Sam Lindores. Cain Joseph replied for Dynamo.

Craig Clark was the star though for Beehive with all four in their 4-0 win over Borehamwood Raiders.

Antony Brown the hat-trick hero for Hanburys in their 7-2 win over Moretown in Division Four. Sean Kidd, Michael Sinnot and Billy Smith also scored with Moretown's goal from Kyle Helina.

A Brad Goldby Solomon goal was the consolation for Royston Rangers after a 2-1 defeat to Strafford Arms Res while Robert Hadleigh was on target as St George drew 1-1 with Mermaid Res.

St Albans Athletic got their first win, beating Oak United 5-3 with two each from Thomas Andrew and Sam Waller and one for Sidney Jordan.

Action from St Albans Lions against Royston Res in the Herts Ad Sunday League. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

In Division Five Royston Rangers Res drew 3-3 with St Albans Lions, Cameron Ferguson, Samuel Parchment and Kieran Thorne scoring for Rangers and Marc Osborne, Faisal Shohid and Mario Concialdi.

Welwyn Warriors Res beat Hatfield Comets 5-2, Luci Rickets, Ollie Winston and Josh Jordan (three) scoring in between a Billy Dean double for Comets.

Brookmans Park Res kept up their good form with a 7-2 win over London Colney United. Ronan Nevin and Mike Donkin both scored two and Oli Salmon, Sam Kingsley and Adam Logan the others. Linden Gabriel and Byron Meiklejohn got the United goals.

Marshalswick Rovers went down 4-0 to Radlett Town with Josh Brennan (two), Ben Bazini and Andreas Leonidou all scoring in the second-half.

Phoenix A and Rose & Crown Mosquito shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw. Jack Bradley Williams and Dean Irvine scored for Phoenix and Dan Armstrong and Mitchell Harrison for Mosquito.