Little Heath edge nine-goal thriller as cup competitions come thick and fast in Herts Ad Sunday League

AFC London Road Res beat Six Bells Res 2-1 in the Herts Ad Sunday League Knockout Cup. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Mermiad bagged four goals but still found themselves on the wrong end of a result against Little Heath in Division Two of the Herts Ad Sunday League.

Jon Rutnam hit a sparkling hat-trick with Ben Southern and Thomas Williams getting the others as Heath won 5-4.

Mermaid’s goals came from Joseph Amponsah, Miles Habashi and Ben Taylor.

Welwyn Warriors fought out a 1-1 draw with Wheathampstead '89, Theo Green cancelling out Ethan Grant's opener.

Premier Division

Phoenix moved up to third in the Premier Division with a 3-1 win over Paxton Rovers. Goalscorers for them were Bernard Bradshaw, Adam Potter and Jack Taylor.

Josh Smith gave Harpenden Colts OB a 1-1 draw with Hilltop in Division One, Myles Shahidi scoring for them, while goals from Nathan Shaw (two), Bradley Harrison and Pedram Samadi helped Blackberry Jacks to a 4-3 win over Pinewood.

AFC Mymms won 5-3 over Oaks on Division Three thanks to Ashley Fongho, Sedin Mustafic, Sam Patience, Henrique Sacoman and Dami Salamia and there was another eight-goal thriller as Two Willows drew 4-4 with Wheathampstead Wanderers.

Tyrone Cazaubon, Tony Dean, Tom Watts and Josh Wiseman scored for the Willows while it was Frankie Buckler, Mali Dunisha, Jaydon Gill and Sam Wallis on target for Wheato.

Zack Neiman hit three for Stratford Arms Res as they won 7-1 against Herts Vets in Division Four, with Matthew Milne (two), Joe Cullum and William Gravette also on target.

Phoenix Res moved top of the division beating St George's 3-1 win. Darrren Cavaree, Jason Byrant and Ben Marshall got their goals with Joseph Manoli replying for Georges.

In Division Five there was a 5-2 win for Hatfield Comets over London Colney United thanks to a double from Billy Dean and singles from Connor Bartlett, Hayden Evanson and Charlie Montague. Dylan Burke and Byron Robinson-Meiklejohn scored for United.

Brookmans Park Res drew 2-2 with Rose & Crown Mosquito, Ronan Nevin and Sammy Kinsley scoring for them, while Welwyn Warriors Res beat Royston Rangers Res 4-2. Allan Johnston, Luchiano Ricketts and Marc Arnott (two) scored for them and Phil Creighton and Kieran Thorne for Royston.

Most clubs were involved in cup action.

Brookmans Park lost on penalties in the Herts Sunday Senior Cup to Hemel Albion after a 2-2 draw, Steve Newton and Jake McIntosh scoring for them, and FC Welwyn are also out after a 6-2 loss away to Cassiobury Rangers.

Nathan Isherwood and Jack Kimber got their consolation strikes.

Strafford Arms did win though and in style, Jack Davis (two), Bradley Swaile and Luke Watling scoring in a 4-0 win at Everett Rovers Reed.

AFC London Road Res beat Six Bells Res in the Herts Ad Knockout Cup, Connor Pearl and Ashley Talbot their scorers, while Aykan Gurgur and Billy Small sent Plough & Harrow through in the Challenge Cup with a 2-0 win over Player Packs.

Goals from James Carter and Luciano Lawes couldn't prevent Oceans Xi losing in the Intermediate Cup against BWSC for whom Craig Ashurst, Jack Lumsden and Elliot Murphy scored.

Biggest win of the day came in the Junior Cup with TNF beating St Albans Warriors 10-0. Steve Orchard got four and Max Bull three, with one each for Paul Stacky, George Hoar and Jonny Tanton.

Simon Pierce and Jed Glendinning goals meant Marshalswick Rovers won 2-1 against Alban Dynamos and Beehive also progressed after a 3-0 win over Royston Rangers, their goals coming from Craig Clark, Lewis Cocomazzi and Louis Lindsay.

Hatfield Seniors beat Mermaid Res 5-2 thanks to a double from Alex Noot and one each from George Mackintosh, Matthew Noot and Charlie Jay.





Results

HASL Challenge Cup: Plough & Harrow 2 Player Packs 0.

HASL Intermediate Cup: BWSC 4 Oceans XI 3.

HASL Junior Cup: Marshalswick Rovers 2 Alban Dynamo 1; Mermaid Res 2 Hatfield Seniors 5; Royston Rangers 0 Beehive 3; St Albans Lions 0 Borehamwood Raiders 4; TNF 10 St Albans Warriors 0.

HASL Knockout Cup: AFC London Road Res 2 Six Bells Res 1.

Herts Sunday Senior Cup: Borehamwood Rovers 0 St Joseph's South Oxhey 3; Brookmans Park 2 Hemel Albion 2 (Albion won 3-2 on pens); Cassiobury Rangers 6 FC Welwyn 2; Everett Rovers Reed 0 Strafford Arms 4; Six Bells 1 Karen Pulis 4; Skew Bridge 7 Evergreen 1.

Premier Division: Paxton Rovers 1 Phoenix 3.

Division One: Blackberry Jacks 4 Pinewood 3; Hilltop 1 Harpenden Colts OB 1.

Division Two: Mermaid 4 Little Heath 5; Wheathampstead '89 1 Welwyn Warriors 1.

Division Three: AFC Mymms 5 Oaks 3; Two Willows 4 Wheathampstead Wanderers. 4.

Division Four: Hanburys 4 Moretown 3; Hertfordshire Vets 1 Strafford Arms Res 7; Phoenix Res 3 St George's 1.

Division Five: London Colney United 2 Hatfield Comets 5; Rose & Crown Mosquito 2 Brookmans Park Res 2; Welwyn Warriors Res 4 Royston Rangers Res 2.