Dynamo up to full power to shock Blackberry Jacks in Charity Cup

Action from Hertfordshire Vets' 2-0 win over Boreham Wood Raiders in the Herts Ad Intermediate Cup. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Alban Dynamo produced a major surprise in the Herts Ad Sunday League Charity Cup by dumping out Division One Blackberry Jacks.

The Division Three side have struggled so far this season with seven defeats from their nine league games but they were on top of their game as they pushed Jacks all the way.

Three stunning goals from Louis Batstone, Harry Peter and Kieran Wall always had them in front although a hat-trick from Matthew Taiwo sent the game into penalties with a 3-3 draw.

However, Michael Perry was the Dynamo hero, saving three of the Jacks spot-kicks meaning successful conversions from Brodie Carrington, Peter and Batstone sent them through.

Action from Hertfordshire Vets' 2-0 win over Boreham Wood Raiders in the Herts Ad Intermediate Cup. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Beehive progressed in the Herts Ad Intermediate Cup, beating Hatfield Comets 4-1. Craig Clark and Ashley Defries shared the four goals between them with Jacob Woolmington replying for the Comets.

Two Willows good cup form continued with a 4-2 success over Hitchin Sunday League side Saint Evenage in the Herts Sunday Junior Cup. Craig Arnott, Kam Beez, Rayvan Bridgett and Michael Miller got the goals.

Action from Hertfordshire Vets' 2-0 win over Boreham Wood Raiders in the Herts Ad Intermediate Cup. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

In the Premier Division Plough & Harrow completed the double over bottom team Brookmans Park with Tommy Biswell, George Elledge, Bill Small and Josh Small helping them to a 6-0 win.

George Milsted took his tally for the season to 12 with four goals in an 8-1 win for Pinewood over Wheatsheaf in Division One.

Andrew Alsop and Paul Reilly completed the scoring with two goals each.

Harpenden Colts OB Res and Welwyn Warriors drew 2-2 in Division Two, Matt Shaw and Giles Cunnington scoring for Rovers while the Warriors goals came from Adriano Gil and Alex Howard.

Six Bells Res picked up their first league win of the season with a 6-1 defeat of bottom club BWSC. Ace marksman Harry Seeby scored four and Ellis Paine two.

At the other end of the division leaders Forever Young People pulled seven points clear of second-placed Wheathampstead ‘89 with a 4-2 win, Paul Gambrill and Ian Ward on target for 89.

Hatfield Seniors enjoyed a comprehensive 7-0 win over Oceans XI in Division Three. Curtis Warner and Charlie Jay got two each with the rest from Charlie Lloyd, Matt Noot and Joseph Swadling.

Strafford Arms Res ended the six-game winning streak of Division Four leaders Phoenix Res with Zack Nieman scoring both in a 2-1 win.

Oak United also won 2-1, Jack Hutchinson with the brace against Royston Rangers.

Rangers Reserves also lost, going down 6-1 to Brookmans Park Res in Division Five. Sammy Kinsley, Ronan Nevin and Ollie Salmon split the six equally between them while Fraser Palmer scored for Royston.

And Rose & Crown Mosquito fought back from a goal down to beat Marshalswick Rovers 4-2, George Skrdlik and Matt Ferriday scoring for Rovers.





Results

Premier Division: Plough & Harrow 6 Brookmans Park 0.

Division One: Pinewood 8 Wheatsheaf 1.

Division Two: Harpenden Colts OB Res 2 Welwyn Warriors 2; Six Bells Res 6 BWSC 1; Wheathampstead 89 2 Forever Young People 4.

Division Three: Oceans XI 0 Hatfield Seniors 7.

Division Four: Phoenix Res 1 Strafford Arms Res 2; Royston Rangers 1 Oak United 2.

Division Five: Brookmans Park Res 6 Royston Rangers Res 1; Marshalswick Rovers 2 Rose & Crown Mosquito 4.

Hers Ad Charity Cup round two: Blackberry Jacks 3 Alban Dynamo 3 (Dynamo win 3-0 on pens).

Herts Ad Intermediate Cup round one: Boreham Wood Raiders 0 Hertfordshire Vets 2.

Herts Ad Intermediate Cup round two: Hatfield Comets 1 Beehive 4.

Herts Sunday Junior Cup round four: Two Willows 4 Saint Evenage 2; Manor Greys 5 Mermaid 3.

Fixtures

Premier Division: Borehamwood Rovers v Plough & Harrow; Paxton Rovers v AFC London Road.

Division Two: Little Heath Sunday v BWSC; Mermaid v Welwyn Warriors.

Division Three: Beehive v Two Willows; Boreham Wood Raiders v Oceans XI.

Division Four: Hanburys v Mermaid Res; Royston Rangers v Hertfordshire Vets; Strafford Arms Res v St Albans Athletic.

Division Five: Brookmans Park Res v St Albans Lions; Radlett Town v Hatfield Comets; Rose & Crown Mosquito v Marshalswick Rovers; Royston Rangers Res v Welwyn Warriors Res.

Herts Ad Junior Cup round one: Welwyn Warriors Res v Royston Rangers Res.