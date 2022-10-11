Player Packs pick up first Herts Ad Sunday League win

Action from the Herts Ad Sunday League match between Plough & Harrow and Player Packs - Credit: Jamie Sharp

Player Packs got their Herts Ad Sunday League season off the ground with their first win against Plough & Harrow.

Packs had faced the top three teams so far and, despite strong performances, had yet to taste victory.

But goals from Charlie Gould, Tegana James, Josiah Ramsey and Zio Selassie-Yoseph moved them up the table as Chris Everitt and Aykan Gurgur replied for Plough.

Strafford Arms' superb start hit a bump against Borehamwood Rovers.

Goals from Billy and Louie Lobjoit, along with a Connor Samson strike sealed a 3-2 win and kept the top of the Premier Division looking very tight.

Paxton Rovers produced an excellent second half to move clear of Hilltop as a double from Theophilius Ofori was backed up by singles from Robin Emanuels and Kelvin Bediako for a second straight win.

Stuart Brown, Tom Parry and James Potton hit hat-tricks as Skew Bridge hammered Six Bells 12-0, with Ed Frost, Jacob Noonan and David Keenleyside also on target.

There were mixed fortunes for local teams in the first round of the Herts Intermediate Cup.

Brookmans Park left it late to overcome Welwyn Warriors 3-2, levelling in the first half through Callum Baylis and leading through Adam Page only to be pegged back.

A last-minute header from Tom Kimberley secured a spot in the next round, as Gabriel Asare-Bekoe and Jon Cross-Hackett replied.

Mermaid travelled to face a strong Spartans side and an own goal in the first half and late penalty saw them lose 2-0.

BWSC beat Division Five outfit Phoenix A 6-0 in the Herts Ad Intermediate Cup thanks to a hat-trick from super-sub Palmer (3) and goals from Archbold, Billy Garvey and Martin Garvey.

Six Bells Reserves suffered penalty pain against Bengeo Blinders after two goals from Max O’Shea in a 2-2 draw sent the tie to a shootout, which they lost 4-3.

Hatfield Seniors had a tough 5-3 loss to Watford Youth Sports to make it three defeats on the bounce after a strong start to the season.

Alex Acklam, Danny Burke, Tom Mullord, Liam Power and Peter Tonning netted as Excell beat Garden City 5-1, with Tom Watts replying.

Division One honours finished between The Bull and Saints FC, as Harry Shepherd and Dave Fennell netted fort their respective sides.

Division Two leaders Pinewood were held 2-2 by Harpenden Colts OB Res, for whom Stephen Harris and John Woodward scored, while Oceans XI beat Wheathampstead 89 by a 3-1 margin as Daniel Campfield (2) and Charlie Tilbrook netted. Alex Beadle got a late consolation.

Division Three produced plenty of goals as Alban Dynamo and St Georges drew 5-5.

Herts Vets beat Welwyn Warriors Res 3-0, with Robert Gradwell's double added to by Kieran Hopkins.

Phoenix Reserves scored three goals without reply for their first win, while Strafford Arms Res dropped their first points in a 3-3 draw with TNF.

Jonny Tanton (2) and Jack Deacon put TNF 3-1 up before Strafford rallied.

Sam Kingsley and Louis Yianni netted as Brookmans Park Res drew 2-2 with Hadham Rovers Yellows in Division Four, with Harry Cotton and Scott Power replying.

Ben Meyer (4) and Ben Compton (2) led Monday Night Football to a 7-4 win over Hatfield Seniors Res for their first win.

Wrestlers Reserves beat Alban Dynamo Res 8-3, while Mermaid Res were given the points by Cub FC.

Rose & Crown romped to a 10-4 win over St Alban's Eagles in Division Five, with Simon Cerri hitting a hat-trick and Jack Woolmore also netting for the losers.

Moretown won 5-0 at Royston Rangers Res after a hat-trick from Alfie Packer and singles from Judge and Brooks.

Both sides now have 12 points, but Moretown have a game in hand.