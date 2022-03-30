Moretown make a point in high-scoring Herts Ad Sunday League draw

Marc Arnott scores the first of his two goals for Welwyn Warriors Res against Brookmans Park Res - Credit: Brian Hubball

Upset of the day in the Herts Ad Sunday League came in Division Four, as bottom club Moretown won their first point.

Sam Collard, Nick Ellinas, Ryan Lorrimer-Roberts, John Mitas and Harry Vassilou were on the mark a 5-5 draw with Strafford Arms Res to help Moretown open the account.

Lee Mercer scored twice, with Adam Carrara, Joe Cullum and Zack Neiman also on target for Arms.

Herts Vets won their third game on the trot and completed the double over Hanburys when winning 6-0.

On the mark were Tom McGuinness (2), Dan Branch, Lewis Bulled, Matt Burton and Dale Jenkins.

Goals from Roberto Rosero and Ross Whinnett - his first of the season - gave Phoenix Res a 2-0 win against St Albans Athletic.

Skew Bridge were crowned Premier Division champions for the eighth time after Borehamwood Rovers were unable to field a side for their fixture.

And Harpenden Colts recorded their biggest win of the Division One season when defeating Blackberry Jacks 6-1.

Six different players were on the scoresheet in Adam Roche, Dan Bradley, Ryan Carter, Jamie Jones, Josh Smith and Sam Spranger.

League leaders Strafford Arms drew their third league game on the trot when Player Packs held them to a 3-3 draw.

Luke Griffin, Jamie Stevens and Ross Denman scored for the Arms, as Zion Selassieyoseph (2) and Afie Carberry replied.

Joe Fletcher and Connor Pearl goals couldn’t save AFC London Road Res going down 4-2 against title-chasing Hilltop.

In Division Two, Mermaid gained revenge over Forever Young People when turning the tables to beat them 2-1 with goals from Ben Taylor and Chris Wilding.

Once again BWSC upset the form-book when taking a point from title-chasing Wheathampstead ‘89 in a 3-3 draw.

Their goals came from Chris Caruana, Bradley Heaps and Jack Lumsden, as Wheathampstead’s goals came from Ross Evans (2) and Ethan Grant.

Two Willows recorded their sixth Division Three win with a 3-0 scoreline against TNF, as Tom Gajjar (2) and Adam Wright netted.

And high-scoring Hatfield Seniors made it four wins on the trot when defeating Oaks 6-1.

Their goals came from Jaidan Doocey (2), Charlie Jay, Matt Noot, Jack Sheldrake and Joe Swadling.

Division Five side Brookmans Park Res put in a below-par performance and fell to a 5–1 defeat to Welwyn Warriors Res, passing the title into their hands.

Welwyn Warriors Res Luci Ricketts clashes with Brooksman Park Res keeper Henry Chapman - Credit: Brian Hubball

Park kept pressing for a reply but each time were caught on the counter attack by clinical finishing as Sam Kingsley bagged a late consolation.

With one game left for both teams Park need to win and hope that Warriors fail to match the result.

Warriors scorers were Luci Ricketts (2) and Marc Arnottt (2) and Dean Allen.

London Colney Utd recorded an excellent 3-1 victory over Marshalswick Rovers as Bailey Calas, Ciaran Hennessy and Luke Samarasinghe scored, with Matt Ferriday replying.

Goals from Donal Cororan and Regan Williams gave Phoenix A a 2-1 win against Hatfield Comets, for whom Hayden Evanson scored his 10th of the season.

In the Herts Ad Junior Cup, Beehive and St George’s shared a 1-1 draw before a penalty shootout went 4-3 in Beehive’s favour. Craig Clark scored Beehive’s goal in normal time.

Results, Premier Division: Skew Bridge v Borehamwood Rovers FC (home win), The Queens Head v The Plough & Harrow FC (away win).

Division 1: AFC London Road Res 2 Hilltop FC 4, Harpenden Colts OB 6 Blackberry Jacks FC 1, Strafford Arms FC 3 Pinewood 3.

Division 2: Mermaid 2 Forever Young People 1, Wheathampstead ‘89 3 BWSC 3.

Division 3: Hatfield Seniors 6 Oaks 1,Two Willows FC 3 TNF 0.

Division 4: Hertfordshire Vets 6 Hanburys FC 0, Moretown FC 5 Strafford Arms FC Res 5, Phoenix Res 2 St Albans Athletic 0.

Division 5: London Colney United 3 Marshalswick Rovers, 1 Phoenix A 2 Hatfield Comets FC 1, Rose & Crown Mosquito v St Albans Warriors (Home win), Welwyn Warriors Res 5 Brookmans Park Res 1. Herts Ad Charity Cup: AFC London Road v Wheatsheaf FC (Home win).

Herts Ad Junior Cup: Beehive FC 1 St George's 1 (5-3 penalties).

April 3 Fixtures, Premier Division: Phoenix v Brookmans Park.

Division 1: Harpenden Colts Old Boys v Pinewood, Player Packs v Wheatsheaf FC.

Division 2: Forever Young People v Welwyn Warriors, Little Heath v Mermaid FC.

Division 3: Oaks v Wheathampstead Wanderers.

Division 4: St Albans Athletic v Phoenix Res.

Divisioon 5: St Albans Warriors v Phoenix A.

Herts Ad Charity Cup: St George's v TNF.

Herts Ad Intermediate Cup: Beehive FC v Hatfield Seniors, Harpenden Colts Old Boys Res v Six Bells, Wheathampstead 89 v Marshalswick Rovers.

Herts Ad KO Cup: Blackberry Jacks v AFC London Road.

Herts Ad Reserve Cup: Mermaid FC Res v Welwyn Warriors Res.

Golding Cup Junior: Hanburys FC v Moretown FC, London Colney United v Radlett Town FC, Welwyn Warriors Res v Radlett Town FC.

Golding Cup Senior: Hilltop FC v Six Bells, The Plough & Harrow FC v Alban Dynamo.