Brookmans Park stay top after late win over spirited Radlett Town

Brookmans Park stayed top of Herts Ad Sunday League Division Five after a late goal secured a 1-0 win over Radlett Town.

Park started brightly before Radlett got a grip on the game, but neither side created a clear-cut chance before half-time.

Much like the first, the second half was a back-and-forth affair, with the outcome of the clash still unclear.

It would be the league leaders who won it to secure a vital three points, when on 79 minutes Brookmans Park won a corner which was coolly dispatched into the Radlett Town net by Sammy Kinsley.

Elsewhere in Division Five, Aarron Crawford netted twice for St Albans Warriors in an excellent 3-2 win against Hatfield Comets, while both Jack Messam and Jed Glendinning scored braces in a convincing 5-1 win for Marshalswick Rovers against St Albans Lions.

In the Premier Division, Queens Head recorded their sixth league win of the season as they beat Six Bells 4-1, with goals coming from Llias Bakhti and Ade Goodenson.

Division One saw a narrow victory for Pinewood as a Carl Thompson goal secured a 1-0 win over Wheatsheaf, but there were plenty of goals in Division Three as TNF beat Oaks 10-2 with Steve Orchard, Jake Deacon, Tom Anderson, Max Bull, Oli Russell and Fred Brown all on the scoresheet.

In the top of the table clash in Division Three, leaders Oceans XI came out on top 6-2 against Beehive as a Daniel Campfield hat-trick inspired them to victory.

There was another summit clash in Division Two as Wheathampstead ‘89 beat league leader Forever Young People 2-0, with goals coming from Andrew Bacon and Bradley Dimmock.

Elsewhere in the same league, Oliver Galea gave Harpenden Colts Res the lead against Little Heath only for Heath to hit back with two goals to win 2-1.

And in Division Four, leaders Phoenix Res ended their two-game losing run as they came back to earn a 3-3 draw against Herts Vets, thanks to goals from Liam Addless, Joseph Daly and Jack Nevin.