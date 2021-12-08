Clinical Dale send Athletic through in Herts Ad Intermediate Cup

St Albans Athletic stormed to victory to secure safe passage to the next round of the Herts Ad Intermediate Cup.

Athletic beat TNF 5-2, with Owen Dale proving too hot to handle as he bagged a hat-trick – the first player to do so for the club this season.

Jack Evans and Blake Manning capped off the scoring, while TNF’s goals came from Max Bull and Paul Stack.

Also in the cup, Marshalswick Rovers proved too strong for St Albans Lions, with two goals each for Jack Messam, George Skrdlik and Simon Pierce in a comprehensive 7-1 win.

In the Herts Ad Challenge Cup, Jimmy Talbot netted a hat-trick in AFC London Road’s 5-2 victory against Harpenden Colts OB, as Josh Rolls, Dan Bradley and Josh Smith also got on the scoresheet.

In the County Cup, Strafford Arms beat Real Hadham 4-0 thanks to a Bradley Swail brace and goals from Jack Davis and Steven Weldon.

Elsewhere in league action, Borehamwood Rovers secured a big Premier Division win, beating Brookmans Park 7-2 thanks to four goals from Louis Lobjoit and Ashley Reni scoring a hat-trick.

John Panther brought his goals tally to 10 as he scored both goals for Plough & Harrow in a 2-2 draw against Six Bells, while axon Rovers produced a shock 6-4 win against title-chasing Queens Head.

In Division One, Pinewood ended a run of three league defeats as they beat AFC London Road Reserves 4-0.

League leaders Player Packs recorded their seventh win with a 6-1 score against Blackberry Jacks, while in-form Hilltop won again, beating Wheatsheaf 4-0.

Wheathampstead ‘89 made it six games unbeaten in Division Two as they beat Harpenden Colts OB Reserves, and Mermaid recovered from three poor result to beat Six Bells Reserves 6-0, helped by a Chris Wilding hat-trick.

Division Three action saw Daniel Campfield bag all four goals as Oceans XI beat Oaks 4-1.

There were some big results in Division Four, with Royston recording their first league win of the season, beating Mermaid Reserves 3-1. St Georges recorded their biggest victory of the campaign, an 8-0 thumping of Moretown.

In Division Five, Brookmans Park Res kept up their good form with a comfortable 5-1 against Phoenix.