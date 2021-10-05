News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
McLeish and Gould Pack a late punch for the Players against Hilltop

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:24 PM October 5, 2021   
Player Packs' Joe Hankins (left) and James Gershfield move in on a Hilltop player.

Title chasing Player Packs kept pace at the top of Division One in the Herts Ad Sunday League with victory over Hilltop - but they made hard work of it.

Kyle McLeish scored Players Packs' second in their 2-0 win against Hilltop in Division One.

The 2-0 win came courtesy of second-half goals by substitutes Charlie Gould and Kyle McLeish, all after Hilltop had missed a penalty.

Jimmy Hartley of Player Packs shoots wide of the Hilltop goal.

They remain two points behind league leaders Strafford Arms after a 9-2 beating of Blackberry Jacks, their fourth straight win. Kiri Louca and Jamie Stevens both hit hat-tricks with two for Bradley Swaile and one for Steven Weldon.

Matthew Taiwo and Akram Choudhury replied for the Arms.

AFC London Road Res picked up their first points of the season in a 2-1 win over Wheatsheaf, Jack Faulder and Jimmy Talbot scoring for them and Toby Ashcroft for the Sheaf, while a Josh Smith goal was enough to give Harpenden Colts a 1-0 win over Pinewood.

Six Bells nicked a narrow 1-0 win over FC Welwyn in the Premier Division thanks to a Chris Griffin goal and they survived going down to 10 men, Alan Finn sent off, when keeper David Adams saved a Welwyn penalty.

Paxton Rovers and Brookmans Park shared the spoils in an exciting 4-4 draw. Paxton’s goals came from Gideon Boateng (two), Lord Mansoh and Theophlius Ofori while Andrew Craig and Adam Davies were on target for Park.

Josh Panther hit a treble as Plough & Harrow beat Phoenix 6-1, George Elledge and Jake Strain also scoring, while Jake Anthony and Jack Woods scored for Queens Head in a 2-2 draw against Borehamwood Rovers.

Forever Young People stayed top of Division Two with a 3-2 win over Wheathampstead '89 thanks to goals from Charlie Rees, Jack Reynolds and Nathan Singh, while two from Dan Campfield and one for James Carter and Sam Lindores gave Oceans XI a 4-3 win over TNF in Division Three.

Sam Russell and Tom Anderson scored for TNF.

Phoenix Res proved too strong for St Georges in Division Four with a 4-2 win, Liam Addlesee, Jack Lovett, Wilson Mendes and Thomas Pike the scorers there, and their A team beat Radlett Town 2-1 in Division Five with goals for James Dollin and Daniel Harris.

Most of the action took place in the Herts Junior Cup.

Marshalswick Rovers proved too strong for Hitchin Sunday League Ashwell, winning 3-1 with goals from Jed Glendinning, Jack Messam and George Skrdlik, while Welwyn Warriors got both of their teams through in high-scoring encounters.

The firsts beat Hemel Harriers 6-4 in a back and forth contest, Gabriel Asare-Bekoe and Alex Howard getting braces with singles for Tommy Jones-Fuller and Adriano Gil, while the reserves cruised through 7-1 at the expense of Mermaid Res.

Marc Arnott scored three, Luchiano Ricketts two and there was one each for Daniel Sears and Oliver Winston.

And goals from Kam Beez (two), Rayvan Bridgett, Tom Watts and Josh Wiseman saw Two Willows beat Harpenden Colts OB Res.

Results
Premier Division: Brookmans Park 4 Paxton Rovers 4; Six Bells 1 FC Welwyn 0; Plough & Harrow 6 Phoenix 1; Queens Head 2 Borehamwood Rovers 2.
Division One: AFC London Road Res 2 Wheatsheaf 1; Blackberry Jacks 2 Strafford Arms 9; Pinewood 0 Harpenden Colts OB 1; Player Packs 2 Hilltop 0.
Division Two: Forever Young People 3 Wheathampstead '89 2.
Division Three: Oceans XI 4 TNF 3.
Division Four: St George's 2 Phoenix Res 4.
Division Five: Phoenix A 2 Radlett Town 1.
Herts Junior Cup: AC Nextgen 0 AFC London Road A 3; BWSC v Mayland Forest (home win), Borehamwood Raiders 4 Brookmans Park Res 5; CF Flamingoals 4 Oak United 0; Green Rangers 4 Moretown 1; Harpenden Colts OB Res 3 Two Willows 5; Little Heath 5 North Herts Hatters 2; Marshalswick Rovers 3 Ashwell 1; Oaks 4 Rose & Crown Mosquito 1; Royston Rangers 2 George and Dragon 1; Royston Rangers Res 3 Khoi Khoi 1; St Albans Athletic 2 Ware Hurricanes 2 (Athletic win 4-3 on pens); St Albans Lions 1 Hitchin Town Supporters Club 6; The Old Bull 7 London Colney United 3; Welwyn Warriors 6 Hemel Harriers 4; Welwyn Warriors Res 7 Mermaid Res 1.

