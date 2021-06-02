Herts Ad Sunday League: Harpenden Colts OB Res lift Junior Cup

Published: 11:30 AM June 2, 2021

Harpenden Colts OB Res threaten the Welwyn Warriors Res goal in the Herts Ad Junior Cup final. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Harpenden Colts OB Res collected the Herts Advertiser Sunday League Junior Cup thanks to victory over Welwyn Warriors Res.

The 2-0 success came after an enthralling final, held over from 2020, with Welwyn determined to make life difficult for their loftier opponents.

Harpenden Colts OB Res won the Herts Ad Sunday League Junior Cup. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

They pressed the Colts incessantly but although early chances were created, Harpenden slowly settled into their groove and were ahead at half-time, Sam Spranger finishing off a well-worked passage of play.

Sam Spranger heads home Harpenden Colts OB Res' opening goal in the Herts Ad Junior Cup final. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

The second half also started slowly but Ollie Lacey scored a second to finally put a competitive and well-organised Welwyn team to bed.

The 2020 Challenge Cup final takes place on Sunday, back at Toulmin Drive, between AFC London Road and Skew Bridge. Kick-off is at 10pm.

Mermaid are Division Three champions after their 4-0 win over Royston Rangers was enough to pip Forza Watford to top spot on goal difference. They only managed a 3-1 victory over Wishing Well.

Wheathampstead Wanderers overcame Hanburys 7-3 in the other game.

In the Premier Division Brookmans Park completed their season in third place after a 1-0 win over Six Bells, Scott de la Fuente's free-kick proving decisive.