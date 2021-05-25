Herts Ad Sunday League: Little Heath left sweating on second place

Published: 4:45 PM May 25, 2021

Little Heath can be pipped to second place in Herts Ad Sunday League Division Two by Pinewood. - Credit: CHRIS RADBURN/PA

Little Heath must wait to see if their Herts Ad Sunday League Division Two season will end with a runners-up spot.

Pinewood can still pip them in their final game against Harpenden Colts OB Res but whatever happens it has still be a good year for the Welham Green-based side.

They finished it with a 7-2 win over Wheathampstead ‘89, a hat-trick from Xavi Sweeney leading the way while Nick Baker and Shane Reid shared the other four goals.

Pinewood are two points behind them after a 2-2 draw with St George's, George Milsted scoring both for them and Joe Bigley both for Saints.

Welwyn Warriors beat AFC Mymms 5-3, their goals from Gabriel Asare-Bekoe (two), Tyler Douglas (two) and Declan Crummey, while Harpenden Colts OB Res won both matches in a double header with Oaks, 3-2 and 4-0.

Olly Lacey got five of the seven with Dan Bradley and Will Chisholm the others.

Plough & Harrow beat AFC Rangers 7-0 in the Premier Division, Connor Arnold with two and Josh Panther, Tommy Biswell, Billy Small, Chris Everett and Dominic Learoyd one each.

Blacksmiths also hit seven in their 7-2 win over Herts Lions in Division One. Josh Rolls got three, Nathan Lock two and Scott Lenahan and Jake Smith one each. Ayoub Enajar and Llias Bakhti scored for Lions.

Hilltop Res beat Harpenden Colts 2-0, the goals from Liam Thomas and Grant Macaree.

Mermaid went back to the top of Division Three with a 5-0 win over Borehamwood Raiders. Carl Fadhel and Chris Wilding got two and Stephen Maitland one. They lead Forza Watford on goal difference.

TNF and Royston Rangers drew 1-1, Steve Orchard and Alfie Kavanagh the respective scorers, and Wheathampstead Wanderers beat Wishing Well 6-0 with four from Mali Dunisha and two for Stevie Buckler.

Beehive Res won 3-1 against Hanburys with goals for Craig Clarke (two) and Adam Payne. Ben White scored for Hanburys.

A hat-trick from Dan Hedges plus singles from Dean Murphy and Tony Keast helped The Wrestlers come back to win 5-2 over Marshalswick Rovers in Division Four. Dave Hudson and Abdul Tahed got the Rovers' goals.

Phoenix A beat Welwyn Warriors Res 1-0 with an Adam Potter goal.

The Warriors will play Harpenden Colts OB Res on Sunday in the final of the 2020 Herts Ad Intermediate Cup while Skew Bridge meet AFC London Road in the Challenge Cup on June 6, both games at Toulmin Drive.