Upset in the final as Central win the 1989 Herts Ad Sunday League Knockout Cup
- Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL
The fourth round of the FA Cup failed to provide any notable shocks but the same could not be said about the Herts Ad Sunday League Knockout Cup final in 1989.
Division Three side Central upset the form book with a brilliant performance to defeat Premier Division Colney Heath Queens Head 1-0 in an exciting and entertaining game.
From the start Heath called the tune and looked set to overrun their opponents, but the longer the game went on, the more confidence Central gained and only two fine saves by Heath keeper Peter Clarke kept them out.
He couldn't do anything about the only goal of the game though. His team-mates were caught out by a quick break and Marvin Bates made no mistake with an unstoppable shot.
The result handed Chris Booth's team a league and cup double.
Nine years later Craig Taylor started his own Sunday League journey and after 17 seasons he had cemented himself as one of the league's best and most consistent marksmen.
He was feared by most central defenders and goalkeepers with his turn of speed and shooting ability.
He played for four clubs, 10 of the 17 seasons being with Emerald Vale, with the others being Three Hammers, Park Street Village and Queens Head Sandridge.
He was top scorer at his club in every season and for seven years he topped the division’s scoring charts.
He finished with a total of 401 goals with 34 his highest in a season, something he achieved twice, once for Emerald Vale in the 1999-2000 season and once for Park Street Village in 2012-13.
Despite all those goals he only manged four league titles, two with PSV and one each at Emerald Vale and Queens Head Sandridge, the latter being the Premier Division.