One season, two teams, six trophies: A lookback at the 2007-08 season in the Herts Ad Sunday League

Published: 7:30 AM March 10, 2021

You can wait years for trebles and yet two came along in one Herts Ad Sunday League season.

Nicholas Breakspear had entered the league in the 2007-08 season and had a year to remember.

They lifted the Herts Intermediate Cup, defeating Nirankari Sports Res 2-0 with goals from Chris Bergin and James Juggins and were also victorious in the Herts Ad Sunday League version of the same trophy, Dillan Muthaian getting both goals in another 2-0 win, this one over Verulam Arms.

The Division Three title completed their remarkable treble.

Herts Ad Sunday League side Queens Head Sandridge won three trophies in 2008. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

But they were matched that season by Queens Head Sandridge who were successful in the Premier Division for the third time before clinching two cups.

The first, the Knockout Cup, came with a 5-0 win over London Road thanks to a hat-trick from Chris Wickens and one each for Dave Parkinson and Sam Ledger.

Parkinson then scored another two as a 2-0 win over Icarus saw them lift the Challenge Cup.

They could have made it four trophies in one year too but they lost in the final of the Herts Sunday Cup.

These memories will all be part of a special commemorative book celebrating the 60th anniversary of the league.

The book, complete with articles and photos of teams and players, will be available from May.

