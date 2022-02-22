Borehamwood Rovers rise above the rain to claim gr-eight cup win

Billy Lobjoit scores one of his three goals against Wheathampstead ‘89. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

The wet weather that decimated the non-league fixtures on Saturday remained to play havoc with those in the Herts Ad Sunday League - with 16 games falling by the wayside.

Borehamwood Rovers though paid little attention to the less-than-ideal conditions as they romped to an 8-0 win over Wheathampstead'89 in round two of the Herts Ad Knockout Cup.

Wheathampstead ‘89 keeper Lewis Murray saves at the feet of Jack Skinner. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

The Premier Division side made sure there would be no chance of their Division Two opponents causing an upset with Billy Lobjoit in particular in unstoppable form.

He hit a hat-trick while Jack Skinner claimed two in the victory, Ashley Rini, Nathan Slinger and Aidan Thacker getting the others.

Hatfield Seniors progressed in the Intermediate Cup too with a 2-0 win at home to Wheathampstead Wanderers

Six Bells are up to fourth in the Premier Division and above opponents Plough & Harrow after a 1-0 win courtesy of a Harry Seeby goal.

Strafford Arms took another step closer to the Division One title with a 5-2 win over AFC London Road Res.

Jamie Stevens got two and there was one each for Jack Davis, Stephen Dodd and Joshua Oyibo as they jumped back to the top of the table, two points ahead of Hilltop and with four games in hand.

Matthew Taylor scored both of Road’s goals.

Four wins on the trot have catapulted Alban Dynamo up the Division Three table, the latest a 6-2 success against Two Willows. Louis Batstone (two), Sean Oliver, Harrison Baker and Jack Latter were among the scorers as they climb up to fifth.

Josh Wiseman and Oliver Rouse replied for the Willows.

Joe Cullum was on the mark with both Strafford Arms Res goals in Division Four as they drew 2-2 with Hanburys, Sean Kidd and Charlie Tilbrook replying.

Division Five leaders Brookmans Park Res won for the 14th time this season with a 3-1 victory against London Colney United. Sammy Kinsley, Ronan Nevin and Andrew Peet were the scorers with Luke Samarasinghe on target for Colney.

Two goals from Marc Osborne and one each for Angel Nieves and Nathan Young gave St Albans Lions a 4-3 win against Hatfield Comets.

And Marc Arnott brought his goals tally to 18 for the campaign with a brace in Welwyn Warriors Res' 4-0 win over Radlett Town. Luchiano Ricketts and Germaine Spence got the others.





Results, Sunday (February 20)

Premier Division: Plough & Harrow 0 Six Bells 1.

Division One: AFC London Road Res 2 Strafford Arms 5.

Division Three: Two Willows 2 Albans Dynamo 6.

Division Four: Strafford Arms Res 2 Hanburys 2.

Division Five: Brookmans Park Res 3 London Colney United 1; Hatfield Comets 3 St Albans Lions 4; Radlett Town 0 Welwyn Warriors Res 4.

Herts Ad Intermediate Cup third round: Hatfield Seniors 2 Wheathampstead Wanderers 0.

Herts Ad Knockout Cup second round: Wheathampstead ‘89 0 Borehamwood Rovers 8.

Fixtures, Sunday (February 27)

Premier Division: Queens Head v Six Bells.

Division One: Player Packs v Pinewood; Strafford Arms v Blackberry Jacks.

Division Two: Six Bells Res v Mermaid; Wheathampstead 89 v Little Heath.

Division Three: Hatfield Seniors v TNF.

Division Four: Hertfordshire Vets v Mermaid Res; St Albans Athletic v Moretown; St George's v Royston Rangers.

Division Five: Marshalswick Rovers v St Albans Warriors; Phoenix A v Welwyn Warriors Res; Rose & Crown Mosquito v Radlett Town; Royston Rangers Res v Hatfield Comets.

Herts Ad Challenge Cup: Borehamwood Rovers v Skew Bridge.

Herts Ad Charity Cup: Harpenden Colts OB v Alban Dynamo.

Herts Ad Intermediate Cup: BWSC v Beehive; Harpenden Colts OB Res v Oaks.

Herts Ad Junior Cup: Strafford Arms Res v Wheathampstead Wanderers.

Herts Ad Knockout Cup: AFC London Road v Forever Young People; AFC London Road Res v Hilltop; Plough & Harrow v Phoenix.

Herts Ad Reserve Cup: Phoenix Res v Brookmans Park Res,