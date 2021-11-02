Radlett Town bang eight past Lions in sensational Herts Ad Sunday League win

Jack Messam scored a hat-trick for Marshalswick Rovers against BWSC in the Herts Ad Sunday League. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Radlett Town produced a sensational performance to pick up their second victory in Division Five of the Herts Ad Sunday League.

They beat St Albans Lions 8-0 with the highlight a 22-minute hat-trick from man of the match George David.

He had set them on their way early on and assisted on three of the other goals. Benjamin Reuben Buffong got two and James Jarvis, Ramel Fernand and Ben Fallon one each to complete the scoring.

Connor Bartlett got Hatfield Comets' only goal as they suffered a heavy 9-1 defeat to Rose & Crown Mosquito.

Harpenden Colts OB Res beat Six Bells Res 2-0 to pick up their second win in Division Two, Oliver Galea and Max MacKenzie the scorers, while Division Three leaders Beehive kept their 100 per cent record intact with a 7-2 success against AFC Mymms.

Craig Clark, Ben Conrad and Lewis Cocomazi each helped themselves to a brace with a single from James Rattray.

Moretown are still looking for their first point in Division Four after a 5-1 loss to St George's. Liam Archer got their only goal while Phil Bernard hit a hat-trick for St George, the first player to do so for the club. David Brown and Robert Handleigh got the others.

League leaders Phoenix Res beat Mermaid Res 4-1 with Darren Cavaree and Jack Lovett among the scores. Alfie Lee replied for Mermaid.

Dan Johnson scored the only goal of the game for Phoenix against Pinewood. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

A Dan Johnson goal was enough for Phoenix to beat Pinewood 1-0 in the Herts Ad Knockout Cup while Wheathampstead '89 won 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw with Forever Young People in the Herts Ad Intermediate Cup. Sean Flaherty and Ian Ward got Wheathampstead's goals.

Division Five bottom club London Colney United upset the form-book with a 3-1 win over Division Four Hanburys in the Herts Ad Junior Cup, Linden Gabriel (two) and Sean Prior their scorers.

Jed Glendinning hit two for Marshalswick Rovers as they beat BWSC. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

There was an upset too in the Herts Junior Cup as a Jack Messam hat-trick put Division Five Marshalswick Rovers on the way to a 5-1 win over Division Two BWSC. Jed Glendinning added the others.

Two Willows edged the derby with Welwyn Warriors 4-1 on penalties after the two sides had finished level at 4-4. Gabriel Asare-Bekoe hit a hat-trick for Warriors with one for Declan Crummey while the Willows goals came from Tyrone Cazaubon, Tom Gajjar, Ben L’Honore and Josh Wiseman.

Warriors Res did win though, beating Oaks 4-0 with Ollie Winston, Marc Arnott, Frank Butler and Tim Chesworth on target.



Results

Premier Division: Paxton Rovers v Brookmans Park (home win).

Division One: Wheatsheaf 6 Strafford Arms 0.

Division Two: Six Bells Res 0 Harpenden COB Res 2.

Division Three: AFC Mymms 2 Beehive 7.

Division Four: Phoenix Res 4 Mermaid Res 1; Moretown 1, St George’s 5.

Division Five: Hatfield Comets 1 Rose & Crown Mosquito 9; Radlett Town 8 St Albans Lions 0.

Herts Ad Intermediate Cup: Forever Young People 2 Wheathampstead '89 2 (89 won 4-2 on pens).

Herts Ad Junior Cup: London Colney United 3 Hanburys 1.

Herts Ad Knockout Cup: Pinewood 0 Phoenix 1.

Herts Sunday Junior Cup: Athletic '99 6 Strafford Arms Res 0; Brookmans Park Res 0 Royston United 11; Casuals & Pelham 2 Mermaid 8; Rio Rovers v AFC London Road A (home win); Royston Rangers Res 3 St Mary's Harefield 6; St Albans Warriors 2 White Hart 8; Two Willows FC 4 Welwyn Warriors 4 (Willows win 4-1 on pens); Welwyn Warriors Res 4 Oaks 0; Wheathampstead Wanderers v St Albans City Deaf (home win); Green Rangers 6 Hatfield Seniors 4; Marshalswick Rovers 5 BWSC 1.



Fixtures

Premier Division: AFC London Road Res v Pinewood; Blackberry Jacks v Hilltop; Player Packs v Harpenden Colts OB.

Division Two: Mermaid v Forever Young People; Welwyn Warriors v Six Bells Res.

Division Three: Beehive v Alban Dynamo; Borehamwood Raiders v Hatfield Seniors; TNF v Oaks.

Division Four: Hanburys v Royston Rangers, Phoenix Res v Moretown.

Division Five: Brookmans Park Res v St Albans Warriors; Hatfield Comets v Marshalswick Rovers; London Colney United v Royston Rangers Res; Welwyn Warriors Res v St Albans Lions.

Herts Ad Intermediate Cup: Radlett Town v Wheathampstead Wanderers.

Herts Ad Junior Cup: Strafford Arms Res v Oceans XI.

Herts Ad Knockout Cup: Wheathampstead '89 v BWSC.

Herts Junior Cup: Little Heath v Hertfordshire Eagles; St Albans Athletic v Northaw Res.