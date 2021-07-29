Herts Ad Sunday League celebrate disrupted season ahead of new and extended campaign

Published: 8:00 AM July 29, 2021

The five divisional winners in the Herts Ad Sunday League: Curtis Warner (Hatfield Seniors - Division Four), Elliot Smith (Player Packs - Division Two), Mark Hitchcock (Skew Bridge - Premier Division), Jordan Thurgood (FC Welwyn - Division One), Chris Wilding (Mermaid - Division Three). - Credit: HASL

The Herts Ad Sunday League celebrated their end of heavily-disrupted season with their annual presentation evening.

All the league winners were present to collect their trophies along with the cup winners for finals held over from the 2019-2020 season.

Nathan Dawes and Harry Hunt show off the Challenge Cup and Knockout Cup, both won by Skew Bridge. - Credit: HASL

Skew Bridge led the winners after collecting three trophies in total, the Premier Division, the Challenge Cup and the Knockout Cup.

The first division title went to new boys FC Welwyn while another new team, Player Packs, finished on top in Division Two.

Mermaid collected the Division Three crown while the unbeaten Hatfield Seniors storming to the top of Division Four.

Two of the Herts Ad Sunday League’s top marksmen, Aly Hill (Phoenix) and Matt Standen (FC Welwyn). - Credit: HASL

Top scorers award were issued for each division with pride of place going to Matt Standen of FC Welwyn who not only topped the charts in Division One but across the league as a whole with 26 goals.

Brian Wright (right) presents a special award to referee Steve Trulock for 45 years service. - Credit: HASL

Peter Shepherd won the referee of the year award and there were special honours made to Steve Trulock, for 45 years of service to both the league and the FA, and to Jeff Spencer of Brookmans Park, who has been involved with the club since 1981 both as a player and a very accomplished secretary.

Jeff Spencer of Brookmans Park (left) receives a special award from Les Crabtree. - Credit: HASL

All the officers were re-elected along with two newcomers, Jamie Sharp and Rob Swan joining the committee in general roles which are yet to be confirmed.

The success of the league has also been shown in the fact that 17 new teams have joined for the 2021-2022 season, boosting the number of divisions up to six for the first time in a number of years.





Each division will contain 10 teams, with the two exceptions being Division One, who will run with nine, and Division Five where there will be 12.

Premier Division: AFC London Road, Borehamwood Rovers, Brookmans Park, FC Welwyn, Paxton Rovers, Plough & Harrow, Queens Head, Phoenix, Six Bells, Skew Bridge.

Division One: AFC London Road Res, Blackberry Jacks, Excel. Harpenden Colts OB, Hilltop, Pinewood, Players Pack, Strafford Arms, Wheatsheaf.

Division Two: AFC London Road A, BWSC, FYPFC, Harpenden Colts Res, Little Heath, Mermaid, Player Packs Res, Welwyn Warriors, Wheathampstead 89, Wheathampstead Wanderers.

Division Three: AFC Mymms, Alban Dynamo, Beehive, Borehamwood Raiders, Hatfield Seniors, Oaks, Oceans XI, Six Bells Res, Two Willows, Wheathampstead Wanderers.

Division Four: Hanburys, Hertfordshire Vets, Moretown, Oak United, Phoenix Res, Royston Rangers, St Georges, Stratford Arms Res, TNF, St Albans Athletic.

Division Five: Brookmans Park Res, London Colney United, Marshalswick Rovers, Mermaid Res, Phoenix A, Radlett Town, Rose & Crown Mosquito, Royston Rovers Res, St Albans Lions, St Albans Warriors, Welwyn Pegasus, Welwyn Warriors Res.