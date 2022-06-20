Herts Ad Sunday League side Plough & Harrow give thanks to Katherine Warrington School for use of their 'fantastic' facilities

A football club from the Herts Ad Sunday League has given their thanks to a school in Harpenden.

Plough & Harrow use the pitches and facilities at Katherine Warrington School throughout the course of the season and wanted to mark the partnership in some way - so gave them three FA Premier League footballs.

Club secretary John Nash said: "We are proud and privileged to have Katherine Warrington School as our home ground.

"The facilities and pitch at the school are fantastic and all visiting teams and officials always comment on how great the pitch and changing rooms are.

"The school and staff are very helpful and great to work with and have looked after us this season fantastically well.

"Due to these wonderful facilities, the league asked if they could use the pitch for the Golding Tailors Senior Cup final, which we won after a tense penalty shoot out."

Dean Inns, business manager at KWS, added: "Thank you to Plough & Harrow FC for the generous donation of three Premier League match balls following their win.

"We look forward to working with them again next season."

Plough and Harrow play their Sunday League fixtures at Katherine Warington School and we .



