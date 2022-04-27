Player Packs heading to the Premier Division after win over Colts

Nick Baker (left) was on the mark with two goals for Little Heath. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Player Packs will be playing in the Herts Ad Sunday League Premier Division next season after victory over Harpenden Colts OB.

The 5-2 success was their eighth game unbeaten in Division One and leaves them second in the table.

Zion Selassie-Yoseph did the damage with a second-half hat-trick while Scott Collins and James Todd completed the scoring.

They are now just three points behind leaders Strafford Arms after their first loss of the season, going down 3-0 to third-placed Hilltop with goals from Ryan Nelson (two) and Lewis Achara-Pett.

AFC London Road and Queens Head drew 1-1 in the Premier Division, Jake Smith scoring for the Road and Leo Gibbon for Queens.

Mermaid have their eyes on the Division Two title after an 8-1 win over Harpenden Colts OB Res. Goals from Stephen Maitland (two), Julius Madepi, Joe Geddes, Julian Gyamfi, Jamie Mullen, Oliver Smith and Marco Manfredini mean they are six points behind leaders Forever Young People with three games in hand.

Alex Dearman got the Colts reply.

Wheathampstead ‘89 and Welwyn Warriors drew 1-1, the goals from Andrew Bacon and Scott Taylor, and so did Royston Rangers and Hanburys in Division Four.

Michael Miller scored for Royston Rangers and Sean Kidd for Hanburys.

In Division Five Marshalswick Rovers lost 6-4 to Rose & Crown Mosquito thanks to two late goals. Jack Messam and George Skrdlik both scored twice for Rovers.

Pat Sheehy (left) scored one of the Skew Bridge goals against Phoenix. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Little Heath lifted the Herts Ad Intermediate Cup with a 3-2 win over Hatfield Seniors in the final. Two goals from Nick Baker plus a Oliver Purton single was enough for them.

Herts Ad Knockout Cup holders Skew Bridge are back in the final after a 3-2 win over Phoenix, Ed Frost, Harry Hunt and Pat Sheehy scoring for them while Jack Nevin was on the mark for Phoenix.

Borehamwood Rovers reached the Herts Ad Challenge Cup final with a 6-2 win over Plough & Harrow, Tommy Biswell and George Elledge getting the Plough consolations.

Stephen Buckler (two), Nicholas Casadei and Jordan Cornes helped Wheathampstead Wanderers into the semi-final of the Herts Ad Junior Cup with a 5-2 win over Phoenix Res, Edward Carman and Darren Cavaree scoring for them.

Strafford Arms Res will play Phoenix Res in the final of the Herts Ad Reserve Cup after a 2-0 win over Welwyn Warriors Res, the goals by Matt Bellamy and Zack Neiman.

And in the Golding Junior Cup TNF draw 2-2 with Royston Rangers Res, Steve Orchard and Dan McGoohan scoring for TNF and Cameron Ferguson and Dan Moss for Rangers.

Albans Dynamo beat Wheatsheaf 6-1 in the Golding Senior Cup with Harrison Baker, Louis Batstone, Cain Joseph, Sean Oliver, Harry Peter and Kieran Wall all scoring.

Two goals from Hayden Evanson saw Hatfield Comets beat Mermaid Res 3-1, Charlie Montague the other Comets scorer and Matthew Doherty for Mermaid, while Luke Samarasinghe got a double as London Colney United won 5-2 against Moretown.

Eden Clements-Killen and Joe Weaver also scored as did Harry Vassiliou for Moretown.

Results (April 24)

Premier Division: AFC London Road 1 Queens Head 1.

Division One: Player Packs 5 Harpenden Colts OB 2; Strafford Arms 0 Hilltop 3.

Division Two: Mermaid 8 Harpenden Colts OB Res 1; Wheathampstead ‘89 1 Welwyn Warriors 1.

Division Four: Hanburys Royston Rangers 1.

Division Five: Rose & Crown Mosquito 6 Marshalswick Rovers 4.

Herts Ad Challenge Cup: Borehamwood Rovers 6 Plough & Harrow 2.

Herts Ad Charity Cup: Forever Young People 4 Phoenix A 0.

Herts Ad Junior Cup: Phoenix Res 2 Wheathampstead Wanderers 5.

Herts Ad Knockout Cup: Phoenix 2 Skew Bridge 3.

Herts Ad Reserve Cup: Strafford Arms Res 2 Welwyn Warriors Res 0.

Golding Senior Cup: Alban Dynamo 6 Wheatsheaf 1; Blackberry Jacks v Six Bells (away win); Pinewood v Ocean XI (home win).

Golding Junior Cup: Hatfield Comets 3 Mermaid Res 1; London Colney United 5 Moretown 2; TNF 2 Royston Res 2.

Fixtures (May 1) Premier Division: Skew Bridge v Six Bells.

Division One: AFC London Road Res v Player Packs; Player Packs v AFC London Road Res; Strafford Arms v Harpenden Colts OB.

Division Two: Six Bells Res v Little Heath; Little Heath v Six Bells Res; Welwyn Warriors v Mermaid.

Division Four: Strafford Arms FC Res v Royston Rangers.

Division Five: Marshalswick Rovers v Phoenix A.

Herts Ad Challenge Cup: AFC London Road v Borehamwood Rovers.

Herts Ad Junior Cup: Hertfordshire Vets v Hatfield Seniors; Welwyn Warriors Res v Beehive.

Golding Senior Cup: Blackberry Jacks v Hilltop; Pinewood v Alban Dynamo.

Golding Junior Cup: Hatfield Comets v TNF; Radlett Town v Hanburys; Rose & Crown Mosquito v Royston Rangers Res.