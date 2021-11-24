Welwyn Warriors Res couldn't continue their good form as they were beaten in the county cup. - Credit: LUKE KELLY

It was a perfect day for Phoenix as they enjoyed victories in each of the three games their teams played in the Herts Ad Sunday League.

Sam Bozier scored twice for Phoenix against Borehamwood Raiders. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

The first team hit Borehamwood Raiders for six in the Premier Division, Darren Cavaree getting three of them, Sam Bozier two and Edward Carman one.

They weren't the club's top scorers on the day though as the A team enjoyed a 9-1 success over St Albans Lions in Division Five.

Dan Kitchener and Jason Lohan both got hat-tricks were on hat-tricks and Joshua Cross and Jordan Williams were also scorers. Angel Manuel Gil Nieves scored for the Lions.

The Reserves finished off the great day by beating St Albans Athletic 4-1 in the Junior Cup. Liam Addlesee, Michael Berry and Joseph Curran were among the men on target.

Also in the Herts Ad Junior Cup, Brookmans Park Res eased through to the next round with a 3-1 win over Hatfield Comets, the goals coming from Tom Brasier, Sam Kingsley and Henry Chapman.

Two Willows needed a penalty shoot-out to see off Green Rangers after the pair had drawn 2-2, Craig Arnott scoring both the Willows goals.

Nathan Shaw and Mathew Taiwo couldn't stop Blackberry Jacks losing 3-2 to Pinewood in the Challenge Cup while a Kieran Thorne goal wasn’t enough to save Royston Rangers Res going down 2-1 to Strafford Arms Res in the Reserves Cup.

Welwyn Warriors advance in the Intermediate Cup with a 4-0 win over Alban Dynamo, Alex Howard and Calum Paine scoring either side of a Gabriel Asare-Bekoe double while Harry Peter scored twice for Dynamo.

Warriors' reserves, however, crashed out of the Herts County Junior Cup with a 3-0 loss to Spartans United. Goalkeeper Dan Ferguson stopped it from being a bigger winning margin.

Back in the Premier Division there was a 7-0 win for Queens Head over Brookmans Park. Jacob Noonan and Ade Goodenson got two each with Hamza Benazi, George Florence and Hugo Gibbon the others.

Hilltop got the better of Player Packs in a big game at the top of Division One, winning 4-2 to pull one point behind the second-placed club. Alfie Gibbs, Ryan Nelson, Levi Gunn and Ben Smith got the goals.

Goals from Richard Pinto, Oliver Purton and Xavier Sweeney were the men on target as Little Heath beat BWSC 3-2 in Division Two while Harpenden Colts OB Res and Forever Young People drew 1-1, Oliver Galea scoring for the Colts and Liam Scullion for FYP.

Wheathampstead ‘89 took their fourth point from Six Bells Res in a 2-1 win. Paul Gambrill and Ethan Grant scoring the goals while Mickey Shuttlewood replied for the Bells.

In Division Three, a strong team performance from TNF saw them win 6-2 against Oceans XI. Max Bull and Steve Orchard both got two and Tom Anderson and Jake Deacon one each, Cian Alexander replied for Oceans.

The most-incredible game of the day saw bottom club Oaks pick up their first win of the season with an amazing 8-6 success over Borehamwood Raiders.

John Woodward hit a hat-trick, Chris Coleman and Ian Shaw doubles and a single for Haydn Williams.

Hanburys lost 3-2 to St George's in Division Four despite James Watt getting on the scoresheet. Phil Benard and Rory Golder scored for George's.

Tom McGuinness bagged five as Herts Vets beat Moretown 9-0, Robert Gradwell (three) and Dale Jenkins getting the others, while Mermaid Res won 6-3 against Oak Utd. Olly Franks got two with others from Kieran Johnson, Ken Lee and Julius Madept.

And in Division Five, St Albans Warriors recorded a 7-1 win over Rose & Crown Mosquito. Goals came from Steve Murtagh (three), Jason Nicolaou (two), Matthew McGill and Taylor Jeggo.





Herts Ad Sunday League Results (November 21)

Herts Ad Challenge Cup second round: Blackberry Jacks 2 Pinewood 3.

Herts Ad Intermediate Cup second round: AFC Mymms 2 London Colney United 1; Welwyn Warriors 4 Alban Dynamo 2.

Herts Ad Junior Cup first round: Brookmans Park Res 3 Hatfield Comets 1; Phoenix Res 4 St Albans Athletic 1.

Herts Ad Junior Cup second round: Hatfield Seniors 7 Radlett Town 0.

Herts Ad Reserve Cup quarter-final: Royston Rangers Res 1 Strafford Arms Res 2.

Herts Sunday Junior Cup third round: Almond Tree 2 Royston Rangers 2 (Almond Tree win 11-10 on pens); Green Rangers 2 Two Willows 2 (Willows win 4-2 on pens); Marshalswick Rovers v CF Flamingoals (away win); Northaw Res 3 Mermaid 4; Spartans United 3 Welwyn Warriors Res 0; Wheathampstead Wanderers 3 Unpredictable 5.

Premier Division: Borehamwood Rovers 0 Phoenix 6; ; Queens Head 7 Brookmans Park 0; Skew Bridge v AFC London Road (home win).

Division One: Harpenden Colts Old Boys v AFC London Road Res (home win); Hilltop 4 Player Packs 2; Wheatsheaf 1 Strafford Arms 7.

Division Two: BWSC 2 Little Heath 3; Forever Young People 1 Harpenden Colts OB Res 1; Six Bells Res 1 Wheathampstead 89 2.

Division Three: Borehamwood Raiders 6 Oaks 8; TNF 6 Oceans XI 2.

Division Four: Hanburys 2 St George's 3; Hertfordshire Vets 9 Moretown 0; Mermaid Res 6 Oak United 3.

Division Five: Phoenix A 9 St Albans Lions 1; St Albans Warriors 7 Rose & Crown Mosquito 1.