Herts Ad Sunday League: New season opens with a ton of goals

Brandon Green of Borehamwood Rovers was brought down going through on goal against Paxton Rovers. - Credit: JAMES HILLER

The first fixtures of the new season in the Herts Ad Sunday League brought plenty of goals.

Premier Division

Strafford Arms' first ever game in the top flight was an emphatic 5-0 away win against Plough & Harrow, with four goals from Jaden Newman and one from Steve Weldon.

Player Packs came from behind twice to earn a 3-3 draw away to Hilltop. A brace from James Lauder and one from Charlie Gould earned the Pack a well-deserved point.

Paxton Rovers hosted Borehamwood Rovers in a Borehamwood derby and it was the latter Rovers who edged it with goals from skipper Connor Sansom and debutant Brandon Green. Caoilan McGettigan got Paxton's reply.

Paxton Rovers 1 Borehamwood Rovers 2

Player Packs 3 Hilltop 3

Plough & Harrow 0 Strafford Arms 5

Mermaid's Kelvin Yeboah scores their only goal in the 3-1 loss to Harpenden Colts Old Boys. - Credit: JAMES HILLER

Division One

In a cracking game at Birchwood, Forever Young People and Brookmans Park shared the points in a 2-2 draw.

FYP were well worth their 2-1 lead at the break with Matt Standen and Lewis Johnson on target and it could easily have been more.

But Brookmans regrouped at half-time and improved immensely, deservedly equalising and very nearly nicking all three points late in the game.

A brace for Harry Henderson and one from Robert Pinto was enough for Little Heath to see off new boys Saints 3-1, Adam Payne with the Saints consolation.

Harpenden Colts OB saw off last years Division Two champions Mermaid 3-1 with Josh Smith, Lawrence Waldram and Ryan Carter on the scoresheet. Kelvin Yeboah got Mermaid's reply.

The highest scoring game in Division One was between Wheathampstead Wanderers and Welwyn Garden United.

Star man Josh Walton's double and one from Mike Cheesman put Wheato 3-1 up but WGU fought back incredibly well and a hat-trick for Nathan Studholme and two from star man Ryan North secured the win.

Forever Young People 2 Brookmans Park 2

Little Heath 3 Saints 1

Mermaid 1 Harpenden Colts OB 3

Wheathampstead Wanderers 3 Welwyn Garden United 5

Division Two

Hatfield Seniors ran riot away to Oceans XI winning 11-1.

Joe Swadling got five and there were braces for Jimmy Talbot and Curtis Warner.

Jack Sheldrake and Charlie Lloyd got the others with the Ocean's reply coming from Thomas Hills.

Welwyn Warriors put in a strong, possession dominant performance against Six Bells Reserves.

Joe Gazza gave Warriors the lead when he closed down the Bells keeper, winning the ball and rolling it into an empty net.

Bells started well after the break and were well in the game until Johnny Hackett made it 2-0 with his first of the game.

Alex Howard then set him up for his second and he was only denied his hat-trick by the Bells keeper, although the rebound was stuck in by Steve Mee on his return to the club.

Luke Pidgeon was the man of the match.

Pinewood started life in Division Two with a solid 6-3 away win at Garden City. Rob Smith, Andrew Alsop, Mark Hayward, George Milstead and Tom Beasley were among the goals with Dan Harper, Nathan Isherwood and Josh Wiseman replying for Garden City.

Harpenden Colts OB Reserves and Wheathampstead 89 drew 0-0.

Garden City 3 Pinewood 6

Harpenden Colts OB Res 0 Wheathampstead 89 0

Oceans XI 1 Hatfield Seniors 11

Six Bells Reserves 0 Welwyn Warriors 4

Division Three

TNF got a 1-0-win against Welwyn Warriors Reserves, but were made to work hard for the points.

Warriors started off the better side, dominating the early exchanges, until about 15 minutes in and against the run of play, a lapse in concentration from Warriors allowed Paul Stack to pounce and give TNF an early lead.

The second half saw Warriors trying to break down a stern TNF back line and when they did, TNF keeper Parag Thaker made some excellent saves giving TNF all three points.

Goals from Chris Caruana and Alex Garvey gave BWSC the victory against Alban Dynamo in a 2-1 win. Cain Joseph replied for Dynamo.

Wrestlers and Herts Vets shared the points with a 1-1 draw, Dan Hedges scoring for the Wrestlers.

Phoenix Reserves and Strafford Arms know each other well having been the top two in Division Four last year, but it was runners up Strafford that took the points courtesy of a Bradley Swaile penalty.

BWSC 2 Alban Dynamo 1

Phoenix Res 0 Strafford Arms Reserves 1

Welwyn Warriors Res 0 TNF 1

Wrestlers 1 Herts Vets 1

Division Four

Brookmans Park Reserves were in complete control against Alban Dynamo Reserves from the first whistle, getting a club record 14-0 win in the process.

Sam Kingsley led the way with five goals, followed by four from Ronan Nevin.

Further singles were added by Danny Clifton, Joe Christie, Mike Donkin Bashir Loussahi and Skrdlik Jiri.

Mermaid Reserves got off to a flyer with a stunning 7-0 win against Hatfield Seniors Reserves. Ken Lee, Guiseppe Basile, Khizar Bhandari, Craig Clark and Nathan Wooster were among the goals.

Welwyn Rangers took their fine pre-season form into the opening day as they picked up a 7-0 win over fellow new boys MNFC. Hayden Evanson notched four, Ben Laurence two and Sam Edge the other.

A double from Ashley Kingston and one each from Brandon Bates and Hadley Grazette gave Wrestlers Reserves a 4-1 win away to Royston Rangers, Kelvin Chirandure getting the consolation.

Alban Dynamo Reserves 0 Brookmans Park Reserves 14

Hatfield Seniors Reserves 0 Mermaid Reserves 7

Royston Rangers 1 Wrestlers Reserves 4

Welwyn Rangers 7 MNFC 0

Division Five

London Colney United started this season as they ended last with a fine win, beating 5-2 victory against Royston Rangers Reserves.

An own goal was added to by singles from Luke Samarasinghe, Eden Clements-Killen, Alex Journet and Gabriel Kennedy. Jack Hutchinson and Jamal Green responded for Royston.

Harry Vassiliou, Christopher Ellinas and Maxwell Judge were all on the scoresheet as Moretown got off to a winning start against Rose & Crown Mosquitoes, winning 5-4.

Phoenix A and St Albans Warriors played out a 0-0 draw.

London Colney United 5 Royston Rangers Reserves 2

Moretown 5 Rose & Crown Mosquitoes 4

Phoenix A 0 St Albans Warriors 0