Panther on the prowl as Plough & Harrow snatch cup win

A late Josh Panther wonder strike was enough to give Herts Ad Sunday League's Plough & Harrow an away win in the Deakin White Champions Cup.

Deakin White Champions Cup

The 16-team tri-county competition, which pits clubs from the St Albans league against counterparts from Leighton & District and Berkhamsted, had begun last week but Sunday saw the rest of gameday one's fixtures across the groups.

Action from YP Community against Plough & Harrow in the Deakin White Challenge Cup. - Credit: HERTS AD SUNDAY LEAGUE

Plough & Harrow travelled to Luton to face YP Community of the Leighton & District League, snatching the 2-1 win with Panther's long-range hit. Billy Small got the other from the penalty spot.

There were two all-HASL ties, the first seeing Strafford Arms win 3-2 over Skew Bridge with goals from Jaden Newman (two) and Jack Davis. David Parkinson and Patrick Sheehy scored for Skew.

The other clash ended in a 4-2 win for Borehamwood Rovers at Player Packs, Brandon Green (two), Dwayne Duncan and Alex English for Rovers, Bradley Kelly-Keener and Josiah Ramsey on target for Packs.

Premier Division

The one Premier Division game of the day, saw Paxton Rovers pick up their first win of the season.

They beat Phoenix 4-2 with two for Theophilus Asomah Ofori and one each from Kevin Duncan-Williams and Kelvin Bediako. Sam Bozier and Jack Taylor got the Phoenix goals.

Division One

Brookmans Park continued their unbeaten start to the Division One season with a 5-1 defeat of 10-man Harpenden Colts OB. Goals from Carl Webb and Adam Davies cancelled out Sam Spranger's opener and Adam Page then took over with a hat-trick.

Mermaid beat The Bull 3-1 in a game that had three penalties. Julian Gyamfi hit the post for the Bulls but Jack Woods scored his spot kick, however, Ben Taylor also scored from 12 yards and then added a second to an own-goal for the success.

Wheathampstead Wanderers took their winning run to three, beating Forever Young People 1-0 thanks to a late Stephen Buckler goal.

Little Heath picked up the biggest win in the division this season with a 7-1 thumping of Saints. Nick Baker got three of them with the others from Charlie Molnar, Robert Pinto, Shane Reid and Zakariyah Raidi.

Alex Neophytou got the Saints consolation.

Division Two

Pinewood maintained their perfect start in Division Two with a 4-1 win over Hatfield Seniors while Welwyn Warriors still have a 100 per cent record after beating Harpenden Colts OB Res 4-0.

Jon Cross-Hackett and a hat-trick from Steve Mee were enough for Welwyn.

Excel won 5-1 away to Oceans XI, Pete Tonning (two), Morgan Trotman, Troy Archer and Alexander Acklam all scoring with Thomas Hills scoring for Oceans.

Tom Simmonds' solo effort for Wheathampstead 89 was a mere consolation as they lost 4-1 to Six Bells Res.

Division Three

Two goals from Robert Gradwell weren’t enough as Herts Vets lost to BWSC 3-2 in Division Three. Martin Garvey and Andrew Hamilton were on target for BWSC.

St.George's and Wrestlers drew 2-2, Simon Dykyj and Charley Winnet for the latter while Strafford Arms Res beat Welwyn Warriors Res 3-1.

Joe Cullum, Zack Neiman and William Gravette got their goals with Liam Cosgrave replying for Warriors.

Division Four

Brookmans Park Res came from 4-0 down to draw 4-4 with Mermaid Res in Division Four.

Two goals from Ken Lee and one each from Harrison Wasnock and Patrick Pearce put the visitors in total control but Park replied in the second half with Sam Kingsley and Nathan Gibbons each bagging two, the latter scoring his from the penalty spot.

A hat-trick from Sam Allen helped Hadham Rovers Yellows to a 5-2 win over Wrestlers Res, Adam Styczynski and Scott Power with the others, while Louis Marsh, Lui Neill and Ashley Morton all scored for Hatfield Seniors Res in a 3-1 win over MNFC.

Welwyn Rangers beat Cub 3-0, Hayden Evanson, Harry Tozer and Luke Stuckey the men on target, while Luke Fountain and Jack Messam got the goals in a 2-0 win for Royston Rangers over Alban Dynamo Res.

Division Five

In Division Five, Elliot Spokes scored twice and there was a debut goal from Simon Cerri as St Albans Eagles gained all three points against London Colney United with a 3-2 success. Eden Clements-Killen got both the United goals.

Rose & Crown Mosquitoes went top on goal difference after a 4-2 win over Royston Rangers Res. Marc Arnott, Joe Brunt, Alfie Kavanagh and Yusuf Khan on target for Mosquitoes, Dan Moss and Cameron Ferguson replying for Royston.

Herts Advertiser Intermediate Cup

Alban Dynamo cruised into the next round of the Intermediate Cup with a 7-1 victory against Division Five high-flyers Moretown. Brodie Carrington, Sean Oliver, Cain Joseph and Ben Smith were among the goals for Dynamo with Alfie Packer getting the sole reply for Moretown.