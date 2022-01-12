Five for Hunt and nine for Skew Bridge as league leaders return with a bang

Harry Hunt bagged five goals in Skew Bridge's big win over Paxton Rovers. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

The Herts Ad Sunday League returned from its Christmas slumbers with a bang despite the wet weather - with important results in the battle for championships and promotion.

Only eight of the planned 26 games went ahead but Skew Bridge were delighted their game against Paxton Rovers did, running out 9-1 winners in the Premier Division.

Ben Warren was one of the Skew Bridge scorers against Paxton Rovers. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Harry Hunt put them ahead and Ben Warren made it two after a penalty had been saved.

But despite a thunderbolt from Mike Davis for Rovers, Hunt had a hat-trick by half-time, one of them a similarly superb strike, and after Skew dominated the second half, he finished with five.

Plough & Harrow picked up their fourth league win of the season, defeating Borehamwood Rovers 2-1. George Elledge was one of their marksmen while James Blyth scored for Rovers.

In Division One, Strafford Arms maintained their unbeaten start to the season with their seventh win in eight games, beating Harpenden Colts OB Res 3-2.

They are up to second on goal difference after Hilltop suffered a 1-0 loss to Pinewood, the division’s top scorer George Milstead getting the only goal.

A fast start from Welwyn Warriors helped them to a 3-1 win over Division Two league leaders Forever Young People.

Gabriel Asare-Bekoe scored in each half and assisted Jonny Cross-Hackett for Warriors’ other goal.

This was FYP's first defeat of the season.

Liam Picton scored twice as second-place Wheathampstead ‘89 took their fourth point from Six Bells Res with a 3-1 victory. Sean Flaherty got the other for Wheathampstead while Shaquille Addo replied for the Bells.

Tom Gaspar scored Two Willows’ consolation in a 6-1 defeat to high-flying Hatfield Seniors in Division Three.

Welwyn Warriors Res’ Division Five title hopes took a blow as they lost 4-2 to London Colney United, Oliver Tindale and Germaine Spence their scorers for the under-par Warriors.

It was a deserved win for Colney though with Luke Samarashnghe their hat-trick hero, the first player from the club to do so.

Alexander Journat got the other goal.





Fixtures (January 16)

Premier Division: Brookmans Park v Queens Head; Phoenix v AFC London Road; Skew Bridge v Plough & Harrow.

Division One: AFC London Road Res v Player Packs; Hilltop v Blackberry Jacks, Wheatsheaf v Harpenden Colts OB.

Division Two: BWSC v Wheathampstead 89; Forever Young People v Six Bells Res; Harpenden Colts OB Res v Mermaid; Welwyn Warriors v Little Heath.

Division Three: Alban Dynamo v Oceans XI; Oaks v Beehive; TNF v AFC Mymms; Wheathampstead Wanderers v Hatfield Seniors.

Division Four: Mermaid Res v Strafford Arms Res; Moretown v Oak United; Royston Rangers v Hertfordshire Vets; St Albans Athletic v Phoenix Res; St George's v Hanburys.

Division Five: Marshalswick Rovers v London Colney United; Radlett Town v Royston Rangers Res; Rose & Crown Mosquito v St Albans Lions; St Albans Warriors v Brookmans Park Res; Welwyn Warriors Res v Phoenix ‘A’.