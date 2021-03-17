Herts Ad Sunday League to return with clubs hoping to come close to Sporting Club's legacy

Published: 1:00 PM March 17, 2021

Sporting Club were arguably the greatest team in the history of the Herts Ad Sunday League. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

The Herts Ad Sunday League will return to action with a bumper set of fixtures over the Easter weekend.

The first games take place on Good Friday before a full set of fixtures across all the divisions on Easter Sunday.

The return follows the easing of lockdown restrictions, which begin on March 29, and allow the return of grassroots sport.

It will be a relief to officials, teams and players who have found the start of 2021, the league's 60th year, a hugely frustrating one.

There were never anywhere near as many frustrations though for the players and supporters of Sporting Club, arguably the most successful Sunday club, not just in St Albans but across Hertfordshire.

Their 15-year association with the league, which started in 1965, saw them win 21 trophies, including the league title on 11 occasions, seven of them in succession.

They went over three years without losing a league game, a feat they managed in five different seasons.

They were runners-up once, took third place twice and during the 1967-68 season they had to withdraw from the league programme altogether as they were having so much success in cup competitions, they had fallen too far behind with their fixtures.

Sporting Club made 11 appearances in Knockout Cup finals, winning the trophy eight times.

Their domination on the county stage saw then win the Herts FA Sunday Cup on three of their four trips to the final.

They even reached the semi-final of the FA Sunday National Cup twice before being eliminated.

Barry Bentley was their star striker over the year, bagging 156 goals, but that crown is a nominal one, such was the wealth of talent they had at their disposal.

Martin Green chipped in with 101 while both Jim Whiting and Bob Murphy managed 91 while the likes of Alan Easterbrook, Barry Butterfield and John Mitchell also graced their line-ups.

Their success will be captured as part of the league's special commemorative book which is being printed on an order-by-order basis.

It will cost £15 and feature 224 pages of stories and photos. They will be available from May.

For details of how to book your copy and for any further queries or information, email info@wla.agency