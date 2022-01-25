Mermaid Res cause a splash with come-from-behind win against league leaders Phoenix Res

Mermaid Res kept the Herts Ad Sunday League Division Four title race wide open with a comeback victory over leaders Phoenix Res.

Goals from Jack Lovett, Wilson Mendes and Roberto Rosero had put Phoenix in front but Ben Norman, Ken Lee and a Marco Manfredini hat-trick ensured them the three points and means the top six are separated by just eight points.

Strafford Arms Res remain in the mix with a 2-1 win over St Albans Athletic, their goals courtesy of Joe Cullum and Dale Etherington.

Thomas Kerr scored for Royston Rangers in their 2-1 loss to Hanburys.

Paxton Rovers recorded a vital win at the bottom of the Premier Division by beating Six Bells 4-1. Perez Wattenberg (two), Kevin Nariko and Theophilus Ofori got their goals with Chris Griffin replying for the Bells.

Plough & Harrow beat AFC London Road 6-2 in the other game with two for Tommy Bissell and one each from George Eldredge, Chris Everitt, George Moore and Josh Panther. Jimmy Talbot scored one of the Road goals.

Jimmy Hartley of Player Packs got two in the 4-4 draw with Hilltop. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

First met second in Division One as leaders Hilltop drew 4-4 with rivals Player Packs. Jimmy Hartley (two), Ben Collins and James Todd scored the Pack.

Matthew Taiwo was on target as Blackberry Jacks lost 3-2 to Pinewood.

Division Two leaders Forever Young People beat BWSC 4-0 with goals from Gianluca Cioffi, Danny Parker, Liam Scullion and Nathan Singh but Wheathampstead ‘89 remain four points behind after they defeated Harpenden Colts OB Res 3-0. Andrew Bacon, Arron Goldsmith and Ian Ward got their goals.

Craig Clark scored twice in Beehive’s 6-3 win against TNF. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Beehive beat TNF 6-3 to go top of Division Three, Lewis Cocomazzi getting three, Craig Clark two and Ashley Defries one, as former leaders Oceans XI lost 4-1 against Wheathampstead Wanderers who are now third.

Frankie Buckler and Mali Dunisha each scored two with Josh Whelan replying for Oceans.

Alban Dynamo recorded a fine 3-1 win over Hatfield Seniors with two goals from Harry Peter and one for Louis Batston.

Brookmans Park Res extended their unbeaten run to 10 in Division Five as Sammy Kinsley and Ronan Nevin guided them to a 2-1 win over Hatfield Comets, Hayden Evenson scoring for them.

Radlett Town and Phoenix ‘A’ played out a 2-2 draw, Dan Johnson and Dan Kitchener the Phoenix scorers while Alexi Andrews and an own-goal helped Radlett.

Jack Messam and George Skrdlik both scored two as Marshalswick Rovers beat St Albans Warriors 4-2.

London Colney Utd made it five wins on the trot with a 2-1 success over St Albans Lions, Tom Colbourne on target.

Jack Hutchinson and Sam Parchment scored for Royston Rangers Res but they lost 4-2 to Rose & Crown Mosquito.

Borehamwood Rovers advanced in the Knockout Cup with a 4-1 win over Mermaid. Dwayne Duncan (2), Connor Samson and Jack Skinner. Stephen Maitland scored for Mermaid.

Skew Bridge eased past Queens Head in the Challenge Cup with a 4-0 win, Ed Frost getting a hat-trick, while Division One Strafford Arms beat Premier Division Phoenix 4-2 with two goals from Jack Davis and one each for Ross Dedman and Bradley Swaile.



Results

Premier Division: Six Bells 1 Paxton Rovers 4; Plough & Harrow 6 AFC London Road 2.

Division One: Hilltop 4 Player Packs 3; Pinewood 3 Blackberry Jacks 2.

Division Two: Little Heath 4 Welwyn Warriors 2; Wheathampstead 89 3 Harpenden Colts OB Res 0; Beehive 6 TNF 3; Forever Young People 4 BWSC 0.

Division Three: Hatfield Seniors 1 Alban Dynamo 3; Oaks 2 AFC Mymms 4; Oceans XI 1 Wheathampstead Wanderers 4; Mermaid Res 5 Phoenix Res 3.

Division Four: Royston Rangers 1 Hanburys 2; St Albans Athletic 1 Strafford Arms Res 2.

Division Five: Brookmans Park Res 2 Hatfield Comets 1; London Colney United 2 St Albans Lions 1; Radlett Town 2 Phoenix A 2; Rose & Crown Mosquito 4 Royston Rangers Res 2; St Albans Warriors 2 Marshalswick Rovers 4.

Herts Ad Challenge Cup: AFC London Road Res 3 Brookmans Park 2; Phoenix 2 Strafford Arms 4; Skew Bridge 4 Queens Head 0.

Herts Ad Charity Cup: Hertfordshire Vets 2 Two Willows 2 (Vets win 5-4 on pens).

Herts Ad Intermediate Cup: Oak United 3 Moretown 0.

Herts Ad Junior Cup: Mermaid 1 Borehamwood Rovers 4.

Fixtures

Premier Division: AFC London Road v Skew Bridge; Phoenix v Borehamwood Rovers; Six Bells v Queens Head.

Division One: Strafford Arms v AFC London Road Res; Wheatsheaf v Pinewood.

Division Two: Forever Young People v Wheathampstead 89; Harpenden Colts Old Boys Res v Little Heath; Mermaid v BWSC; Welwyn Warriors v Six Bells Res.

Division Three: Oaks v TNF; Oceans XI v Beehive.

Division Four: Hertfordshire Vets v Phoenix Res; Royston Rangers v Moretown; St Albans Athletic v Mermaid Res; St George's v Strafford Arms Res.

Division Five: Marshalswick Rovers v St Albans Lions; Radlett Town v Brookmans Park Res, St Albans Warriors v Hatfield Comets.

Herts Ad Challenge Cup: Plough & Harrow v Hilltop.

Herts Ad Intermediate Cup: Hatfield Seniors v Hanburys.

Herts Ad Junior Cup: AFC Mymms v Wheathampstead Wanderers, Two Willows v Phoenix A; Welwyn Warriors Res v Royston Rangers Res.

Herts Ad Knockout Cup: Brookmans Park v Paxton Rovers.

Herts Ad Charity Cup: Player Packs v Harpenden Colts OB.