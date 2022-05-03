Little Heath edging closer to top spots after double header with Six Bells

Nick Baker (left) was on the mark with two goals for Little Heath. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Little Heath's hopes of snatching the Herts Ad Sunday League Division Two title remain intact after four points in a double header.

The Welham Green-based side are playing catch up on the sides above them and that means plenty of games in a short space of time.

But after a Nick Baker goal earned them a 1-1 draw against Six Bells Res in the first game, a Baker brace plus one from Robert Pinto meant a 3-1 win that leaves them 11 points short of leaders Player Packs but with five games in hand.

Mermaid are second with two games in hand on the leaders, John Geddes and John Wright getting the goals in a 2-1 win over Welwyn Warriors that leaves them three points adrift.

Skew Bridge's Premier Division celebrations continued with goals from Ed Frost, Mark Hitchcock and Tom Parry in a 3-1 win over Six Bells while Strafford Arms preparations for the Herts Sunday Senior Cup final were boosted by a 4-1 win over Harpenden Colts OB.

Stephen Dodd, Jack Davis, Bradley Swaile and Steven Weldon scored for the Arms with Oliver Lacey getting the Colts' consolation.

Player Packs finished their league season with a double header against AFC London Road Res. They lost 3-2 in the first game, Liam Heffer and Ross Parsons scoring, but won the second 4-1 with goals from Zion Selassie-Yospeh, James Todd, Alfie Carberry and Tom Middleditch.

Elliot Archer, Noah Costin and Matthew Taylor were on target in game one for the Road, Costin scoring again in game two.

Strafford Arms Res won 3-2 against Royston Rangers in Division Four, Joe Cullum (two) and Zack Neiman their scorers while Tom Perry and Ashleigh Robinson replied for Rangers.

Borehamwood Rovers claimed the Herts Ad Challenge Cup with a 2-1 win over AFC London Road in the final, Martin Wooldridge scoring the lone Road goal.

Craig Clark scored twice for Beehive in their 4-2 win against Welwyn Warriors Res. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

A 4-2 win over Welwyn Warriors put Beehive into the semi-final of the Herts Ad Junior Cup, Craig Clark (two), Jordan and Lewis Cocomazzi their scorers with Josh Chater and Marc Arnott on target for Welwyn.

Pinewood won 3-2 in the Golding Senior Cup against Alban Dynamo courtesy of goals from George Milsted, Aaron O’Connor and Vannick Vangu, Sean Oliver bagging both Alban goals, and efforts from Tom Anderson and Dan McGoohan gave TNF a 2-0 win against Hatfield Comets in the Golding Junior Cup.

Reiss Baker scored as Radlett Town drew 1-1 draw with Hanburys.





Results (May 1)

Premier Division: Skew Bridge 3 Six Bells 1.

Division One: AFC London Road Res 3 Player Packs 2; Player Packs 4 AFC London Road Res 1; Strafford Arms 4 Harpenden Colts Old Boys 1.

Division Two: Six Bells Sunday Res 1 Little Heath 3; Little Heath 1 Six Bells Res 1; Welwyn Warriors 1 Mermaid 2.

Division Four: Strafford Arms Res 3 Royston Rangers 2.

Division Five: Marshalswick Rovers 8 Phoenix A 0.

Herts Ad Challenge Cup final: AFC London Road 1 Borehamwood Rovers 2.

Herts Ad Junior Cup: Hertfordshire Vets 2 Hatfield Seniors 2 (Seniors won 4-1 on penalties); Welwyn Warriors Res 2 Beehive 4.

Golding Senior Cup: Blackberry Jacks v Hilltop FC (away win); Pinewood 3 Alban Dynamo 2.

Golding Junior Cup: Hatfield Comets 0 TNF 2; Radlett Town 1 Hanburys 1; Rose & Crown Mosquito 6 Royston Rangers Res 1.

Fixtures (May 8)

Division One: AFC London Road v Blackberry Jacks; Blackberry Jacks v AFC London Road Res.

Division Two: Beehive v Hatfield Seniors; TNF v Wheathampstead Wanderers.

Division Four: Moretown v Hertfordshire Vets.

Division Five: Marshalswick Rovers v Welwyn Warriors Res; Marshalswick Rovers v Welwyn Warriors Res; Rose & Crown Mosquito v Phoenix A.

Herts Ad Knockout Cup: AFC London Road v Six Bells.

Golding Junior Cup: Hanburys v London Colney United; Royston Rangers Res v Mermaid Res.

Herts Sunday Senior Cup final: Strafford Arms v St Joseph’s South Oxhey (at the County Ground, 3pm).