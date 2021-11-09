London Colney United off and running with first win of the Herts Ad Sunday League season

Queens Head score against Phoenix in the Herts Ad Sunday League Premier Division. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

London Colney United recorded their first Herts Ad Sunday League win of the season in style - defeating Royston Rangers Res in Division Five.

The 5-1 came courtesy of a Harry Mardell double and singles for Alexander Journet and Luke Samarasinghe.

Highest scoring game of the day saw 12 goals shared between Brookmans Park Res and St Albans Warriors, seven of them going to Park who les 7-1 before Warriors pulled it back to 7-45.

Sam Kingsley hit a hat-trick and James Smith, Andy Peet, Bachir Loussahi and Tom Brasier one each while the Warriors goals came from Scott Corley, Liam Daley, Jason Nicolaou, Craig Toms and Steve Murtagh.

Marshalswick Rovers won 6-1 against Hatfield Comets with Dan Smith, Alex Pederson, Simon Pierce, Matt Ferriday and Jack Messam (two) all on target.

Welwyn Warriors Res had a deserved 5-1 win over St Albans Lions. Josh Chater put them ahead before Marc Arnott, Dan Sears, Dean Allen and Joey Marshall-Zeal sealed the win. Tyler Martinex Almonte got the Lions' consolation.

AFC London Road recorded a fine 5-2 win against Paxton Rovers in the Premier Division with goals from Charlie Hunter (two), Josh Rolls, Dean Skipsey and Jimmy Talbot.

Table toppers Skew Bridge kept up their unbeaten record with a 6-0 win against Plough & Harrow, Ben Warren leading the way with a hat-trick. Ed Frost, Pat Sheehy and Mark Hitchcock got the others.

Queens Head and Phoenix drew 4-4 in an exciting contest, Sean Brettell (two), Hamza Benall and Jacob Noonan scoring for Queens.

Harry Seeby got the only goal for Six Bells as they lost 4-1 to Borehamwood Rovers.

Hatfield Seniors attack the Borehamwood Raiders goal in the Herts Ad Sunday League. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

AFC London Road Res gained revenge over Pinewood for an earlier defeat with an 8-2 win in Division One. Connor Pearl was in unstoppable form with four while the Finley Lafbery, Matt Breeze, James Kaloczi and Matt Taylor were also on target. Aaron O’Connor scored both of Pinewood's goals.

Harpenden Colts OB beat Player Packs 3-1 with goals from Dan Bradley, Sam Jones and Sam Spranger, James Lauder replying for Packs.

Akram Choudhury and Pedram Samadi helped Blackberry Jacks to a 2-0 win over Hilltop.

Division Two

Welwyn Warriors drew 2-2 with Six Bells in Division Two, Gabriel Asare-Bekoe with both of their goals, while Robbie Impleton and Chris Litchfield scored for Bells, and there was another draw, 1-1 this time, between Mermaid and Forever Young People. Jacob Wroe scored for Mermaid and Charlie Rees for FYP.

Craig Clark got three and Ashley Defries two as Beehive beat Alban Dynamo 7-1 in Division Three. Lewis Cocomazzi and Jordan Manfre got the others while Louis Batstone scored for 10-man Dynamo.

TNF stormed to a 9-1 win over Oaks with two goals each from George Hoar, Max Bull and Paul Stack and singles from Steve Orchard, Sam Russell and Eddie Gray.

Gregor Mackintosh and a Matthew Noot penalty gave Hatfield Seniors a 2-1 win against Borehamwood Raiders.

Hatfield Seniors' keeper can only watch as the ball hits the net for Borehamwood Raiders. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Top dogs, Phoenix Res remain clear at the top of Division Four after an 8-0 win over Moretown. Liam Addless led the way with four followed by a Jason Byrant brace and singles from Joseph Daly and Jack Lovatt.

Phil Benard and Tom Coates were among the St George’s scorers in a 3-1 win against Mermaid Res.

Wheathampstead ‘89 and Strafford Arms Res both needed a penalty shoot-out to advance in the Knockout Cup and Junior Cup.

Wheathampstead won 4-2 after a 2-2 draw, Craig Ashurst netted both for BWSC, and it was 5-4 for Arms over Oceans XI after the same score, Joe Cullum getting both their goals while Cian Alexander and Daniel Campfield scored for Oceans.

Mali Dunisha is up to 14 for the season after three in Wheathampstead Wanderers 6-0 win over Radlett Town in the Intermediate Cup. Frankie Buckler, Nico De Oliveira and Jaydon Gill got the others.





Results

Premier Division: AFC London Road 5 Paxton Rovers 2; Six Bells 1 Borehamwood Rovers 4; Plough & Harrow 0 Skew Bridge 6; Queens Head 4 Phoenix 4.

Division One: AFC London Road Res 8 Pinewood, 2; Blackberry Jacks 2 Hilltop 0; Player Packs 1 Harpenden Colts OB 3.

Division Two: Mermaid 1 Forever Young People 1; Welwyn Warriors 2 Six Bells Res 2.

Division Three: Beehive 7 Alban Dynamo 1; Borehamwood Raiders 1 Hatfield Seniors 2; TNF 9 Oaks 1.

Division Four: St Georges 3 Mermaid Res 1; Phoenix Res 8 Moretown 0.

Division Five: Brookmans Park Res 7 St Albans Warriors 5; Hatfield Comets 1 Marshalswick Rovers 6; London Colney United 5 Royston Rangers Res 1; Welwyn Warriors Res 5 St Albans Lions 1.

Herts Ad Intermediate Cup: Radlett Town 0 Wheathampstead Wanderers 6.

Herts Ad Junior Cup: Strafford Arms Res 2 Oceans XI 2 (Strafford win 5-4 on pens).

Herts Ad Knockout Cup: Wheathampstead '89 2 BWSC 2 (Wheathampstead win 4-3 on pens).

Herts Junior Cup: Little Heath 1 Hertfordshire Eagles 6; St Albans Athletic 2 Northaw Res 3; Herts Vets 1 Royston Rangers 3.