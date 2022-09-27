Herts Ad Sunday League: New cup competition bursts onto the scene

Action as Wheathampstead Wanderers took on Little Heath in the Herts Ad Sunday League. - Credit: KEVIN BUCKLER

A new cup competition burst on the scene but the opening game was not a great one for the Herts Ad Sunday League.

Deakin White Champions Cup

The Deakin White Cup pits sides from the St Albans league against those from the Berkhamsted and Leighton & District Sunday leagues and the first match had Six Bells taking on Luton Celtic from the latter.

And it was the L&D club who triumphed, picking up a 5-0 win.

The remaining games in the opening round of the group stage take place on Sunday.

Six Bells 0 Luton Celtic 5

Brookmans Park skipper Paul Flannery was in inspired form against Mermaid.

Division One

In the Herts Ad Sunday League itself there was a fine win for Brookmans Park over Mermaid in Division One, although the victors were indebted to an inspired performance from skipper and goalkeeper Paul Flannery.

His heroics in the first half kept his side level and a brace from Adam Page, plus one from Jake McIntosh, securing a 3-0 success for the Park.

Adam Page got two goals for Brookmans Park against Mermaid.

Leaders Welwyn Garden United made it three from three by beating Saints 4-2, Ryan North getting a hat-trick and Tom Mardle one. Adam Payne got both in reply for Saints.

Wheathampstead Wanderers are now second with a 3-1 win over Little Heath, their first home points of the season.

They opened the scoring early through Nick Casadei but after Little Heath equalised before the break, it needed a goal from Kwame Ofori on his first start for the club and one for Stephen Buckler to settle the contest.

Action as Wheathampstead Wanderers took on Little Heath in the Herts Ad Sunday League.

The Bull picked up their first win of the season by winning 2-1 at Forever Young People. A Jack Woods free-kick put them in front and a foul on Reece Cameron in the box enabled Matt Taylor to make it 2-0.

Matt Standen replied late on but The Bull hung on for the win.

Forever Young People 1 The Bull 2

Mermaid 0 Brookmans Park 3

Welwyn Garden United 4 Saints 2

Wheathampstead Wanderers 3 Little Heath 1

Premier Division

Borehamwood Rovers bounced back from a narrow 1-0 loss last time out to beat Hilltop 6-0, Louie Lobjoit and Jack Skinner getting two each in the first half before Dwayne Duncan and Billy Lobjoit completed the rout.

Skew Bridge were made to work hard by Phoenix but came out 5-3 winners with goals from Connor Clarke, Jimmy Hartley, David Hay, Patrick Sheehy and Charlie Smith. Jordan Johnson, Jack Nevin and Josh Peddar replied for Phoenix.

Strafford Arms stayed top with their third win on the bounce but conceded for the first time this season in their 4-2 win against Player Packs. Zion Selassie-Yoseph got both of the Packs goals.

Hilltop 0 Borehamwood Rovers 6

Skew Bridge 5 Phoenix 3

Strafford Arms 4 Player Packs 2

Excel beat Harpenden Colts OB Res 4-2 in Division Two. Two goals from Colts' John Woodward wasn't enough with doubles from Jack Brown and Callum Grimes giving Excel all three points.

Garden City beat Hatfield Seniors by the same score in a Welwyn-Hatfield derby. Dan Harper netted twice with Luke White and James Bailey also on target while Gregor Mackintosh and Jimmy Talbot scored for Seniors.

Goals from George Milstead and Aaron O’Connor continued Pinewood's impressive start to give as they won 2-0 against Six Bells Res.

Welwyn Warriors kept up their 100 per cent record by beating Wheathampstead '89 4-1. Their scorers were Rowan Wallis, Jon Cross-Hackett and Gabriel Asare-Bekoe (two) while Tom Simmonds got 89s' consolation.

Excel 4 Harpenden Colts OB Res 2

Garden City 4 Hatfield Seniors 2

Six Bells Res 0 Pinewood 2

Welwyn Warriors 4 Wheathampstead '89 2

Division 3

In a tightly contested game, TNF left it late to win 1-0 against BWSC, James Hart the scorer, and Herts Vets beat Alban Dynamo 2-1 with Sean Oliver getting the Dynamo goal.

St.George's took all three points in a cracking game away to Phoneix Reserves. Ryan Harrington got three and Phil Benard the other as they won 4-3.

Liam Addlesee, Wilson Mendes and Thomas Pike on target for Phoenix.

Alban Dynamo 1 Hertfordshire Vets 2

Phoenix Res 3 St George's 4

TNF 1 BWSC 0

The Wrestlers 0 Strafford Arms Reserves 3

Division 4

Another Welwyn Hatfield derby brought an 11-goal thriller in Division Four.

Welwyn Rangers maintained their perfect start by beating The Wrestlers Res 6-5 but it was tough. Hayden Evanson got a hat-trick and Sam Edge, Harry Tozer and Luke Stuckey with the other Rangers goals.

Ashley Kingston and Nathanael Burke both hit braces for The Wrestlers and there was one for substitute William Orridges.

Brookmans Park Res took an early 3-0 lead against Royston Rangers but needed a fourth to secure the win after Rangers scored twice through Harry Parker and Luke Fountain.

Nathan Gibbons (three) and Brad Carter were the Park scorers.

Cub and Hatfield Seniors Res shared the points in a 4-4 draw at The Grange. Kai Neill and brother Lui, with a hat-trick on his debut, were on target for Seniors.

Hadham Rovers made it two from two and kept another clean sheet as they won 3-0 against MNFC, Harry Cotton, Robbie Billson and Harrison Garner their scorers.

Two goals from Craig Clark and one from Ken Lee gave Mermaid Res a 3-1 win against Alban Dynamo Res.

Cub 4 Hatfield Seniors Res 4

Hadham Rovers 3 Monday Night 0

Mermaid Res 3 Alban Dynamo Res 1

Royston Rangers 2 Brookmans Park Res 4

The Wrestlers Res 5 Welwyn Rangers 6

Division 5

St Albans Eagles and Phoenix A played out a 3-3 draw in Division Five. There were two for Jordan Foskett and one from Thomas Watson for Eagles while Jack Lovett, Danny Sherman and Donal Corcoran notched for Phoenix.

Sam Bignell and Haydn Connell scored for St Albans Warriors but they lost 4-2 at home to Moretown.

Rose & Crown Mosquitoes 6 Royston Rangers Res 0

St Albans Eagles 3 Phoenix A 3

St Albans Warriors 2 Moretown 4

Knockout Cup

Two goals from Matthew Tricker and one for Sam Spranger helped Harpenden Colts OB to a 3-1 win over Oceans XI in the first round of the Knockout Cup. Neale Waller replied for Oceans.

Harpenden Colts Old Boys 3 Oceans XI 1