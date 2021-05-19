Herts Ad Sunday League: FC Welwyn close in on Division One title

Published: 1:38 PM May 19, 2021

Matt Standen scored another for FC Welwyn in the Herts Ad Sunday League. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

FC Welwyn moved to within one win of the Herts Ad Sunday League Division One title with a 2-0 success over Borehamwood Rovers.

James Bailey was rolling back the years when he opened the scoring with a tidy finish and Welwyn's job was made easier when Rovers were reduced to 10 men.

James Bailey scored for FC Welwyn against Borehamwood Rovers in the Herts Ad Sunday League. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

But despite being in control, they still needed a Matt Standen goal to settle the nerves and put the game to bed.

Blacksmiths recorded their biggest win of the year with a 9-0 success over BWSC. Star of the show was Josh Rolls who scored four, while Harry West, Jimmy Talbot, Joseph Rolls, Josh Urquhart and Scott Lenahan got the others.

AFC London Res got a 2-1 win over Harpenden Colts OB, Ben Hutton scoring for Colts in between goals for Connor Pearl and George Barnes, while Verulam OB ended a run of five defeats with a 1-0 victory over Herts Lions, Luke Ferdinand the scorer.

In the Premier Division, AFC Rangers held on to beat Brookmans Park 2-1 after Park threatened a second-half fightback. Max O’Shea and Sam Bratchie scored for Rangers with Adam Davies replying for Park.

Player Packs are now within touching distance of claiming the Division Two title after a 1-0 victory over Harpenden Colts Res. A superb strike from club chairman Elliot Smith was enough to give the pack all three points in a game.

Pinewood also won 1-0, defeating AFC Mymms with a Tom Beasley goal.

Wheathampstead Wanderers got an eighth win of the Division Three season, defeating Borehamwood Raiders 6-1. Mali Dunisha and Tom Carter scored two each with singles for Nick Casadel and Frankie Buckler.

Beehive Res threw a spanner in Mermaid's title hopes with a 4-3 win. Two superb goals from Adam Payne, one a half volley from 25 yards, a stunning free-kick from Alex Murphy and an Ashley Defries effort saw Beehive home.

The Wishing Well also won 4-3, beating Phoenix Res. Goals came from Robert Cooper, Matthew Watt and a brace from Sam Waller.

Despite goals from Tom Hughes and Cameron Ferguson, Royston Rangers lost 4-2 to league leaders Forza Watford while an Antony Brown goal helped Hanburys beat TNF 1-0

Division Four champions Hatfield Seniors made it 16 wins from 16 games with a 7-1 success over Brookmans Park Res. Chris Gray and Matthew Noot got two and there was one each for Alex Noot, Aaron Puleston and Jack Salza.

Ronan Nevin scored for the Park.

Runners-up Wrestlers completed the double over Welwyn Pegasus with a 6-1 win. Dan Hedges and Joe Swadling got doubles and Darren Paterson and Richard Cooke singles. Ryan Grant got the Pegasus goal.