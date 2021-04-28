Herts Ad Sunday League: Royton Rangers Res pick up vital win in Division Four

Published: 5:45 PM April 28, 2021

Royston Rangers Reserves picked up a vital win in Division Four of the Herts Ad Sunday League. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Royston Rangers Res moved off the bottom of Herts Ad Sunday League Division Four thanks to an important win over Brookmans Park Res.

Rangers were solid from start to finish and took the lead when a free-kick found its way through to Elliott Spokes.

A second followed before half-time, Alfie Kavanagh with it, and only poor finishing after the break prevented further Royston goals.

They have been replaced at the bottom by St Albans Warriors who had a double header with Welwyn Warriors Res.

They first game ended in a 2-1 win for Welwyn, Josh Jordan and Frank Butler scoring for Welwyn and Daryl Dunbar replying for St Albans, while the second finished 1-1, Jack Ypey putting St Albans ahead only for Lucian Antippa to rescue a point late on for Welwyn.

Jack Messam netted for Marshalswick Rovers in a 1-1 draw with Hatfield Mosquito while Jack Kendrick-Gibson and Ryan Grant were on target for Welwyn Pegasus in their 2-2 draw with Phoenix A.

Both goalkeepers were to the fore in the Premier Division as Brookmans Park and AFC London Road drew 0-0, Paul Flannery for Park in particular making some crucial saves, and there were solitary goals in 1-0 wins for both Six Bells and AFC Rangers as they beat Hilltop and Phoenix respectively.

Harry Seeby and Dean Skipsey got the goals.

A strong performance from The Beehive gave them a 4-0 win over Plough & Harrow and keeps them second. Jake Anthony got two and there was one each for Ryan Ewhare and Nathan Dimmock.

BWSC got their first win in four Division One games as they won a thriller against Harpenden Colts OB 5-4. Brad Heaps, Craig Ashurst, John Armitt, Martin Garvey and Mark Starnes got the goals with Edi Bokcui, Kieran Thorne, Ollie Galea and Bill Hutton replying for the Colts.

A late fightback from AFC London Road Res proved in vain as they lost 3-2 to FC Welwyn. Welwyn led 3-0 at half-time with goals from Matt Standen, Craig Arnott and Levi Gunn but second-half strikes from Taylor McCarthy and Daniell Smith made it a nervy finish.

It was far more comfortable for Herts Lions as doubles from Ellis Constantinou and Llias Bakhti, plus singles for Omar Bounyafe and Ayoub Enajar gave them a 6-1 win over Snug Bar.

Player Packs stayed top of Division Two with a 7-0 win over St George's. Duncan Culley hit a hat-trick with the others from Charlie Gould, Jay Champkins-Unicorn, Liam Heffer and Tegana James.

Little Heath stay second, beating Welwyn Warriors 4-0 with goals from Xavi Sweeney, Shane Reid, Nick Baker and Elliott D'Souza, while Pinewood are third with a 4-0 victory over New Greens, Marc Shemwell, Dan Stockman, Dan Seager and George Milsted their scorers.

Oaks ended a run of eight defeats with a 5-0 success against AFC Mymms. Luke Marsh, Ryan Carter, Tom Hyland, Chris Coleman and an own goal completed the win.

A derby between Harpenden Colts Res and Wheathampstead ‘89 ended with Dan Bradley, Ozzie Bolton and Ollie Lacey handing the Colts a 3-1 win.

In Division Three, three from Sean Kidd helped Hanburys beat Beehive Res 4-2, Josh Whelan getting the other while Lewis Wornham and Dan Wilson scored for the Hive.

Wishing Well and Royston Rangers drew 1-1, Tom Dean and Thomas Perry the scorers, and Borehamwood Raiders won 1-0 against Wheathampstead Wanderers, Luke Howard getting the only goal.

And Lewis Jacobs inspired leaders Forza Watford to a 3-2 win over Phoenix Res.