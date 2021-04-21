Herts Ad Sunday League: Beehive buzzing as they pursue Skew Bridge

Published: 9:47 AM April 21, 2021

Niall Lysaght scored for The Beehive in the Herts Ad Sunday League Premier Division. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

The Beehive moved into pole position in case of any slip-up by runaway Herts Ad Sunday League Premier Division leaders Skew Bridge by beating Brookmans Park.

Park had gone into the game lying second but a 3-1 for the Hive moved them directly behind Skew.

Callum Baylis gave Brookmans the lead with a strike from outside the area but The Beehive quickly recovered and goals from Niall Lysaght, Jake Joseph Anthony and Ryan Ewhare sealed the three points.

Skew Bridge, however, maintained their four-point lead, with games in hand, by beating Plough & Harrow 2-1 on Tuesday night. Charlie Smith got both goals.

Late arrivals meant a brave fight wasn't enough as a depleted London Road lost 2-1 to Six Bells, in-form Harry Seeby's double proving decisive.

Blacksmiths made it five wins in a row in Division One as they beat BWSC 4-2. Their goals came from Scott Lenahan (two), Jamie Sharp and Josh Rolls while Robert Bennett and Sam Leeson replied for BWSC.

Ollie Galea, Edi Bokciu, Kieran Thorne and Ryan Shrives all scored in a much-improved performance from Harpenden Colts OB as they beat Verulam OB 4-1.

Three goals in 10 first-half minutes sent Welwyn Warriors on their way to a 5-0 victory over Oaks in Division Two. Mitch Ryan, Joe Gazza, Gabriel Asare-Bekoe, Jon Cross-Hackett and Alex Howard all scored.

Little Heath went one better, beating New Greens 6-0 with a hat-trick from Shane Reid leading the way. Ben Macgregor, Nick Baker and an own goal completed the rout.

Pinewood are up to third after a 3-0 win over Wheathampstead ’89, George Milsted, Andrew Alsop and Aaron O’Connor the scorers, while league leaders Player Packs won 2-0 against Harpenden Colts OB Res.

In Division Three, Borehamwood Raiders got win number four this season, 3-1 over Wishing Well, with goals from Lumi Sopa, Brandon Stout and Adam Ibrahim Abubaker, Jack Evans replying for the Well.

A single goal from Ryan Lawler gave Royston Rangers a valuable 1-0 win over Wheathampstead Wanderers and Forza Watford beat TNF 2-0.

Brookmans Park Res lost 3-0 to Phoenix A in Division Four thanks to goals from Jordan Williams, Jason Lohan and Roman Williams and a good performances from goalscorer and star player Jake Patton wasn’t enough to save Welwyn Pegasus going down 6-2 to Hatfield Mosquito.

Welwyn Warriors Res had a good day as they won 5-2 against Marshalswick Rovers. Joe Marshall-Zeal hit two in the first half and set up Tim Chesworth for the third before Allan Johnston took over in the second period.

He scored all three goals, two of them excellent headers, although the third was into his own net. Ax Messam got the other Marshalswick goal.

Royston Rangers Res fell to a 2-1 defeat against The Wrestlers. Joe Swadling and Shaun Murphy got the Wrestlers' goals, one in each half, with Royston's equaliser coming from Elliott Spokes after a good run from Laga Wiwuga.