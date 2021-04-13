Herts Ad Sunday League: Little Heath throw Division Two title race wide open

Published: 3:32 PM April 13, 2021

Player Packs remain top of Herts Ad Sunday League Division Two but their lead has been shortened. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Little Heath threw a spanner into Player Pack's march to the Herts Ad Sunday League Division Two title with a big win.

The 2-1 success was Pack's first loss of the campaign and means their lead over Heath at the top of the table has now been cut to two.

They have played a game less than their pursuers but goals from Robert Pinto and Nick Baker will give the top dogs something to think about over the close of the year. Adam Mead got their goal.

Wheathampstead '89 and Pinewood are still in hot pursuit too, both five points back but both with a game in hand on the leaders.

The former could only draw 1-1 with Welwyn Warriors, Alex Norwood scoring for 89 and George Dale for Warriors, but goals from Tom Beasley, Aaron O'Connor and Tom Pegram helped Pinewood to a 3-0 win over Oaks.

Joe Chakraverty's goal proved merely a consolation as Harpenden Colts OBs lost 2-1 to AFC Mymms and New Greens and St George played out a 0-0 draw.

Skew Bridge moved four points clear at the top of the Premier Division with a 7-2 win over second-placed Brookmans Park.

Park had recovered from 3-0 down to 3-2 with 20 minutes to go, Chris Powell and Adam Davies the scorers, but as they were punished late on for leaving gaps at the back.

Stuart Brown (two), Alex Mawhinney, Charlie Smith, Mark Hitchcock, Dan Watkinson and Michael Davis were the Skew scorers.

A storming second-half from Six Bells gave them a 3-2 win over Plough & Harrow. Josh Panther and Dominic Learoyd had put Plough ahead at half-time but a double from Harry Seeby and one from brother Ollie turned the tables.

Beehive also came from behind but theirs was a much more comfortable 4-1 win over Blackberry Jacks. Akim Akinbinu (two), Ryan Ewhare and Chris Eames sealed the success.

FC Welwyn cruised to a 10th win 11 Division One games with a 6-0 success against Harpenden Colts OB. Simon Gibbs got the only goal of the first half but another hat-trick from Matt Standen, now up to 19 this season, and one each for Craig Arnott and Dalton Fenton did the damage after the break.

Herts Lions did the double over BWSC, doubles from Ellis Constantinou and Ilias Bakhti plus one for Omar Bounyafe gave them a 5-3 win. Craig Ashurst, Martin Garvey and John Armitt replied for BWSC.

Blacksmiths played two games against Hilltop Res and won both, 4-1 and 4-2. Nathan Lock, Josh Urquart and Josh Rolls all improved their personal tally by two with Charlie Hunter and Jimmy Talbot adding one.

Harvey Scott ran the show for the AFC London Road Res with two goals and two assists in a 4-3 win over Verulam OB and the same score score saw Borehamwood Rovers beat Snug Bar, Aaron Sunnar (two) and Scott Morgan scoring for them.

In Division Three the top of the table clash between Forza Watford and Mermaid ended 1-1, Chris Wilding the scorer for the latter, but TNF recorded an excellent 5-0 win over Phoenix Res, Max Bull getting two.

Wheathampstead Wanderers extended their winning streak to five as they moved up to thirs ith a 1-0 win at Royston Rangers, Ben Roberts getting the only goal.

Beehive Res and Borehamwood Rangers shared the points in a 2-2 draw, Charlie Paul Frost and Daniel White on target for Rangers.

Hatfield Senior's 100 per cent record in Division Four was maintained with an 11th win, beating Welwyn Pegasus 6-1. Gregor Mackintosh hit four of them, Darren O’Brien and Daryl Hall getting the others, while Billy Dean scored for Pegasus.

The Wrestlers remain their nearest challengers after a 4-3 success against St Albans Warriors. Joe Smith got three in this and Dan Hedges a single.

Brookmans Park Res drew 1-1 with Marshalswick Rovers, Ronan Nevin for Park and Batu Yildiz for Rovers who also missed a penalty, and it was the same score when Welwyn Warriors Res and Phoenix A met.

Josh Jordan was on target for Warriors and Adam Potter for Phoenix.

And despite goals from Sam Parchment and Tom Spratt, Royston Rangers Res went down 5-2 to Hatfield Mosquito.