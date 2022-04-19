Vets keep title hopes alive with double-header wins over St Albans Athletic

BWSC keeper John Starnes saves at the feet of an oncoming Mermaid forward. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

A double-header success for Hertfordshire Vets keeps their hopes of the Herts Ad Sunday League Division Four title.

Playing St Albans Athletic twice, they began with a 3-0 win, the goals from Joe Da Silva, Robert Gradwell and Tom McGuiness, and Da Silva and McGuinness were on target again as they secured a 4-2 victory.

Diego Dafonte and Jack Laycock got the other as the Vets moved second, nine points behind leaders Phoenix Res but with three games still in hand.

AFC London Road got win number six of the Premier Division season, beating Borehamwood Rovers 3-1 with a double from Nathan Lock and one for Aidan Golds.

Division Two bottom club BWSC got win number two of the season by shocking second-placed Mermaid 2-1. Bradley Heaps and James Moule scored for them and Joe Geddes for Mermaid.

Matt Noot scored four for Hatfield Seniors. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Matt Noot scored four as Hatfield Seniors beat Six Bells Res 6-0 to reach the Herts Ad Intermediate Cup final. Charlie Lloyd and Alex Noot were the other scorers.

Welwyn Warriors beat Mermaid 4-1 in the Herts Ad Reserve Cup Replay, Marc Arnott getting three and Dan Sears one.

Hilltop won 2-1 in the Golding Senior Cup over Phoenix, Archie Oates and Levi Gunn the scorers with Sam Bozier on target for Phoenix.

Tommy Biswell hit a hat-trick as Plough & Harrow won 6-1 against Oceans XI. Marcus Young (two) and Josh Panther bagged the other.





Results (April 17)

Premier Division: AFC London Road 3 Borehamwood Rovers 1.

Division One: Blackberry Jacks 0 Strafford Arms 4.

Division Two: BWSC 2 Mermaid 1.

Division Four: Hertfordshire Vets 3 St Albans Athletic 0; St Albans Athletic 2 Hertfordshire Vets 4.

Herts Ad Charity Cup: Beehive 0 St George’s 2.

Herts Ad Intermediate Cup: Hatfield Seniors 6 Six Bells Res 0; Wheathampstead ‘89 0 Little Heath 3.

Herts Ad Reserve Cup: Mermaid Res 1 Welwyn Warriors 4.

Golding Senior Cup: Hilltop 2 Phoenix 1; Oceans XI 0 Plough & Harrow 6; Pinewood 4 Wheatsheaf 0.

Fixtures (April 24)

Premier Division: AFC London Road v Queens Head.

Division One: Player Packs v Harpenden Colts OB; Strafford Arms v Hilltop.

Division Two: Mermaid v Harpenden Colts OB Res; Wheathampstead ‘89 v Welwyn Warriors; Six Bells Res v BWSC.

Division Four: Hanburys v Royston Rangers.

Division Five: Rose & Crown Mosquito v Marshalswick Rovers.

Herts Ad Challenge Cup: Borehamwood Rovers v Plough & Harrow.

Herts Ad Charity Cup: Forever Young People v Phoenix A.

Herts Ad Junior Cup: Phoenix Res v Wheathampstead Wanderers.

Herts Ad Knockout Cup: Phoenix v Skew Bridge.

Herts Ad Reserve Cup: Strafford Arms Res v Welwyn Warriors Res.

Golding Senior Cup: Alban Dynamo v Wheatsheaf; Blackberry Jacks v Six Bells; Pinewood v Ocean XI.

Golding Junior Cup: Hatfield Comets v Mermaid Res; London Colney Utd v Moretown; TNF v Royston Res.