Excitement levels rising as Herts Ad Sunday League season heads to conclusion

Moretown picked up their first win of the season against Hanburys in the Golding Junior Cup. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

With the Herts Ad Sunday League season heading to its conclusion, more and more possible outcomes have become clearer in both league and cup.

Brookmans Park claimed a second win of the Premier Division campaign in their penultimate fixture, beating Phoenix 2-0 with a brilliant performance, Scott de la Fuente and Andy Stevenson getting the goals.

Player Packs' charge up the Division One standings shows no sign of stopping as they made it seven unbeaten with a 6-1 win over Wheatsheaf.

They are now third, three points behind leaders Strafford Arms after two goals from Charlie Gould and one each for Ross Parsons, Keith Smith, James Todd and Bradley Kelly-Keener.

Pinewood beat Harpenden Colts OB 3-1 with two goals from Peter Reilly and an Olamide Emiloju single. Sam Jones scored for the Colts.

Forever Young People moved six points clear in Division Two, Luke Foster on target in a 1-0 win over Welwyn Warriors, while Division Three leaders Wheathampstead Wanderers made it 10 unbeaten with a 5-0 success over Oaks.

Jordan Cornes and Michael Cheesman each scored two with Mali Dunisha taking his tally to 20 with the other.

Phoenix Res will need to wait on results elsewhere after finishing their Division Four campaign with a 3-1 win over St Albans Athletic, Liam Addlesee and Joseph Curran among the scorers.

They are 15 points clear of Hertfordshire Vets who still have five games to play.

Division Two side Wheathampstead ‘89 proved too strong for Division Five Marshalswick Rovers in the Herts Ad Intermediate Cup, booking their semi-final berth with a 3-1 success. Andrew Bacon, Bradley Dimmock and Ross Evans got their goals with Kelvin Chirandure replying for Rovers.

Hatfield Seniors and Six Bells Res are also through to the last four. Goals from Shaquille Addo and Terry Hammond saw the Bells beat Harpenden Colts OB Res 2-0 while Seniors won 6-1 against Beehive, Jordan Manfre scoring for the Hive.

AFC London Road reached a third semi-final with a 2-0 win over Blackberry Jacks in the Herts Ad Knockout Cup.

Jimmy Talbot and Scott Lenahan got their goals but Road's reserves bowed out with a 4-0 loss to Skew Bridge, Ed Frost (two), Harry Hunt and Charlie Smith scoring for the holders.

Eddie Gray got the only TNF goal as they lost 4-1 to St George's in the Herts Ad Charity Cup while Mermaid Res beat Welwyn Warriors Res 3-1 in the Herts Ad Reserve Cup.

Marco Manfredini got two and Chris Wilding one for Mermaid while Marc Arnott replied for Welwyn.

In the Golding Senior Cup there was a 4-1 win for Hilltop over Six Bells, courtesy of goals from Lee Aquilina, Archie Oates (two) and Ryan Nelson, while Plough & Harrow won 3-1 against Division Three Alban Dynamo. Tommy Biswell, George Moore and Billy Small scored for the Plough, Brodie Carrington for Dynamo.

London Colney Utd and Radlett Town fought out a 2-2 draw in the Golding Junior Cup. Bailey Calas and Alex Journet scored United’s goals while Conor Robinson and Fernando Wilkie were on target for Radlett.

The most celebrated win though was for Moretown, their first of the season coming in a 3-1 success over Hanburys. Harry Vassiliou, Michael Vassiliou and Jake Whitear got their goals.





Results (April 3)

Premier Division: Phoenix 0 Brookmans Park 2.

Division One: Harpenden Colts OB 1 Pinewood 3; Player Packs 6 Wheatsheaf 1.

Division Two: Forever Young People 1 Welwyn Warriors 0.

Division Three: Oaks 0 Wheathampstead Wanderers 5.

Division Four: St Albans Athletic 1 Phoenix Res 3.

Division Five: St Albans Warriors 2 Phoenix A 1.

Herts Ad Charity Cup: St George’s 4 TNF 1.

Herts Ad Intermediate Cup: Beehive 1 Hatfield Seniors 6; Harpenden Colts OB Res 0 Six Bells 2; Wheathampstead ‘89 3 Marshalswick Rovers 1.

Herts Ad Knockout Cup: Blackberry Jacks 0 AFC London Road 2.

Herts Ad Reserve Cup: Mermaid Res 3 Welwyn Warriors Res 1.

Golding Senior Cup: Hilltop 4 Six Bells 1; Plough & Harrow 3 Alban Dynamo 1.

Golding Junior Cup: Hanburys 1 Moretown 3; London Colney United 2 Radlett Town 2.

Fixtures (April 10)

Premier Division: Queens Head v Skew Bridge.

Division One: Player Packs v Blackberry Jacks; Strafford Arms v Pinewood.

Division Two: Harpenden Colts OB Res v Forever Young People; Wheathampstead ‘89 v Mermaid; BWSC v Six Bells Res; Mermaid v Harpenden Colts OB Res.

Division Three: Oaks v Beehive.

Division Four: Mermaid Res v Moretown; Royston Rangers v St George’s.

Division Five: Brookmans Park Res v Rose & Crown Mosquito; Phoenix A v London Colney United; Royston Rangers Res v Marshalswick Rovers.

Herts Ad Challenge Cup: AFC London Road Res v AFC London Road.

Herts Ad Intermediate Cup: Welwyn Warriors v Little Heath.

Herts Ad Junior Cup: Phoenix Res v Wheathampstead Wanderers.

Golding Senior Cup: Alban Dynamo v Wheatsheaf; Oceans XI v Wheatsheaf; Six Bells v Phoenix.

Golding Junior Cup: Welwyn Warriors Res v Radlett Town.