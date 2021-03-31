Memories of Herbie Smith - one of the Herts Ad Sunday League's early greats
- Credit: HERTS AD SUNDAY LEAGUE
A chance phone call to league guru Bubs Hubball stirred memories of the Herts Ad Sunday League's early days - as their 60th year celebrations prepare to welcome the return of competitive action.
The league restarts with seven games on Good Friday before a full fixture list on Saturday.
But it is a fair bit some of those playing now will remember one of the leading lights from days gone by.
Now 81, Herbie Smith moved to Exeter 12 years ago but during his time in Hertfordshire he developed a reputation as a fearsome winger.
He played for Gainsborough ‘A’ in 1963-64 where they became knockout cup runners-up and in 1973 he was a member of the Queens Head squad caused the biggest cup upset in the league's history. They were Division Two champions when they defeated the mighty Sporting Club 1-0 in the Knockout Cup final, Brian Clarke scoring the late goal.
Smith also won honours playing for the League side in the inter-league cup.
He then moved on to the all-star Sporting Club where he scored 40 goals and won many trophies.
Most Read
- 1 Police hunt suspected knifeman in St Albans park
- 2 Sunny days in St Albans as lockdown restrictions start to ease at last
- 3 Most of St Albans hit by power cut
- 4 Annual beer festival to take place in city's pubs this year
- 5 Man guilty of attempted rape of girl, 13, near Alban Way
- 6 Man knocked unconscious in Verulamium Park assault
- 7 Does St Albans Charter Market need to make a profit?
- 8 Daisy Cooper calls for government intervention in Luton Airport expansion
- 9 St Albans named among least affordable places to buy property
- 10 Property Spotlight: Architect Jack Bonnington's listed Harpenden home
Smith was one of seven brothers but the only one to take up football and was a great favourite at Clarence Park where he played for St Albans City on the wing.