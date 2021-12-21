Beehive fight back to snatch draw and strengthen Division Three lead

Only six games survived in the final weekend of the Herts Ad Sunday League before the Christmas break - with COVID-19 precautions bringing postponements.

Division Three league leaders Beehive needed to come from behind to rescue their game at home to Two Willows.

Craig Clark scored both Beehive goals against Two Willows. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

The Hive, who had won seven of their previous eight games, trailed 2-0 to the Welwyn Garden City side courtesy of goals from Kam Beez and Michael Miller.

However, a double either side of half-time from top scorer Craig Clark, taking him to 19 for the season, levelled the scores and left Beehive a point clear of Oceans XI but with two games in hand.

Two Willows are now fifth.

Steven Kealy of Two Wilows puts in a tackle on Beehive's James Rattray in the Herts Ad Sunday League. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

A Robert Pinto goals was enough to give Little Heath a 1-0 victory over BWSC in Division Two while Welwyn Warriors fell to just their second league defeat, going down 4-3 against Mermaid.

The Warriors goals came from Gabriel Asare-Bekoe (two) and Michael Ryan.

Half of the games played came in Division Five.

Brookmans Park Reserves are top of the tree at Christmas after a brilliant 8-1 win over St Albans Lions.

Ronan Nevin helped himself to a hat-trick, while there was a double from James Messling and one each for Sammy Kingsley, Will Clark and Mark Goodwin.

Welwyn Warriors Res remain their closest challengers, four points behind but with two games in hand, following a 2-0 win over Rose & Crown Mosquito who remain third.

The other game saw Radlett Town beat Hatfield Comets 2-1.

They started brightly and were ahead after good play allowed George David to find Fernando Wilkie for the cool finish.

Comets missed a chance to equalise when stand in goalkeeper Ramel Fernand saved a penalty but they were level before the break thanks to Jacob Woolmington's goal.

Injuries forced Radlett to make a couple of changes and when further knocks came, including a third change of keeper, they found themselves down to 10 men.

Comets did plenty of pressing and Radlett were reduced further by yet more injuries.

But with 12 minutes to go David scored to give them a shock lead and with Ben Fallon making some superb saves in goal, they hung on for the three points in a massive performance.

The league is set to return on January 9.