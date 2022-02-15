Still life in the old dogs as Hatfield Seniors rattle up double digits

One week on from Welwyn Warriors Res bagging double figures, Hatfield Seniors replicated the trick with a dominant win over AFC Mymms.

The 10-0 success in Division Three of the Herts Ad Sunday League came courtesy of goals from Gregor Mackintosh (three), Matt Noot and Curtis Warner (two each) and Michael Curtis, Jack Sheldrake and Joe Swadling.

They remain fourth but still firmly in pursuit of league leaders Oceans XI who have played five more games than the Seniors, but are now just nine points ahead after a 1-1 draw with third place Wheathampstead Wanderers.

Jake Spindler scored for Oceans.

Goals from Cain Joseph and George Thomas gave Alban Dynamo a 2-0 win against Oaks.

In the Premier Division, four goals from Billy Lobjoit helped Borehamwood Rovers to a 5-4 win over Plough & Harrow. Connor Samson got the other Rovers goal while Tommy Biswell, Chris Everitt and two-goal Billy Smart were the Plough scorers.

Taylor McCarthy scored twice as AFC London Road Res won 4-2 against Harpenden Colts OB in Division One. Christian Bozzia and Ben McAndrew got the others while Colts'' scorers were Sam Jones and Josh Smith.

Forever Young People kept their position at the top of the Division Two table with a 3-1 win over Mermaid. Two goals came from Nathan Singh and there was one for Luke Foster, with Oliver Smith replying for Mermaid.

At the other end of the standings, BWSC lost 5-1 to Harpenden Colts OB Res with Alex Garvey their scorer. Oliver Galea's hat-trick and a brace for Stephen Harris gave Colts the three points.

St Albans Warriors came from a goal down to beat Royston Rangers Res 4-2 in Division Five. Taylor Jeggo scored twice, including a penalty, while Micky Sinnott and Haydn Connell got the others. Cameron Ferguson and Jack Hutchinson scored for Royston.

London Colney United won 2-1 against Phoenix A with goals from Alexander Journet and Joe Weaver while Tyler Martinez Almonte was among the St Albans Lions scorers in a 2-0 success over Radlett Town.

Jack Nevin (right) scored the second for Phoenix with a thunderous shot. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Phoenix scored in each half to win 2-0 against Paxton Rovers in the second round of the Herts Ad Knockout Cup, Sam Bozier and Jack Nevin the scorers.

Sam Bozier (left) was on the mark with the opening goal for Phoenix. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Charity Cup Beehive reached the quarter-final of the Charity Cup with a 5-2 win at Rose & Crown Mosquito. Their goals came from Lewis Cocomazzi (two), Daryl Atkins, Craig Clark and Scott Lindsay.

Marc Arnott scored twice as Welwyn Warriors Res beat TNF 2-0, putting them through to the last eight in the Herts Ad Junior Cup.

The Warriors' first team are also making strides in the Herts Ad Intermediate Cup after edging a seven-goal thriller against Herts Vets 4-3. Gabriel Asare-Bekoe was on the two-goal mark with Lewis Coward and Jon Cross-Hackett on singles.

AFC London Road are into the semi-final of the Herts Ad Challenge Cup after a 5-1 win over Pinewood. Jack Faulder and Joshua Rolls were among the scorers.





Results

Premier Division: Borehamwood Rovers 5 Plough & Harrow 4; Brookmans Park 0 Skew Bridge 1.

Division One: Blackberry Jacks v Wheatsheaf (home win); Harpenden Colts OB 2 AFC London Road Res 4.

Division Two: BWSC 1 Harpenden Colts OB Res 5; Forever Young People 3 Mermaid 1.

Division Three: Hatfield Seniors 10 AFC Mymms 0; Oaks 0 Alban Dynamo 2; Wheathampstead Wanderers 1 Oceans XI 1.

Division Four: Mermaid Res 0 Strafford Arms Res 1; St Albans Athletic 3 Hanburys 1.

Division Five: London Colney United 1 Phoenix A 2; Royston Rangers Res 2 St Albans Warriors 4; St Albans Lions 2 Radlett Town 0.

Herts Ad Challenge Cup: AFC London Road 5 Pinewood 1.

Herts Ad Charity Cup: Rose & Crown Mosquito 2 Beehive 5.

Herts Ad Intermediate Cup: Welwyn Warriors 4 Hertfordshire Vets 3.

Herts Ad Junior Cup: Marshalswick Rovers 0 Phoenix Res 2; Welwyn Warriors Res 2 TNF 0.

Herts Ad Knockout Cup: Phoenix 2 Paxton Rovers 0.





Fixtures

Premier Division: AFC London Road v Phoenix; Plough & Harrow v Six Bells; Queens Head v Skew Bridge.

Division One: AFC London Road Res v Strafford Arms; Pinewood v Hilltop; Player Packs v Wheatsheaf.

Division Two: Harpenden Colts OB Res v Mermaid, Little Heath v BWSC; Six Bells Res v Welwyn Warriors.

Division Three: Beehive v AFC Mymms; Two Willows v TNF.

Division Four: Mermaid Res v Royston Rangers; Hertfordshire Vets v St George's; Phoenix Res v Albans Athletic; Strafford Arms Res v Hanburys.

Division Five: Brookmans Park Res v London Colney United; Hatfield Comets v St Albans Lions; Radlett Town v Welwyn Warriors Res; Rose & Crown Mosquito v St Albans Warriors; Royston Rangers Res v Phoenix A.

Herts Ad Charity Cup: Oceans XI v Forever Young People.

Herts Ad Intermediate Cup: Hatfield Seniors v Wheathampstead Wanderers.

Herts Ad Knockout Cup: Blackberry Jacks v Harpenden Colts OB.