Five-time winners Skew Bridge get Hunt for sixth county cup success of to a flying start

Published: 3:44 PM September 28, 2021

Harry Hunt rolled back the years with a hat-trick as five-time winners Skew Bridge started the new County Cup campaign with a win. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Five times winners Skew Bridge got their new Herts Senior Sunday Cup campaign off to a traditional fine start with victory over The Midland.

And ace striker Harry Hunt led the way in the 7-1 win with another starring show. He scored three with Ed Frost getting a double and Ben Dawes and Ben Warren one each.

Borehamwood Rovers had a 3-0 away win against AFC Cheshunt, Jack Skinner with two and Donik Sopa one, while FC Welwyn's progression was even more comfortable, beating Broxbourne CC 7-2.

Dan Harper, Harry Butrimas-Gair and Shaun Brettell got singles while Matt Standen and substitute Lucas Thurgood got doubles after the break.

Jimmy Talbot scored four AFC London Road Res in a win over Radlett Town. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

The five-division gap, and four goals for Jimmy Talbot, proved too much for Radlett Town as they lost 8-0 to AFC London Road Res in the Charity Cup. Aidan Golds and Lee Talbot shared the other four goals between them.

Scott Melville scored two of Phoenix goals as they got their first win of the season against Paxton Rovers Blue. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

In the Premier Division, Phoenix picked up their first points with a 3-2 defeat of Paxton Rovers, Scott Melville getting two for them while Lord Mansoh and Theophlius Asomah Ofori scored for Rovers.

Wheatsheaf got their first win of the season in Division One, beating Blackberry Jacks 5-2, Dan Eaves getting a couple and Chris Dunn one for them while Matthew Taiwo was on target for Jacks.

Harpenden Colts OBs and Player Packs shared eight goals in a 4-4 thriller, the Colts goals coming from Will Chisholm, Jamie Jones, Oliver Lacey and Josh Smith.

Division Two league leaders Forever Young People made it four from four with a 4-3 win over Six Bells Res. Nathan Singh (two), Daniel Harding and Charlie Rees scored for them while Jack Davies, Luke Ferdinand and Stef Geraldes replied for Bells.

Second-placed Mermaid also kept up their 100 per cent record as they beat Welwyn Warriors 2-1 with goals from Joseph Amponsah and Stephen Maitland, Mitchell Ryan replying for Warriors.

TNF lost 3-2 to AFC Mymms in Division Three, Olly Russell and Steve Orchard's goal cancelled out by Sedin Mustafic (two) and Louis Frederick, while Beehive won 3-0 against Alban Dynamo, Lewis Cocomazzi smashing a hat-trick.

Craig Arnott, Kane Miller and Marc Arnott were on target as Two Willows beat Oaks 3-2, John Woodward at the double for Oaks.

Dale Jenkins (two), Lewis Bulled and Costas Harris helped Herts Verts beat Hanburys 4-0 in Division Four and a double for Ken Lee took Mermaid Res to a 2-1 win over St Albans Athletic 2-1, Sidney Jordan the Athletic scorer.

In an early season top of the table clash in Division Five, Brookmans Park Res won 5-3 against Welwyn Warriors Res. Sam Kingsley got four of them and James Smith one while Warriors' goals cam from Luchiano Ricketts (two) and Josh Chater.

Jack Messam bagged two and Matt Lacey one as Marshalswick Rovers won 3-0 against Royston Rangers Res and Eden Clements-Killen and Linden Gabriel scored the goals for London Colney Utd in a 2-2 draw with Rose & Crown Mosquito.

Hatfield Comets beat Phoenix A 3-2 courtesy of Billy Dean, Hayden Evanson and Adam Sanders strikes, Kyle Ross and Michael Berry replying for Phoenix, while Ryan Whelan and Nathan Young gave St Albans Lions their first win, 2-1 over St Albans Warriors.

Results

Premier Division: Phoenix 3 Paxton Rovers Blues 2.

Division One: Harpenden Colts Old Boys 4 Player Packs 4; Wheatsheaf 5 Blackberry Jacks 2.

Division Two: Six Bells Res 3 Forever Young People 4; Welwyn Warriors 1 Mermaid 2.

Division Three: AFC Mymms 3 TNF 2; Alban Dynamo 0 Beehive 3; Hatfield Seniors 2 Borehamwood Raiders 2; Oaks 2 Two Willows 3.

Division Four: Hanburys 0 Herts Vets 4; Mermaid Res 2 St Albans Athletic 1; Oak United 6 Moretown 2.

Division Five: Brookmans Park Res 5 Welwyn Warriors Res 3; London Colney United 2 Rose & Crown Mosquito 2; Marshalswick Rovers 3 Royston Rov Res 0; St Albans Lions 2 St Albans Warriors 1; Hatfield Comets 3 Phoenix A 2.

Charity Cup: Radlett Town 0 AFC London Road Res 8.

Herts Sunday Cup: AFC Cheshunt 0 Borehamwood Rovers 3; Broxbourne Bulls v Six Bells (away win), FC Welwyn 7 Broxbourne CC 2; Jam United 3 Plough & Harrow 1; Pinewood v Cassiobury Rangers (away win); Skew Bridge 7 The Midland 1; Strafford Arms 5 Langleybury Cricket Club 4.