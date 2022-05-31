News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Sport

Herts Ad Sunday League ends with trophy wins for Harpenden Colts and Plough & Harrow

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:48 AM May 31, 2022
Harpenden Colts OB won the Herts Ad Sunday League Charity Cup.

Harpenden Colts OB won the Herts Ad Sunday League Charity Cup.

The final weekend of the Herts Ad Sunday League saw the remaining trophies dished out.

A Jamie Jones goals was enough for Harpenden Colts OBs to overcome St George's 1-0 in the Charity Cup final while in the Golding Senior Cup, it took a penalty shoot-out to give Plough & Harrow the trophy.

Plough & Harrow won the Golding Senior Cup on penalties against Hilltop.

Plough & Harrow won the Golding Senior Cup on penalties against Hilltop.

The 4-3 win over Hilltop came after a 4-4 draw with the Plough goals from George Elledge (two), Kristian Barnard and Billy Small.

Moretown beat Hatfield Comets in the Golding Junior Cup.

Moretown beat Hatfield Comets in the Golding Junior Cup.

The Golding Junior Cup was won by Moretown as they beat Hatfield Comets 5-2.

Mermaid are the Herts Ad Sunday League Division two champions.

Mermaid are the Herts Ad Sunday League Division two champions.

Welwyn Warriors' top marksman Gabriel Asare-Bekoe finished the Division Two season in fine style scoring five goals in his side's 8-1 win against BWSC. Other goals came from Allan Johnston, Alex Howard and Rowan Wallis while James Moule scored for BWSC.

They had earlier beaten Little Heath 3-1 with goals from Marc Arnott, Joseph Gazza and Howard.

Six Bells Res finished with a 3-1 win over Harpenden Colts OB Res, Stephen Harris scoring the Colts' consolation.

Mermaid Res won 4-3 in Division Four against St Albans Athletic, Ken Lee (two) and Omar Fahmy among their scorers.

The league's presentation evening and AGM takes place at New Green Social Club on June 8 at 7.30pm.


Herts Ad Sunday League Role of Honour 2021-22

The roll of honour for the 2021-2022 Herts Ad Sunday League.

The roll of honour for the 2021-2022 Herts Ad Sunday League.

Football
St Albans News
Harpenden News
Welwyn Garden City News

