Herts Ad Sunday League ends with trophy wins for Harpenden Colts and Plough & Harrow
- Credit: HERTS AD SUNDAY LEAGUE
The final weekend of the Herts Ad Sunday League saw the remaining trophies dished out.
A Jamie Jones goals was enough for Harpenden Colts OBs to overcome St George's 1-0 in the Charity Cup final while in the Golding Senior Cup, it took a penalty shoot-out to give Plough & Harrow the trophy.
The 4-3 win over Hilltop came after a 4-4 draw with the Plough goals from George Elledge (two), Kristian Barnard and Billy Small.
The Golding Junior Cup was won by Moretown as they beat Hatfield Comets 5-2.
Welwyn Warriors' top marksman Gabriel Asare-Bekoe finished the Division Two season in fine style scoring five goals in his side's 8-1 win against BWSC. Other goals came from Allan Johnston, Alex Howard and Rowan Wallis while James Moule scored for BWSC.
They had earlier beaten Little Heath 3-1 with goals from Marc Arnott, Joseph Gazza and Howard.
Six Bells Res finished with a 3-1 win over Harpenden Colts OB Res, Stephen Harris scoring the Colts' consolation.
Mermaid Res won 4-3 in Division Four against St Albans Athletic, Ken Lee (two) and Omar Fahmy among their scorers.
The league's presentation evening and AGM takes place at New Green Social Club on June 8 at 7.30pm.