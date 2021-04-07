Herts Ad Sunday League: Skew Bridge hit the summit as perfect record continues

Published: 12:39 PM April 7, 2021

David Keenleyside was on target in both of Skew Bridge's games over the Easter weekend in the Herts Ad Sunday League. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

The return of the Herts Ad Sunday League proved a blessing for Skew Bridge as their double success kept up their perfect record in the Premier Division.

They started on Good Friday with a 2-0 win over AFC Rangers, Tom Smith and Dave Keenleyside on target, and the latter was on target again in their second game of the weekend, this one a 3-1 success against Plough & Harrow.

Dan Watkinson and Stuart Brown got the others, Billy Small replying for Plough, as Bridge moved top of the table with seven wins from seven.

Callum Baylis (orange) scored for Brookmans Park. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Their nearest challengers are Brookmans Park who are a point behind now despite a dominant 4-0 win over Hilltop, Callum Baylis (two), Tony O’Donnell and Adam Davies their scorers.

AFC London Road are third and Six Bells fifth after a 2-2 draw. Eamon Rogers and James Todd got the Road goals, Chris Griffin and Harry Seeby on target for Bells.

AFC Rangers recovered from their Good Friday loss to beat Blackberry Jacks 2-1 on Easter Sunday.

Matt Standen scored three as FC Welwyn won 4-1 against Verulam OB in the Herts Ad Sunday League. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

The top two in Division One both won 4-1. Leaders FC Welwyn beat Verulam OB with a hat-trick from Matt Standen and one for Joe Brunt while AFC London Road Res were victims of Borehamwood Rovers, a Billy Lobjoit double and one each for Dwayne Duncan and Jack Skinner doing the damage there.

Road's second-string had won two days earlier though beating Blacksmiths 3-1, Jon Clements (two) and Taylor McCarthy the scorers.

The Smiths though were happy in the haze of a Sunday morning though as they roared back to winning ways with a 7-1 demolition of Harpenden Colts OB. Jimmy Talbot hit three, Nathan Lock two and there were singles for James Sharp and Charlie Hunter.

BWSC drew 2-2 with Verulam OB on Friday but lost 3-1 on Sunday to Herts Lions as they title challenge took a hit.

Hilltop Res beat Snug Bar 2-1 in the other game, Archie Oates and Lewis Pett on target.

The Division Two title race hotted up as leaders Players Pack drew 2-2 with Welwyn Warriors before beating Pinewood 3-1, Charlie Gould hitting a hat-trick in the second of them.

They are now five points ahead of Little Heath who could only manage three from their two games, a 2-0 defeat to Harpenden Colts OB Res preceding a 4-2 win over Oaks, Spencer Hunt grabbing a treble.

Colts, or more particularly four-goal Sam Jones, also dented Warriors hopes as they won 4-1 on Sunday.

Bottom club St George picked up their first win of the season, defeating New Greens 4-2 with the outstanding David Brown scoring a hat-trick. Stephen Dorer got the other.

Forza Watford remain three points clear of Mermaid in Division Three but have now played a game more after a 2-0 loss to Wishing Well on Sunday, Sam Waller and Joe Hailey the scorers.

Fortunately they beat TNF 3-0 on Friday, Will Parkinson at the double, to counteract Mermaid's 3-0 win over Royston Rangers on Sunday. TNF also lost 3-0 on Sunday to Beehive Res.

Hatfield Seniors continue to sweep all before them in Division Four, although their 2-0 win over Marshalswick Rovers was tighter than most. Michael Curtis and Curtis Warner in the last five minutes got the goals after Rovers missed a twice-taken penalty midway in the second half.

The Wrestlers and Welwyn Warriors Res both lost ground after drawing 1-1 with each other. Dan Hedges put second-placed Wrestlers ahead but Frank Butler equalised for third-placed Warriors.

The Welwyn side had won 3-2 against Royston Rangers Res on Friday with a last-minute winner from Richard Marvell.

He had scored earlier too and there was also an own goal while Tom Spratt and Sam Parchment scored for Royston whose other game of the weekend, against Phoenix A, ended 0-0.

Brookmans Park Res were denied a winning start against Welwyn Pegasus in a match that ended 2-2, Ronan Nevin and Fabio de Luca for Park while Pegasus had a double from Ryan Grant.

St Albans Warriors moved off the bottom of the table with a big 5-1 win over Hatfield Mosquito.

Jason Nicolaou got two and there was one each for Dan Gillians, Jamie Turner and Jai Wantt.